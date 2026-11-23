Lagos generated N294.83 billion in VAT but received just N70.19 billion in October 2026 FAAC allocations

Bauchi contributed only N856.96 million yet received N8.51 billion, nearly 10 times its VAT contribution

Nigeria’s VAT-sharing formula factors in derivation, equality and population, fuelling debate over how revenue is distributed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fresh figures from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have revealed significant differences between the value-added tax (VAT) generated by Nigerian states and the amounts they received from the federation account in October 2026.

The figures show that while major economic centres such as Lagos, Rivers and Oyo contributed substantially more than they received, several states collected allocations several times higher than their contributions.

10 Nigerian states contribute the least as FG releases VAT allocations Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Lagos emerged as the largest contributor, generating N294.83 billion but receiving N70.19 billion, representing just 23.81% of its contribution.

At the other end, Bauchi contributed only N856.96 million but received N8.51 billion, nearly 10 times its contribution.

The figures highlight how Nigeria's VAT revenue-sharing arrangement redistributes funds among states, rather than allocating revenue strictly according to where it is generated.

Lagos, Rivers lead VAT contributions

Lagos recorded the largest difference between VAT contributions and receipts, contributing N294.83 billion and receiving N70.19 billion, TheCable reports.

Rivers followed with N79.57 billion in contributions but received N24.65 billion, equivalent to 30.98%.

Oyo generated N31.79 billion and received N15.29 billion, representing 48.09% of its contribution.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contributed N24.15 billion but received N11.28 billion, while Delta generated N21.62 billion and received N12.36 billion.

Akwa Ibom also received less than it contributed, generating N13.20 billion and collecting N10.57 billion.

Similarly, Ondo contributed N10.26 billion and received N9.69 billion, while Taraba generated N9.76 billion and collected N8.92 billion.

These figures indicate that high VAT contributions do not automatically translate into equivalent allocations.

Full list of 10 states with the lowest VAT contributions

According to the October 2026 FAAC figures, the following states recorded the lowest VAT contributions among the 36 states.

State VAT contribution VAT allocation Bauchi N856.96m N8.51bn Yobe N1.17bn N8.51bn Abia N1.38bn N7.55bn Osun N1.68bn N7.95bn Cross River N2.14bn N7.73bn Zamfara N2.47bn N8.02bn Ebonyi N2.66bn N7.41bn Imo N2.85bn N8.49bn Kogi N2.86bn N8.11bn Ekiti N2.91bn N7.59bn

Bauchi recorded the lowest contribution but received the highest allocation relative to its contribution, at 993.37%.

Yobe received more than six times its contribution, while Abia collected over five times the amount attributed to it.

Other states receive higher allocations

Several other states also benefited from allocations exceeding their VAT contributions.

Kano contributed N11.34 billion and received N13.42 billion, while Edo generated N8.20 billion and collected N9.15 billion.

Adamawa received N9.10 billion against N8.14 billion contributed, while Kebbi collected N9.12 billion after contributing N8.04 billion.

Kaduna received N10.56 billion against N6.88 billion, while Katsina collected N10.21 billion despite contributing N5.93 billion.

Similarly, Benue received N9.45 billion, Sokoto N9.05 billion, and Borno N9.59 billion.

Ogun collected N8.88 billion against N5.39 billion contributed, while Anambra received N8.71 billion after generating N3.19 billion.

Why VAT allocations differ across states

Nigeria's VAT-sharing framework combines derivation with other distribution considerations, including equality and population.

Consequently, states with smaller recorded VAT contributions can receive substantially higher allocations than they generate.

Meet 10 Nigerian states with the least VAT contributions as FG releases federal allocations. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

The arrangement is intended to distribute revenue across the federation, including states with relatively smaller economic and commercial activities.

However, the October figures also illustrate the financial implications for major revenue-generating states, particularly Lagos and Rivers, whose contributions significantly exceeded their receipts.

The figures could renew discussions about fiscal federalism, revenue generation and how VAT proceeds should be shared among Nigeria's states.

Lagos, Rivers and Oyo lead Nigeria’s VAT race

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos, Rivers and Oyo states have emerged as Nigeria’s top Value Added Tax (VAT) generating states, reinforcing the dominance of the South-West and South-South in the country’s commercial landscape.

Recent data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Lagos alone contributes more than half of the nation’s non-import VAT pool, while Rivers and Oyo maintain strong positions due to industrial activity, urban consumption and trade.

Source: Legit.ng