Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's president and CEO on November 23, weeks after resigning over revelations of extramarital affairs linked to a suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia's board unanimously reversed its earlier decision following direct intervention by President Donald Trump, who personally contacted the company on Huang's behalf

Nvidia employees gave Huang a rousing reception at the company's Santa Clara headquarters, where he addressed the crowd in an emotional speech captured on video

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and longtime chief executive of Nvidia, made an emotional return to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, November 23, 2026, after the chip giant's board reinstated him as president and CEO effective immediately.

Crowds of Nvidia employees packed the company's office lobby to greet him with loud cheers, applause, and embraces as he walked back in. In a brief but heartfelt address captured on video, Huang thanked his staff and took direct responsibility for the events that had led to his departure two weeks earlier.

Employees joyous as Jensen Huang resumes office. Photo credit: NBC, Wikipedia.

Source: UGC

"Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around. I'm terribly sorry for putting you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm gonna work on coming back," he told the room.

How Jensen Huang Was Brought Back to Nvidia

Huang had resigned from Nvidia earlier in November after The New York Times reported on his close relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies believed to be a Chinese spy, and the Financial Times subsequently reported that the two had had an affair.

A further report revealed he had also been involved with a senior Nvidia leader who reported directly to him.

In a memo to staff dated November 8, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and offered an apology.

Nvidia's newly installed board chairman Harvey Jones had stated on 17 November that the board "unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

Interim chief executive Collette Kress echoed that position in an interview the same day.

The reversal came after President Donald Trump intervened directly speaking "directly and indirectly" with the company's board — a step widely described as highly unusual for a sitting president. Trump told CNBC he believed Huang "did nothing wrong" and that the federal government had no evidence of unlawful conduct. Attorney General Todd Blanche also confirmed the Justice Department had no evidence of wrongdoing by Huang or Nvidia.

Nvidia Stock Surges on Reinstatement News

Markets responded sharply to the announcement. Nvidia's stock climbed 31% on the day, partially reversing a technology sector sell-off from the previous Friday.

Huang said in a statement he was "honoured to return to NVIDIA" and expressed gratitude to employees, shareholders, and partners for their support during his absence.

The reinstatement does not, however, close all outstanding matters. The California Attorney General's office confirmed it would continue its own investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly probing the company's accounting practices, and three House committees still plan a closed-door interview with Huang on December 1, with a public Senate Banking Committee hearing scheduled for the following day.

Watch Jensen Huang address Nvidia staff at the Santa Clara headquarters:

Woman speaks about 'embattled' Huang

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aradhna Gupta Dayal shared a personal account of meeting Jensen Huang in Palo Alto in early 2022, when he was still largely unknown outside tech circles.

Huang reportedly advised her to look at Nvidia stock, which was sitting around $20 at the time, a tip she turned down.

Source: Legit.ng