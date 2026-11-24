Nigeria's 36 states shared ₦7.41 trillion in gross Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations between January and August 2026, with oil-producing South-South states dominating the top of the table. Lagos topped the list at ₦626.20 billion, while Ebonyi received the least at ₦129.13 billion.

Nigeria's states shared ₦7.41 trillion in FAAC allocations in 2026. Photo: @jumia.com.ng (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Nigeria's 36 states received about ₦7.41 trillion in gross FAAC allocations between January and August 2026, with Lagos receiving the highest allocation at ₦626.20 billion.

between January and August 2026, with Lagos receiving the highest allocation at ₦626.20 billion. For October 2026, FAAC shared ₦2.44 trillion among all three tiers of government, with states receiving ₦809.909 billion and local government councils getting ₦568.701 billion, alongside ₦206.384 billion in 13% derivation revenue.

of government, with states receiving ₦809.909 billion and local government councils getting ₦568.701 billion, alongside ₦206.384 billion in 13% derivation revenue. Oil-producing states receive an extra 13% derivation fund on top of their regular allocation, separate from the main vertical and horizontal sharing pools.

on top of their regular allocation, separate from the main vertical and horizontal sharing pools. At the lower end, Ekiti received the least among all states in H1 2026 at ₦56.37 billion — about six and a half times less than Lagos.

at ₦56.37 billion — about six and a half times less than Lagos. Non-oil revenue streams such as VAT and corporate taxes have become central drivers of FAAC disbursements alongside oil receipts, reflecting a major shift in Nigeria's fiscal structure.

What are the 36 states in Nigeria and their FAAC allocation?

FAAC meets monthly to distribute revenue accruing to the Federation Account among the three tiers of government, in accordance with the applicable revenue allocation formula. The figures below cover gross FAAC allocations for January to August 2026, the most complete state-by-state dataset available.

The figures represent gross FAAC allocations, not necessarily the amount each state has available for discretionary spending after deductions and other obligations. This data was compiled from October 2026 FAAC reports by BudgIT and Agora Policy.

Rank State Geopolitical Zone Jan–Aug 2026 Gross Allocation 1 Lagos South West ₦626.20 billion 2 Delta South South ₦557.13 billion 3 Rivers South South ₦503.12 billion 4 Akwa Ibom South South ₦447.55 billion 5 Bayelsa South South ₦428.77 billion 6 Kano North West ₦230.69 billion 7 Oyo South West ₦222.46 billion 8 Kaduna North West ₦180.18 billion 9 Imo South East ₦179.42 billion 10 Ondo South West ₦175.55 billion 11 Katsina North West ₦175.08 billion 12 Edo South South ₦174.13 billion 13 Borno North East ₦169.51 billion 14 Bauchi North East ₦163.75 billion 15 Jigawa North West ₦162.52 billion 16 Niger North Central ₦161.66 billion 17 Anambra South East ₦161.24 billion 18 Benue North Central ₦157.75 billion 19 Abia South East ₦154.97 billion 20 Sokoto North West ₦154.39 billion 21 Kogi North Central ₦151.93 billion 22 Plateau North Central ₦151.93 billion 23 Adamawa North East ₦147.07 billion 24 Kebbi North West ₦146.45 billion 25 Zamfara North West ₦144.07 billion 26 Enugu South East ₦141.52 billion 27 Ogun South West ₦140.97 billion 28 Yobe North East ₦139.47 billion 29 Gombe North East ₦136.28 billion

30 Taraba North East ₦135.29 billion 31 Osun South West ₦134.30 billion 32 Kwara North Central ₦132.68 billion 33 Ekiti South West ₦130.95 billion 34 Nasarawa North Central ₦129.67 billion 35 Cross River South South ₦129.57 billion 36 Ebonyi South East ₦129.13 billion

Why do South-South states receive so much?

The enormous gap between oil-producing states and others traces back to the constitution. Section 162(2) of the 1999 Constitution provides that the National Assembly must take into account "the allocation principles especially those of population, equality of states, internal revenue generation, landmass, terrain as well as population density" and that "the principle of derivation shall be constantly reflected in any approved formula as being not less than 13 per cent of the revenue accruing to the Federation Account directly from any natural resource."

The award of 13 per cent of the Federation Account to oil-producing states is seen as compensation for the environmental burden of oil exploration. Crucially, those oil-producing states also partake in the regular sharing of revenue amongst all states and local governments on top of that derivation fund.

In October 2026 alone, ₦206.384 billion was allocated as 13 per cent derivation revenue to oil-producing states, over and above what every state received from the standard pool.

How the FAAC sharing formula works

After 13% derivation to oil-producing states and costs of collection, the vertical formula gives 52.68% to the Federal Government, 26.72% to states, and 20.60% to local governments; VAT is shared on a separate statutory formula.

Under Nigeria's pre-reform VAT framework, the state VAT pool was split using 50% equality, 20% population, and 30% derivation based on consumption, while updated tax reform rules taking effect in 2026 adjust the VAT distribution weights—explaining why Lagos, as Nigeria's commercial hub, consistently ranks first overall despite not producing oil.

The horizontal sharing formula among states also factors in equality of states, population, landmass or terrain, and internally generated revenue (IGR) effort.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) reviews and proposes the sharing formula, and the National Assembly legislates it.

October 2026: the latest FAAC disbursement

The allocation for October 2026 was approved at the November 2026 FAAC meeting held on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in Abuja, presided over by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele.

The distributable amount for October comprised ₦1.688 trillion from statutory revenue and ₦752.488 billion from Value Added Tax. A total gross revenue of ₦3.811 trillion was available in that month.

From that gross figure, ₦128.797 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while ₦1.241 trillion went to transfers, refunds and savings. Gross statutory revenue stood at ₦2.999 trillion in October, a decline of ₦97.323 billion compared with the ₦3.096 trillion recorded in September.

Despite the dip in statutory revenue, the latest allocation marks a second consecutive monthly increase following a 22.2 per cent drop recorded in September.

Which states receive the most and least — and why

Between January and July 2025, Delta State recorded the highest net allocation among the 36 states at ₦361.23 billion, followed closely by Rivers (₦301.18 billion), Lagos (₦279.03 billion), Akwa Ibom (₦278.11 billion), and Bayelsa (₦274.81 billion). The same top-five pattern held in 2026, with South-South oil states and commercial hub Lagos dominating the top of the table.

This distribution reflects Nigeria's revenue allocation formula, which weighs 13% mineral derivation alongside population, landmass, internal revenue generation, and equality among states.

For the H1 2026 (January–June 2026) period, Ekiti recorded the lowest allocation among the 36 states at ₦56.37 billion, followed by Cross River at ₦72.56 billion and Gombe at ₦78.54 billion, according to BudgIT's H1 2026 FAAC analysis.

A key development in Nigeria's fiscal story is that revenue growth has increasingly been supported by non-oil taxes—particularly VAT and Companies Income Tax—rather than relying solely on oil profit taxes.

FAQs

How often does FAAC share money with states?

FAAC meets and disburses funds monthly. Each meeting reviews the revenue generated in the preceding month and approves its distribution among the federal, state, and local government tiers.

What is the total FAAC allocation to all 36 states in 2026?

According to BudgIT's H1 2026 FAAC analysis, state governments and the FCT received a combined ₦4.65 trillion from FAAC between January and June 2026. By August 2026, cumulative gross allocations across the 36 states reached ₦7.41 trillion for the eight-month period.

Why does Lagos receive a high allocation despite having no oil?

Lagos benefits from its enormous VAT contribution. Lagos received the highest state allocation in H1 2026 at ₦365.78 billion, representing 7.87 per cent of the total distributed to states and the FCT. Its dense commercial activity boosts both VAT receipts and population-weighted components of the formula.

What is the 13% derivation fund?

The derivation fund equals 13% of revenue derived from natural resources in oil-producing states. It is shared among qualifying states in proportion to their actual oil production before the main vertical split takes place.

Which state receives the least FAAC allocation?

Ebonyi received the lowest gross allocation among the 36 states between January and August 2026 at ₦129.13 billion. Small landmass, low population, and no oil production all contribute to its position at the bottom of the table.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng