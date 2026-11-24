The grasscutter animal (Thryonomys swinderianus) is a large, plant-eating rodent native to sub-Saharan Africa and one of the most prized bushmeat delicacies on the continent. Known across West Africa as the grasscutter, it goes by several other names depending on where you are. This article covers everything you need to know.

An illustration of the greater cane rat (Thryonomys swinderianus), known in West Africa as the grasscutter. Photo: Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The grasscutter animal is not a rat but a cane rat ( Thryonomys swinderianus ), one of the largest rodents found across sub-Saharan Africa.

( ), one of the found across sub-Saharan Africa. Grasscutter meat commands a higher price per kilogram than chicken, beef, pork, mutton, or chevon among many West Africans.

than chicken, beef, pork, mutton, or chevon among many West Africans. The grasscutter's gestation period averages about 152 days , with females producing up to two litters of one to six young per year.

, with females producing of one to six young per year. The IUCN classifies both species of cane rat as Least Concern , meaning neither faces an immediate extinction threat.

, meaning neither faces an immediate extinction threat. Grasscutter farming is a growing livestock venture in West and Central Africa.

What is the grass cutter animal?

The greater cane rat (Thryonomys swinderianus), also known as the grasscutter in Ghana, Nigeria, and other parts of West Africa, is one of two species of cane rats, a small family of African hystricognath rodents. Despite the word "rat" in its name, it belongs to its own distinct family, Thryonomyidae, and is quite different from the common house rat.

The grasscutter gets its name from its habit of cutting grass with its upper incisors, which also creates a distinct tooth-chattering sound. This behaviour is so characteristic that the animal's identity in English-speaking West Africa is built entirely around it.

In West Africa, where grass provides its main habitat and food, it is commonly known as the grasscutter or cutting grass, while in Southern Africa, where it is closely associated with cane fields, it is called the cane rat. In Central Africa it is referred to as "hedgehog", while French-speaking Africans call it agouti.

In Nigeria, the grasscutter has local names across ethnic groups. It is called Oya in Yoruba, Nchi in Igbo, and Gegbi in Hausa.

Grass cutter animal habitat: where does it live?

Grasscutters are rodents widely found in grasslands, clearings, and wet or marshy areas in Africa. More specifically, the species lives by reed-beds and riverbanks in Sub-Saharan Africa.

They are predominantly found in the humid and sub-humid regions of Africa, from the far west in Senegal through the grasslands of East Africa to Southern Africa, extending to the eastern Cape. Their distribution, however, is not random. It is determined basically by the availability of adequate or preferred grass species for food.

The natural habitat of grasscutters is grassland, secondary growth in rainforest areas, and derived Guinea savanna. When food is available near farmland, the animals will venture onto agricultural land, a habit that sometimes earns them a reputation as crop pests. Their tendency to adopt plantations as habitat, where they feed on maize, wheat, sugarcane, and cassava, often earns them the label of agricultural pest.

Physical description and size

Greater cane rats can measure 43 to 60 cm in head-and-body length, with the tail measuring a further 16 to 19.5 cm. Typical weight is 3.2 to 5.2 kg, with males averaging around 4.5 kg and females between 3.4 and 3.8 kg. In exceptional cases, greater cane rats can weigh up to approximately 7 to 9 kg.

The greater cane rat is distinguished by its stocky body and a large, blunt head. It has rounded ears, a short nose, and coarse bristly hair. Its forefeet are smaller than its hind feet, and each forefoot has three well-developed toes. The fur is bristly and brown, speckled with yellow or grey.

Grasscutters have four sharp and strong incisor teeth (two upper and two lower), and these sharp incisors are present even in day-old young.

Behaviour and social structure

The large cane rat, Thryonomys swinderianus, one of the two species of cane rat. Photo: Bildagentur-online

Source: Getty Images

Thryonomys swinderianus is a nocturnal animal that lives in colonies, each comprising one male and several females, together with the young from more than one generation. They make nests from grasses or burrow underground.

Two mature males will not co-exist in the same colony peacefully. In captivity, a colony should consist of one male and three to four females.

The grasscutter is a herbivorous animal with a wide nutritional intake. The major part of its diet is composed of grasses with fairly high crude fibre content. In addition to wild grasses, they eat bark, fruits, and agricultural crops such as cassava, yam, sweet potatoes, maize, and sugarcane.

Reproduction and gestation period

The grasscutter's reproductive cycle is one of its most discussed characteristics among farmers and researchers alike.

Female grasscutters mature at around six to seven months, with a minimum body weight of 1.8 kg, while males mature at 8 months. By nature, a single male is enough to serve up to ten females, as the mere presence of a male triggers ovulation in the female.

The grasscutter gives birth to precocious young after 148 to 158 days of gestation. The average is about 152 days, which is long for a rodent but typical of hystricomorph rodents.

The litter size usually ranges from 1 to 6, with an average of about 4 per litter. Offspring are born with their eyes already open and with well-developed teeth. A female can produce up to two litters per year, making annual productivity a key consideration for farmers.

Grasscutter as a West African delicacy

The economic potential of the grasscutter is the reason many development agencies and non-governmental organisations interested in reducing poverty are promoting its production, particularly in countries in the West African sub-region, where the meat of the animal is a delicacy.

Its meat is said to resemble suckling pig and often sells for more per kilogram than chicken, beef, pork, or lamb. The bigger body weight, unique meat flavour, and relative abundance of grasscutter in West Africa have made it an important source of animal protein for human populations, especially in rural areas.

Because of its size, this animal, called 'Oya' in Yoruba, is valued for food and has become popular meat in western Africa. The cane rat farm industry is on the rise in Nigeria and is reportedly particularly practised among retirees in Ibadan.

Grasscutter farming: a growing industry

Savanna dwellers in West Africa have traditionally captured wild cane rats and fattened them in captivity. More recently, intensive production of cane rats has emerged in countries such as Benin and Togo.

Grasscutters breed all year round, grow quickly, and are easy to rear, which makes them attractive for small-scale farming. A family unit of one male and four females requires only 1.6 to 2 square metres of pen space, so the enterprise suits both rural and peri-urban settings.

Those interested in starting a grasscutter farm typically follow these steps:

Conduct market research to understand local demand and pricing. Develop a business plan covering production goals, marketing, and finances. Choose a suitable location with adequate space, water, and security from predators. Construct or purchase cages; a standard colony cage measures roughly 180 cm by 60 cm by 45 cm. Source healthy breeding stock from a reputable farm, starting with one male and three to four females per colony. Feed twice daily using grasses, sugarcane, and locally available crop by-products. Market the product to local butchers, restaurants, hotels, and supermarkets.

Feed costs remain low because grasscutters thrive on locally available grasses, sugarcane, and crop by-products. The main enemies of captive grasscutters are snakes, soldier ants, and theft, all of which require careful pen design to manage.

Conservation status

Despite high hunting pressure and demand, the grasscutter is classified as a "Least Concern" animal by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), implying that the animal does not require any urgent conservation efforts.

Some evidence even suggests that grasscutter populations may be increasing due to greater availability of food, particularly as human farming activity creates more accessible crop areas. That said, researchers caution that continued unregulated hunting could change this picture over time.

FAQ

What is the difference between a grasscutter and a rat?

The grasscutter (Thryonomys swinderianus) belongs to the family Thryonomyidae, a distinct family separate from common rats (Muridae). It is considerably larger, herbivorous, and prized as food. Common house rats are much smaller and are not typically eaten.

How big does the grass cutter animal get?

Greater cane rats measure about 43 to 60 centimetres from head to body and typically weigh 3 to 5 kg, with exceptional animals reaching about 9 kg.

What does the grasscutter animal eat?

In the wild, their diet consists primarily of grasses, as well as bark and fruits. On farmland they will also eat maize, cassava, sweet potatoes, and sugarcane.

How long is a grasscutter's gestation period?

Research on captive grasscutters puts the gestation period at 148 to 158 days, averaging about 152 days (roughly five months).

Is grasscutter farming profitable?

Grasscutter meat is one of the most expensive and sought-after meats in West Africa, and demand far exceeds farmed supply, which makes the venture profitable for well-managed farms. It requires relatively little land and low feed costs, giving it an accessible entry point for new farmers.

We also highlighted facts about the cost of starting a chicken farm in Nigeria, from day-old chicks and housing to feed and veterinary care. The article breaks down the budgets for backyard, mid-sized and commercial operations.

Feed can account for about 70 per cent of running costs, making careful budgeting essential. Broilers can bring returns in as little as six to eight weeks, while layers offer a longer stream of income through egg production.

Source: Legit.ng