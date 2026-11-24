Simon Kolawole explained that only Peter Obi and one other person have enjoyed organic political followings in Nigeria's Fourth Republic

Kolawole argued that both politicians attracted supporters without spending money to build their followings

Kolawole identifies Obi's inability to penetrate the core North as a major factor that affected his chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Simon Kolawole, public commentator and media entrepreneur, has said Peter Obi's failure to win the 2023 presidential election came down to one key factor: an inability to break through in the core north.

Legit.ng reports that Kolawole made the argument on Monday, November 23, during an appearance on Arise Television's Prime Time programme, where he discussed the political calculations behind Nigeria's most fiercely contested presidential race, drawing on his new book.

The 296-page book, titled 'Winning Formula: The Inside Story of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election,' documents the intrigues, strategic alliances and power struggles that defined the 2023 contest.

Simon Kolawole speaks on the factors that affected Peter Obi's chances in the 2023 presidential election during an interview. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi's northern struggle affected 2023 victory

Kolawole said his analysis of voting data going back to 1999 revealed a consistent pattern: every successful presidential candidate had performed strongly in at least two of Nigeria's three dominant voting blocs. He identified those blocs as the Hausa-Fulani bloc, covering the north-west and parts of the north-east; the Igbo bloc in the south-east; and the Yoruba bloc in the south-west.

He noted that each of the three leading candidates in 2023 dominated their home bloc. Obi polled 88 per cent in the south-east, present president, Bola Tinubu, secured 54 per cent in the south-west, and Atiku Abubakar took 39.76 per cent across the core north.

The core northern states Kolawole referred to include Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara in the north-west, plus Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe in the north-east.

"He couldn't penetrate the core north. He had six percent when you put the 10 states that are dominated by Hausa-Fulani. Tinubu had 37.4 percent. Atiku had 39.76 percent from those states," Kolawole said.

"So, the inability of Obi to penetrate one of the two blocs, I believe, affected his ability to win the election."

Obi's organic support was not enough

Despite praising Obi's campaign, Kolawole said strong grassroots support alone could not compensate for a thin presence in the north. He described the Obidient Movement leader and the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as the only two candidates in Fourth Republic history to have built genuine, unsponsored followership.

"In the history of the Fourth Republic, only two presidential candidates have had organic following in my own reckoning: (Muhammadu) Buhari and Obi. These were people that did not have to spend; they had natural followers," he said.

Furthermore, Kolawole stated that Nigeria's three major blocs account for roughly 66 per cent of the total voting population, making cross-regional appeal essential for any candidate with realistic presidential ambitions.

"Nobody is going to become president by just winning fragments, fragments, fragments," he said.

Obi, who ran on the Labour Party ticket, finished third in the 2023 election with 6,101,533 votes. Atiku Abubakar came second, while Tinubu won with 8,794,726 votes and was declared president.

Watch Kolawole speak about Obi and Buhari in the video below, shared via the X post:

Read more on Peter Obi

Lawal: Obi'll win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the NDC, Babachir Lawal, reiterated that Obi would clearly emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the 2023 presidential poll would not be repeated.

Speaking during a television interview, Lawal predicted that Obi would emerge victorious, expressing the belief that the political dynamics of the next election would be different from those of 2023.

He also questioned the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, arguing that there should have been a runoff, as Obi got the highest number of votes, a development he believed would have changed the political calculations surrounding the contest.

Source: Legit.ng