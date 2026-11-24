Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk spoke to GS TV after his side defeated Premier League club Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen missed the match due to the knee injury he picked up during Galatasaray's 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on matchday four

Deniz Gul scored the decisive goal in the second half to hand the Turkish champions the win over Unai Emery's side

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has praised his players after the Turkish Super League champions knocked Aston Villa out of the UEFA Champions League without their key striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury during the club's 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on matchday four.

Okan Buruk after Galatasaray's win over Aston Villa. Photo by Simone Arveda.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by TRT Spor, with Osimhen unavailable, Deniz Gul stepped into the spotlight, scoring the crucial second-half goal that settled the contest against Unai Emery's Premier League side.

Buruk reacts after beating Aston Villa

Buruk told GS TV the performance ranked among the finest his team had produced all season, pointing to both their tactical organisation and their physical intensity as key factors in the result.

"I think it was one of our best matches this season, both tactically and physically. Compared to previous seasons, we didn't create many chances in this match. Our opponent's playing style was similar," Buruk said.

"However, especially in the second half, we did a great job in terms of gameplay, physical performance, and pressing in the attacking third. We didn't let our opponent get near our goal. They had four shots in total, and none of them were on target."

The Galatasaray coach also highlighted how his side managed to physically dominate a team built on the size and power typical of Premier League football.

"Besides doing a good job tactically, I think one of the most important aspects was being able to put such a physically superior team from the Premier League under so much pressure on the pitch and establishing physical dominance over them," he added.

Attention now turns back to domestic duties, with Galatasaray set to face Besiktas and Rizespor in the Turkish Super League before returning to European action.

The Lions are scheduled to face AEK Athens on December 8, 2026, in their next UEFA Champions League fixture.

Okan Buruk’s update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk provided an update on Victor Osimhen's injury ahead of facing Aston Villa in Istanbul.

Buruk ruled Osimhen out of the match, but remained optimistic that he could be fit to face Besiktas in the Turkish league at the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng