Borno State's postal codes run from 600001 to 612104, covering all 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria's North-East geopolitical zone. Using the wrong code delays parcels and returns official mail undelivered. This guide provides a complete, area-by-area list of Borno State postal codes, including detailed ward-level codes for Maiduguri.

Borno State postal codes range from 600001 to 612104. Photo: Jonathan Walter (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The general postal code for Borno State is 600001 , assigned to the NIPOST General Post Office in Maiduguri.

, assigned to the NIPOST General Post Office in Maiduguri. Maiduguri's specific area codes range from 600211 to 600282 , with each district carrying its own six-digit number.

, with each district carrying its own six-digit number. Nigeria launched a new 11-character alphanumeric postcode system on 1 October 2026 , which will eventually replace the older six-digit codes.

, which will eventually replace the older six-digit codes. Borno State does not use a single zip code for all locations — each LGA and many individual districts have distinct NIPOST postcodes.

for all locations — each LGA and many individual districts have distinct NIPOST postcodes. Southern Borno LGAs such as Biu, Hawul, and Kwaya Kusar use the 603xxx prefix, while northern LGAs near Lake Chad use 612xxx.

Understanding Borno State postal codes

Postal codes in Nigeria are issued by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). In the legacy six-digit numeric system, the first digit (6) identifies the North-East postal region/zone, the first three digits together form the sorting/dispatch district (rather than the second and third digits alone), and the last three digits specify the delivery location, such as a post office, urban ward, or rural area.

Nigeria's six-digit postal code system uses specific digits to identify postal regions. Photo: Sally Hayden

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS)—which assigns a unique 11-character alphanumeric code to addressable buildings—was officially launched on 1 October 2026 by the Federal Government through NIPOST and the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. Because legacy six-digit codes still appear on many forms, directories, and shipping workflows during the transition, both systems are outlined here.

Borno State does not use a single universal postal code for every town and ward; individual Local Government Areas (LGAs), districts, and delivery locations have distinct codes.

The new digital postcode system (2026)

The National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System was officially launched on Thursday, 1 October 2026, by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. Under the new arrangement, every addressable building is assigned a unique 11-character alphanumeric postcode connected to its geographical location through a Geographic Information System (GIS).

Nigeria's digital postcode system gives each building a unique 11-character location code. Photo: Adam Abu-bashal

Source: Getty Images

You can find a postcode at postcode.gov.ng or in the Postcode by NIPOST app on Android. The service also provides a process for requesting a postcode where a building has not yet been captured.

NIPOST is aiming for full coverage of all 36 states and the FCT by December 2026.

Maiduguri postal codes (MMC)

Maiduguri is the state capital and uses the most detailed set of ward- and district-level six-digit codes, generally spanning 600211 to 600282, while 600001 is tied to the NIPOST General Post Office (GPO)/main postal reference. Where specific landmark or facility pairings are listed by third-party directories, verify exact street or building details directly on postcode.gov.ng.

The table below lists verified Maiduguri district codes:

Area/District Postal Code Post Office (GPO) 600211 Shehu's Palace 600212 Lamisula/Mafoni 600213 Maiduguri Flour Mills 600214 State Low Cost 600215 Bulabulin 600221 Gamboru 600222 College of Agriculture 600223 Mairi/London Ciki 600230 Government House/Old GRA 600231 New GRA 600233 Gwange 600235 Nursing Home 600241 GRA Police Station 600242 NIPOST Headquarters 600243 Molai GRA 600244 Police College 600251 Damboa Road/NNPC Depot 600252 Moduganari/Elkanemi Islamic Theology 600253 Stadium Area 600271 Pompomari Industrial 600272 Coca-Cola Factory 600273 Bolori 600281 Pompomari Estate 600282

Jere LGA postal codes

Jere LGA uses 600104 for its main area. Since Jere borders Maiduguri and includes neighbourhoods within the greater Maiduguri metropolitan area, some locations may fall under neighbouring postal codes. Areas such as Mairi or those near the metropolitan fringe may use 600211 or 600230, depending on the directory. Confirm the specific ward or building code on postcode.gov.ng.

Borno State postal codes by LGA — full list

The table below covers all 27 Local Government Areas. Borno State postal codes span from 600001 to 612104.

Southern Borno LGAs (601xxx and 603xxx)

These LGAs sit south and southwest of Maiduguri. All 27 LGAs of Borno State are accounted for below, including Shani LGA:

LGA Main Town/Area Postal Code Askira/Uba Askira 601103 Askira/Uba Lassa 601107 Chibok Chibok Town 601102 Damboa Damboa Town 601101 Damboa Ajigin 601106 Kaga Benisheikh (HQ) 601105 Biu Biu Town / Central 603101 Biu Biu East 603108 Hawul Kwaya Bura 603112 Kwaya Kusar Kwaya Town 603103 Bayo Bayo 603104 Shani Shani Town 603107

Biu Town and Biu Central carry 603101, Shani Town uses 603107, and secondary rural wards should be cross-checked against NIPOST records.

Central Borno LGAs (600xxx and 602xxx)

These LGAs lie within or adjacent to the Maiduguri metropolitan belt.

LGA Main Town/Area Postal Code Maiduguri (MMC) GPO 600001 Jere Jere Town 600104 Gubio Gubio Town 602102 Magumeri Magumeri Town 602104 Mobbar Damasak (HQ) 602101 Abadam Abadam Town 602103

Mobbar LGA, with its headquarters in Damasak, carries postal code 602.

South-East Borno LGAs (610xxx and 611xxx)

These LGAs sit in eastern and south-eastern Borno State along the Cameroon border and the Bama, Dikwa, and Rann corridors:

LGA Main Town/Area Postal Code Bama Bama Town 610101 Bama Soye 610108 Bama Woloji 610103 Konduga Konduga Town 610104 Konduga Auno 610111 Gwoza Gwoza Town 610106 Dikwa Dikwa Town 611101 Dikwa Gumsu 611106 Mafa Mafa Town 611104 Ngala Ngala Town 611102 Kala/Balge Rann (HQ) 611103 Marte Marte Town 611105

Bama LGA sits in the eastern/south-eastern Bama corridor, using the 610 series rather than central Borno. Kala/Balge, using 611103 in the 611 series, is Nigeria's easternmost LGA.

Northern Borno LGAs (612xxx)

These remote LGAs border Lake Chad and Niger.

LGA Main Town/Area Postal Code Monguno Monguno Town 612101 Kukawa Kanembu 612102 Nganzai Nganza (Gajiram) 612103 Guzamala Gudumbali (HQ) 612104

Monguno LGA, located in northern Borno State, has the postal code 612. Guzamala's headquarters are in Gudumbali, approximately 125 km north of Maiduguri, also in the 612 zone.

How to find your Borno State postal code

Using the NIPOST digital portal

Open a browser and go to postcode.gov.ng. Enter your street address or area name in the search field. Select your state — Borno State — from the drop-down menu. Choose your LGA from the list that appears. Click Search to retrieve your building's digital alphanumeric code. Save or copy the 11-character code for use on mail, forms, and deliveries.

Using the legacy six-digit code

Identify your LGA from the tables above. Note the six-digit code next to your town or district. Write the code after your street address, followed by "Borno State, Nigeria". Use the format: [Name], [Street], [Area], [LGA], Borno State, [Postal Code], Nigeria.

A correctly formatted Maiduguri address looks like:

Ibrahim Musa, 15 Shehu Road, Gwange Area, Maiduguri, Borno State, 600235, Nigeria

Troubleshooting common postal code errors

View of the entrance to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State. Photo: Sally Hayden

Source: Getty Images

Wrong LGA code used — Maiduguri and Jere are separate LGAs but share some district codes. Confirm your ward before using 600211.

— Maiduguri and Jere are separate LGAs but share some district codes. Confirm your ward before using 600211. Code not found in database — Some rural wards in northern LGAs (Guzamala, Monguno) have limited coverage. Use the NIPOST platform to request a postcode for buildings not yet captured.

— Some rural wards in northern LGAs (Guzamala, Monguno) have limited coverage. Use the NIPOST platform to request a postcode for buildings not yet captured. Six-digit code rejected on online forms — Some platforms now require the new 11-character alphanumeric code. Use postcode.gov.ng to generate it.

— Some platforms now require the new 11-character alphanumeric code. Use postcode.gov.ng to generate it. Courier returns parcel — Confirm the LGA prefix matches the region. Southern codes start with 601 or 603; northern codes start with 612.

NIPOST official website: nipost.gov.ng

nipost.gov.ng Digital postcode portal: postcode.gov.ng

postcode.gov.ng NIPOST Maiduguri Head Office postal code: 600243

600243 Borno State GPO (600001): Located in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council

Borno State, Nigeria: A Nigerian military helicopter flies over northern Nigeria. Photo: Jane Hahn

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What is the postal code for Maiduguri?

Maiduguri's district- and ward-level legacy codes generally run from 600211 to 600282, while 600001 is assigned to the General Post Office (GPO). To get an 11-character digital postcode for a specific building, search the address on postcode.gov.ng.

What is the zip code for Borno State?

Borno State's legacy six-digit NIPOST postal codes range from 600001 to 612104, with 600001 tied to the GPO/headquarters reference. For Nigeria's 11-character alphanumeric digital postcodes launched on 1 October 2026, look up or request your building's code on postcode.gov.ng.

Is Nigeria's postal code the same as a zip code?

Nigeria does not use US-style zip codes. The term "zip code" is commonly used in Nigeria to refer to NIPOST postal codes, which are six-digit numbers. These serve the same function as zip codes in the United States.

What is the postal code for Biu?

The official postal code for Biu Local Government Area is 603101, serving as the primary code for the Biu urban area and the southern Borno trade hub.

How do I get a new NIPOST digital postcode for my building?

Through NIPOST's official platform, Nigerians can search for, save, and share their postcodes. The platform also provides a process for requesting a postcode for buildings not yet captured. Visit postcode.gov.ng and follow the postcode request process.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Using an incomplete or incorrect code can delay a delivery or lead to an application being rejected. The guide explains why residents should use the specific six-digit code for their district, rather than relying on a general LGA prefix.

Source: Legit.ng