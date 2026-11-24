The Unicaf scholarship is a partial tuition award open to Nigerian students seeking an internationally recognised degree entirely online. The programme was founded to offer gifted, underprivileged students the opportunity to further their education by earning internationally recognised qualifications at low cost, through online study or blended learning. This article covers eligibility requirements, what the scholarship covers, available programmes, and how to apply.

Unicaf makes international degrees more affordable for Nigerians. Photo: @unicaf.org (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Nigerian students can apply for the Unicaf scholarship to pursue a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree online from a UK or African partner university.

online from a UK or African partner university. It is a partial tuition scholarship—typically up to 75%–80% , or up to 86% for qualifying Nigerians under the July 2026 Unicaf–UNESCO REF scheme. Remaining tuition is paid in instalments

, or up to for qualifying Nigerians under the July 2026 Unicaf–UNESCO REF scheme. Remaining tuition is paid in instalments To qualify, applicants must earn less than US $20,000 per year and meet the academic entry requirements of their chosen programme.

and meet the academic entry requirements of their chosen programme. Unicaf operates on a rolling admissions basis , meaning you can apply at any time of the year.

, meaning you can apply at any time of the year. Master’s and PhD applicants need a 500-word minimum personal statement, two references, transcripts, and English proof where required.

What is the Unicaf scholarship?

Unicaf is a higher education platform founded in 2012 that supports students across Africa and other regions in pursuing degrees awarded by partner universities—including UK institutions—and Unicaf University. More than $100 million worth of scholarships has been awarded through the Unicaf Scholarship Programme.

The scholarship covers a percentage of the tuition fee depending on the student's financial need, academic background, country of residence, and chosen programme. Unlike fully funded scholarships, it does not cover living expenses or additional external fees.

While most partnership programmes are delivered 100% online so students can study without relocating or applying for a visa, Unicaf also offers blended learning and on-campus study on select Unicaf University programmes.

Unicaf scholarship requirements for Nigerian students

Unicaf considers candidates based on academic qualifications, financial ability, and country of residence, with different scholarship amounts applying depending on the country where the student lives.

Financial requirement

Applicants must be earning less than $20,000 per year. Applicants must demonstrate that they lack the full financial means to pay the standard international tuition fees.

Academic requirements — bachelor's degree

Entry requirements vary depending on the partner university and chosen degree programme.

Applicants must hold a recognised secondary school leaving qualification (such as GCE/A Levels, WAEC and NECO equivalents as assessed by admissions, or an international equivalent) that meets the specific academic threshold of the awarding institution.

Applicants holding an advanced diploma or post-secondary diploma may also be considered for entry or credit transfer in line with the partner university's admissions rules

Academic requirements — Master’s degree

Applicants must possess a recognised bachelor's degree from a reputable institution, or equivalent.

A personal statement of a minimum of 500 words must be submitted.

must be submitted. Two letters of recommendation from individuals who can attest to the applicant's academic and personal achievements.

Academic requirements — PhD

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PhD applicants must hold an accredited Master’s degree in a relevant field.

A personal statement and two references are also required.

English proficiency

If your previous education was not conducted in English, or if your chosen partner university requires formal proof, you will be expected to demonstrate an adequate level of English proficiency. Because Nigerian secondary and tertiary institutions generally instruct in English, many Nigerian applicants are exempt, though individual partner universities enforce specific thresholds:

For University of Suffolk programmes, the requirement is IELTS (Academic) 6.0 overall with a minimum of 5.5 in all components, GCSE English grade C/4 or above, or an accepted international equivalent.

Students who do not hold those qualifications may take the online Academic English Placement Test, where an overall score of 6.0 with no individual component lower than 5.5 is required.

Required documents

Required documents for the Unicaf scholarship include an updated CV or résumé, academic certificates and transcripts, and proof of English language ability (if required). Master’s and PhD applicants must also include:

Personal statement (minimum 500 words)

Two academic or professional references

Valid identification documentation (passport or national ID) and a clear recent photograph.

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Programmes available to Nigerian students

Unicaf University offers fully online and on-campus taught bachelor's, Master’s, and doctoral degrees in a wide range of subjects, including Management, Economics and Business, Psychology, Teaching, Law, Accountancy and Finance, English Literature, Computer Science, Web Design and Development, and specialised MBA programmes.

Students can study with UK-based institutions including the University of East London, Liverpool John Moores University, and the University of Suffolk. Degrees awarded by partner universities through Unicaf are exactly the same as those earned by on-campus students.

The following degree programmes are offered under the academic partnership of the University of East London with Unicaf: MBA, MSc International Business Management, LLM (General), MSc Business Psychology, MSc Oil & Gas with Energy Management, MSc International Relations, MSc Computer Science, and MSc Data Science.

The table below summarises a selection of programmes available to Nigerian applicants.

Programme Level Partner university BSc in Computer Science Bachelor's Unicaf University BA English Language and Literature Bachelor's Unicaf University Bachelor in Business Administration Bachelor's Unicaf University LLB Bachelor of Laws Bachelor's Unicaf University MSc Computer Science Master’s Unicaf University / UEL MBA (various specialisations) Master’s UEL / Unicaf University MSc Data Science Master’s University of East London LLM (General) Master’s University of East London Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Doctoral Unicaf University Doctorate of Business Administration Doctoral Unicaf University

What the Unicaf scholarship covers

The Unicaf Scholarship Programme reduces tuition costs substantially through partial tuition awards rather than full funding. Standard Unicaf materials cite scholarships of up to 75%–80% depending on the applicant, country, and programme, while in July 2026 Unicaf and the Read and Earn Federation for UNESCO (UNESCO REF) launched an 86% tuition scholarship scheme for qualifying Nigerian students under the Educational Financial Facility Scheme.

Students pay the remaining tuition balance through monthly instalment plans. Unicaf's official Terms & Conditions note that certain expenses remain the student's responsibility regardless of the scholarship percentage.

Costs not covered by the scholarship:

Living expenses and accommodation

Travel, including any optional graduation ceremony attendance

Exam registration fees for external professional bodies

Any compulsory administrative, registration, or partner-specific charges

How to apply for the Unicaf scholarship

Unicaf operates on a rolling admissions basis with multiple intake dates scheduled throughout the year, meaning you can submit an application at any time. Applying at least one to two months before your preferred intake date is recommended to allow time for document verification and processing.

The process involves three main stages: completing the scholarship application form, having your documents reviewed, and receiving final approval.

Follow these steps to apply for Unicaf:

Choose your programme. Browse the full programme finder on the Unicaf website and confirm you meet the specific academic entry requirements of the awarding university. Complete the online form. Enter your full name, contact details, country of residence, and programme of choice. Upload your documents. Attach your CV, academic certificates and transcripts, proof of identity, and English proficiency evidence if applicable. Submit your personal statement. Master’s and doctoral applicants must include a minimum-500-word personal statement explaining career goals and reasons for applying, along with two academic or professional references. Wait for review. An admissions advisor reviews your profile and issues a formal offer letter specifying both the full fee and your awarded scholarship percentage. Accept and enrol. Confirm your scholarship offer, complete the initial payment, and begin your studies.

Dr Nicos Nicolaou, CEO of Unicaf, told The Guardian Nigeria in July 2026:

Through the Educational Financial Facility Scheme, UNICAF will extend structured scholarship support to qualifying Nigerian students, in respectful complement to the Federal Government's Nigeria Education Loan Fund.

FAQs

Is the Unicaf scholarship fully funded?

No. The Unicaf scholarship is a partial tuition award, not a fully funded scholarship. Depending on the scheme, programme, and eligibility, awards generally cover up to 75%–80% of tuition—or up to 86% under the July 2026 Unicaf–UNESCO REF Educational Financial Facility Scheme for Nigerian students—with the balance paid in monthly instalments.

Do Nigerian students need IELTS for the Unicaf scholarship?

Not always. If your previous education was in English, you may not need a test; otherwise, you may need to show proof of English ability. Because Nigerian universities instruct in English, most applicants are exempt, though individual partner universities set their own thresholds.

What is the application deadline for the Unicaf scholarship?

There is no single fixed deadline because Unicaf operates on rolling admissions with multiple intakes across the year. However, submitting your application at least six weeks before your target start date is advisable to ensure timely processing.

Is the Unicaf scholarship renewable?

Yes, provided you meet academic performance requirements and remain in good standing. Students should check the terms attached to their individual scholarship offer letter, as renewal conditions can vary by programme and partner university.

Can I study for a computer science degree through Unicaf?

Yes. A BSc in Computer Science is among the programmes on offer; the degree provides students with both theoretical and practical computer science knowledge, enabling them to work in the industrial, banking, commercial, and government sectors. An MSc in Computer Science is also available through the University of East London partnership.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Applicants must score at least 70% on an online quiz covering Mathematics, English and General Knowledge before submitting documents for verification. The application is free, and the scholarship does not require applicants to provide sensitive financial details.

Source: Legit.ng