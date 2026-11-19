Delta led September 2026 state allocations with ₦92.40 billion, ahead of Lagos and Rivers, as gross payments rose 5.5% to ₦1.02 trillion

Oil-producing states dominated the rankings, while Lagos received ₦68.62 billion in VAT and the top 10 states captured 50.7% of allocations

Rising FAAC receipts renew questions about accountability and whether state spending will improve essential services and living conditions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Delta, Lagos and Rivers states emerged as the biggest recipients of federal allocations in September 2026, as the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) distributed more than ₦1 trillion in gross revenue to Nigeria's 36 states.

Delta topped the ranking with ₦92.40 billion, followed by Lagos with ₦82.18 billion and Rivers with ₦73.35 billion, according to figures shared by Agora Policy.

Delta and Rivers states lead 10 Nigerian states with the highest federal allocations. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The allocations highlight the significant differences in revenue distribution among states, with oil-producing states continuing to receive substantial payments from the federation account.

Data showed that gross allocations to the 36 states increased by 5.5% to ₦1.02 trillion in September, compared with ₦966.62 billion in August 2026.

The development comes as state governments face growing pressure to improve infrastructure, fund public services and respond to the rising cost of living, according to TheCable.

Oil-producing states dominate FAAC allocations

The figures show that oil-producing states maintained a strong advantage in federal revenue distribution, largely because of the 13% derivation principle.

Under Nigeria's revenue-sharing framework, eligible oil-producing states receive additional allocations linked to revenue generated from natural resources within their territories.

Lagos, meanwhile, remained a major beneficiary of Value Added Tax (VAT) distributions, receiving ₦68.62 billion under that component.

Together, the 10 highest-earning states received approximately ₦517.01 billion, representing about 50.7% of the total gross allocations to all 36 states.

Full list of 10 states with the highest allocations

1. Delta State: ₦92.40 billion

Delta received the highest allocation nationwide, supported by its oil-producing status and derivation revenue. Its allocation exceeded Lagos's by ₦10.22 billion.

2. Lagos State: ₦82.18 billion

Nigeria's commercial hub ranked second. Its ₦68.62 billion VAT allocation highlights the state's substantial contribution to economic activity and consumption.

3. Rivers State: ₦73.35 billion

Rivers secured third position, reflecting the continued importance of petroleum resources in determining federal revenue distributions.

4. Bayelsa State: ₦72.60 billion

Bayelsa followed closely behind Rivers, with a difference of just ₦750 million. Its oil-producing status helped sustain its position among the highest recipients.

5. Akwa Ibom State: ₦67.77 billion

Akwa Ibom completed the top five, reinforcing the dominance of Niger Delta states in federal revenue sharing.

6. Kano State: ₦29.10 billion

Kano emerged as the highest-ranked northern state, although its allocation was substantially below those of the five leading states.

7. Oyo State: ₦26.02 billion

Oyo ranked seventh nationally and second in the South-West, behind Lagos, reflecting the gap between the two states' federal allocations.

8. Imo State: ₦25.92 billion

Imo received ₦100 million less than Oyo, making it the only South-East state represented among the 10 highest recipients.

9. Edo State: ₦23.88 billion

Edo occupied ninth position, benefiting from statutory distributions alongside its entitlement to derivation revenue.

10. Katsina State: ₦23.79 billion

Katsina completed the ranking, receiving ₦90 million less than Edo and emerging as the second northern state on the list.

What the allocations mean for Nigerians

The figures underline the uneven distribution of federation revenue and the continuing importance of oil earnings to state finances.

The five highest recipients collectively received ₦388.30 billion, accounting for approximately 38% of the nationwide state allocation.

However, higher FAAC receipts do not automatically translate into better living conditions.

Meet 10 leading Nigerian states with the highest federal allocations in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

For residents, the bigger concern is how governments deploy these resources to improve roads, hospitals, schools, security and other essential services, per Agora Policy, September 2026 FAAC allocation figures.

The figures also represent gross allocations rather than necessarily the final amounts available for spending after applicable deductions.

With states receiving substantial monthly transfers, public attention is increasingly focused on accountability, prudent spending and whether rising government revenues will deliver meaningful improvements in citizens' lives.

Source: Legit.ng