Oshiomhole said Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso contested the APC primary against late President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2015 presidential election

The senator alleged that Atiku distributed dollars to delegates, including those from Edo, during the primary race but said his people ultimately voted for Buhari

Senator Adams Oshiomhole made the claim at a book launch attended by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, November 24

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North, has alleged that Atiku Abubakar distributed dollars to delegates in Edo State during the 2015 All Progressives Congress presidential primary, in a bid to defeat the late President Muhammadu Buhari for the party's ticket.

Oshiomhole made the claim at a book launch where President Bola Tinubu was present, while pushing back against what he described as a northern alliance card being played by Atiku and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NDC's vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Adams Oshiomhole explains how President Bola Tinubu stopped Atiku Abubakar from defeating late President Muhammadu Buhari during the APC primary in 2015 Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @MBuhari, @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to the senator, both Atiku and Kwankwaso ran against Buhari in that primary, and money changed hands during the contest.

Oshiomhole's account of the 2015 primary

Oshiomhole said that Tinubu, then leader of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), stood firmly behind Buhari and advised members of the ACN to back him for the presidency. He said Buhari himself did not spend money on delegates, while Atiku reportedly did.

In his own words:

"Atiku Abubakar contested primaries against Buhari and doled out the dollars the Edo people collected; Kwankwaso also contested against him. Tinubu stood by him and advised us in ACN to support Buhari. Buhari didn't spend a dollar. We collected dollars but warned them we belong to Asiwaju's family and we will deliver our votes intact. That's how Buhari won the nomination."

Oshiomhole said that despite Atiku's payments, Edo delegates had made clear to him that their loyalty lay with Tinubu, and they voted for Buhari as instructed.

Context: Atiku and Kwankwaso in 2027 race

Oshiomhole's remarks appear to be a direct response to perceived political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, while Kwankwaso is the NDC's vice-presidential pick.

The senator's decision to revisit events from more than a decade ago signals an effort to undermine the political credentials of both men as the 2027 campaign season heats up.

See the video of Oshiomhole on X here:

Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng