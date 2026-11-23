10 Nigerian States With Lowest VAT Contributions as FAAC Releases October Allocations
- Lagos generated N294.83 billion in VAT but received just N70.19 billion in October 2026 FAAC allocations
- Bauchi contributed only N856.96 million yet received N8.51 billion, nearly 10 times its VAT contribution
- Nigeria’s VAT-sharing formula factors in derivation, equality and population, fuelling debate over how revenue is distributed
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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
Fresh figures from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have revealed significant differences between the value-added tax (VAT) generated by Nigerian states and the amounts they received from the federation account in October 2026.
The figures show that while major economic centres such as Lagos, Rivers and Oyo contributed substantially more than they received, several states collected allocations several times higher than their contributions.
Lagos emerged as the largest contributor, generating N294.83 billion but receiving N70.19 billion, representing just 23.81% of its contribution.
At the other end, Bauchi contributed only N856.96 million but received N8.51 billion, nearly 10 times its contribution.
The figures highlight how Nigeria's VAT revenue-sharing arrangement redistributes funds among states, rather than allocating revenue strictly according to where it is generated.
Lagos, Rivers lead VAT contributions
Lagos recorded the largest difference between VAT contributions and receipts, contributing N294.83 billion and receiving N70.19 billion, TheCable reports.
Rivers followed with N79.57 billion in contributions but received N24.65 billion, equivalent to 30.98%.
Oyo generated N31.79 billion and received N15.29 billion, representing 48.09% of its contribution.
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contributed N24.15 billion but received N11.28 billion, while Delta generated N21.62 billion and received N12.36 billion.
Akwa Ibom also received less than it contributed, generating N13.20 billion and collecting N10.57 billion.
Similarly, Ondo contributed N10.26 billion and received N9.69 billion, while Taraba generated N9.76 billion and collected N8.92 billion.
These figures indicate that high VAT contributions do not automatically translate into equivalent allocations.
Full list of 10 states with the lowest VAT contributions
According to the October 2026 FAAC figures, the following states recorded the lowest VAT contributions among the 36 states.
State
VAT contribution
VAT allocation
Bauchi
N856.96m
N8.51bn
Yobe
N1.17bn
N8.51bn
Abia
N1.38bn
N7.55bn
Osun
N1.68bn
N7.95bn
Cross River
N2.14bn
N7.73bn
Zamfara
N2.47bn
N8.02bn
Ebonyi
N2.66bn
N7.41bn
Imo
N2.85bn
N8.49bn
Kogi
N2.86bn
N8.11bn
Ekiti
N2.91bn
N7.59bn
Bauchi recorded the lowest contribution but received the highest allocation relative to its contribution, at 993.37%.
Yobe received more than six times its contribution, while Abia collected over five times the amount attributed to it.
Other states receive higher allocations
Several other states also benefited from allocations exceeding their VAT contributions.
Kano contributed N11.34 billion and received N13.42 billion, while Edo generated N8.20 billion and collected N9.15 billion.
Adamawa received N9.10 billion against N8.14 billion contributed, while Kebbi collected N9.12 billion after contributing N8.04 billion.
Kaduna received N10.56 billion against N6.88 billion, while Katsina collected N10.21 billion despite contributing N5.93 billion.
Similarly, Benue received N9.45 billion, Sokoto N9.05 billion, and Borno N9.59 billion.
Ogun collected N8.88 billion against N5.39 billion contributed, while Anambra received N8.71 billion after generating N3.19 billion.
Why VAT allocations differ across states
Nigeria's VAT-sharing framework combines derivation with other distribution considerations, including equality and population.
Consequently, states with smaller recorded VAT contributions can receive substantially higher allocations than they generate.
The arrangement is intended to distribute revenue across the federation, including states with relatively smaller economic and commercial activities.
However, the October figures also illustrate the financial implications for major revenue-generating states, particularly Lagos and Rivers, whose contributions significantly exceeded their receipts.
The figures could renew discussions about fiscal federalism, revenue generation and how VAT proceeds should be shared among Nigeria's states.
Lagos, Rivers and Oyo lead Nigeria’s VAT race
Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos, Rivers and Oyo states have emerged as Nigeria’s top Value Added Tax (VAT) generating states, reinforcing the dominance of the South-West and South-South in the country’s commercial landscape.
Recent data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Lagos alone contributes more than half of the nation’s non-import VAT pool, while Rivers and Oyo maintain strong positions due to industrial activity, urban consumption and trade.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng