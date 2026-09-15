Flight attendant salary in Nigeria ranges from ₦100,000 to over ₦556,000 per month, depending on the airline and experience level. The jump from a domestic carrier to an international airline can multiply earnings several times over. Find out more about every salary tier, airline by airline, plus training costs and how to enter the profession.

A flight attendant stands confidently in the aisle of an aeroplane cabin. Photo: Image Source (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Domestic flight attendants in Nigeria earn between ₦100,000 and ₦300,000 per month on average.

per month on average. International cabin crew roles, including Nigerians hired by Gulf carriers, pay significantly more.

Air Peace, Nigeria's largest private airline, pays cabin crew between ₦139,000 and ₦556,000 monthly in total pay.

monthly in total pay. Training at an NCAA-accredited school costs between ₦275,000 and ₦515,000 all-in.

all-in. Certification from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is mandatory before any airline can hire you.

What does a flight attendant earn in Nigeria?

Entry-level flight attendants in Nigeria typically earn between ₦100,000 and ₦300,000 per month. This figure rises for those working with international or premium carriers.

The gap between the lowest and highest earners is wide. Based on salary surveys, 80% of flight attendants in Nigeria earn between ₦236,444 and ₦404,639 monthly (gross).

Salary by experience level

Experience Level Monthly Salary (NGN) Entry-level (0–2 years) ₦100,000 – ₦180,000 Mid-level (2–5 years) ₦200,000 – ₦350,000 Senior/experienced ₦400,000 – ₦556,000+

Entry-level flight attendants typically earn between ₦92,000 and ₦180,000 per month. With more experience, salaries can increase significantly as careers progress.

Domestic flight attendant salary in Nigeria, airline by airline

Nigerian domestic airlines each have their own pay bands. Glassdoor data places Air Peace cabin crew total pay at ₦139,000–₦556,000 per month, with a median of ₦242,000. United Nigeria Airlines cabin crew earn a median of ₦199,000 per month.

Here is how the major domestic carriers compare:

Airline Monthly Total Pay (NGN) Median (NGN) Air Peace ₦139,000 – ₦556,000 ₦242,000 Arik Air ₦60,000 – ₦800,000 ₦430,000 Dana Airlines ₦383,000 – ₦414,000 ₦399,000 Aerocontractors ₦191,000 – ₦209,000 ₦200,000 United Nigeria Airlines ₦191,000 – ₦208,000 ₦199,000

Air Peace air hostess salary

Air Peace is ranked the highest-paying airline in Nigeria and West Africa as of 2025. Air Peace Limited was founded in 2013 and operates over 20 domestic and international terminals with a fleet of more than 30 aircraft, including Embraer jets, Boeing 777s, and Airbus planes.

The salary structure at Nigerian airlines is layered, meaning the final take-home figure can vary considerably from one crew member to another, even within the same airline. Allowances for flight hours, layovers, and route-specific bonuses all contribute to the final monthly figure.

International flight attendant salary in Nigeria

The real salary jump happens when Nigerian cabin crew secure positions with international carriers, whether flying out of Nigeria or relocating abroad.

Gulf carriers: the highest-paying option

A flight attendant demonstrates how to use a life vest during the safety briefing. Photo: Amorn Suriyan

Source: Getty Images

Qatar Airways cabin crew earn around QAR 9,500 to QAR 11,000 per month (approximately USD 2,605 to USD 3,015), including allowances.

Emirates cabin crew may earn around AED 10,800 to AED 11,300 per month (USD 2,940 to USD 3,070) as new hires. Senior Emirates crew earn AED 120,000–140,000 annually, tax-free, with free housing included.

The reason Gulf carriers pay significantly more comes down to three factors: zero income tax in the UAE and Qatar means your gross equals your take-home; free accommodation is provided for all cabin crew; and flying pay is added on top of base salary.

Airline Monthly Package (approx.) Tax-Free? Emirates AED 10,800–11,300 (~₦5.2M) Yes Qatar Airways QAR 9,500–11,000 (~₦4.5M) Yes Arik Air (domestic) ₦60,000–₦800,000 No Air Peace (domestic) ₦139,000–₦556,000 No

Naira equivalents are approximate based on prevailing exchange rates and will fluctuate.

Emirates and Qatar Airways frequently hold recruitment events in Nigeria to attract new talent. Keeping an eye on their official websites and social media pages is advisable for announcements.

Which cabin crew has the highest salary?

Flight attendant pay in 2026 varies widely by rank, seniority, region, and carrier, but the top of the ladder is where the real money is.

For Nigerians specifically, the path to the highest earnings runs through international relocation. With tax-free salaries in the UAE, free accommodation in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and flying allowances on top of base pay, a cabin crew career in the Gulf pays 4–5 times more than equivalent roles in other countries on a net take-home basis.

Within Nigeria, Air Peace remains one of the leading airline employers and is ranked the highest-paying airline in the region as of 2025.

Do flight attendants get paid well in Nigeria?

The honest answer is: compared to the average Nigerian worker, yes.

A flight attendant's income is not built for frequent luxury or the spending patterns associated with very high earners. However, the profession comes with meaningful non-cash benefits.

While the salary may not be outrageous by global standards, the job offers non-monetary rewards, free travel, networking opportunities, and the prestige of working in a competitive industry.

With experience, cabin crew can move into more lucrative roles such as inflight supervisor or trainer or switch to ground handling or airline administration.

How to become a flight attendant in Nigeria

A pilot shakes hands with a passenger before boarding a private jet. Photo: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

What are the basic requirements for becoming a flight attendant in Nieria?

Step 1: Meet the basic requirements

To become a flight attendant in Nigeria, you must be 18 years and above. In some countries, the age requirement is 21, but Nigeria sets it at 18.

You can become a flight attendant with just a WAEC or NECO certificate, provided you complete the required training. A bachelor's degree is not strictly required but gives you a competitive edge. Degrees in hospitality, human relations, psychology, or customer service are particularly relevant.

Step 2: Enrol in an NCAA-accredited training school

Flight attendants must obtain certification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The airline you join will guide you through the process, which involves completing specified training and passing relevant exams.

After training, all candidates must write and pass the NCAA licensing exams before they can apply for jobs.

Approved schools include:

Aeroport College of Aviation : Lagos; offers a 6-week cabin crew ab initio course

: Lagos; offers a 6-week cabin crew ab initio course Universal School of Aviation : Lagos and Abuja; two-month programme with NCAA approval (No. ATO/AA/011)

: Lagos and Abuja; two-month programme with NCAA approval (No. ATO/AA/011) Crew Training Institute (CTI) : Specialises exclusively in cabin crew training and interview coaching

: Specialises exclusively in cabin crew training and interview coaching Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria: The government-run aviation college

Step 3: Pay your training fees

An air stewardess looking away, contemplating in the airport hangar. Photo: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

At Aeroport College of Aviation, the total cost breakdown includes a course fee of ₦275,000, a study pack of ₦50,000, a medical fee of ₦60,000, an NCAA exam of ₦20,000, an NCAA licence of ₦35,000, and insurance of ₦10,000. That brings the all-in total to approximately ₦450,000.

At Universal School of Aviation, the cabin crew course costs ₦450,000 (payable in instalments) over a two-month duration. Candidates must be above 18 and hold a minimum O-level result (WAEC or NECO). The licence fee is ₦50,000,, and insurance is ₦15,000, bringing the total to approximately ₦515,000.

Flight attendant school fees summary

School Duration Total Fees (approx.) Aeroport College of Aviation 6 weeks ₦450,000 Universal School of Aviation 2 months ₦515,000 Upper Deck Air Support Services Varies From ₦400,000

Step 4: Apply to airlines

Visit airline career pages, Arik Air, Air Peace, Dana Air, and upload your CV and credentials. If shortlisted, you will go through interviews and assessments.

Step 5: Complete airline-specific training

Each airline runs its own onboarding programme. Successful candidates attend a paid training course covering aircraft safety, emergency evacuation procedures, service standards, cultural orientation, and survival training.

FAQs

Do flight attendants get paid well in Nigeria?

The salary sits in a solid middle ground — not extravagant, but meaningfully better than what the average Nigerian office worker earns, particularly given the current state of the economy. Benefits such as free travel further add to the overall package.

What is the international flight attendant salary in Nigeria?

Nigerians hired by international carriers such as Emirates or Qatar Airways earn significantly more than domestic counterparts. Emirates new-hire cabin crew earn around AED 10,800 to AED 11,300 per month (USD 2,940 to USD 3,070). Domestic roles pay ₦100,000–₦556,000 monthly depending on the airline.

Which cabin crew has the highest salary in Nigeria?

Air Peace is ranked the highest-paying airline in Nigeria and West Africa as of 2025, with total pay reaching ₦556,000 per month for experienced cabin crew. For Nigerians working abroad, Gulf carriers pay the most.

How much is flight attendant school in Nigeria?

The cost of fees for training a flight attendant ranges from ₦350,000 to ₦500,000 depending on the school, with additional NCAA exam and licence fees pushing the total higher. Budget between ₦400,000 and ₦515,000 all-in.

Can I become a flight attendant in Nigeria with just WAEC?

Yes. You can become a flight attendant with just WAEC or NECO, provided you complete the required accredited training. A degree is an advantage but not compulsory for most domestic airlines.

Final word

Flight attendant salary in Nigeria starts at around ₦100,000 per month for entry-level domestic roles and can climb to over ₦556,000 at Air Peace for experienced crew. The biggest salary leap comes from joining an international carrier. Gulf airlines pay the equivalent of several million naira monthly, tax-free. Training costs between ₦400,000 and ₦515,000 at NCAA-accredited schools, and the entire certification process takes as little as two months.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng