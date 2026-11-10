President Tinubu's APC released a 109-page manifesto ahead of the 2027 presidential election, covering security, housing, healthcare and education

The manifesto set targets including six per cent annual economic growth, 200,000 affordable homes and electricity generation scaled towards 10,000 megawatts by 2031

The APC leadership is scheduled to unveil the manifesto on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a 109-page presidential manifesto for the 2027 general elections, pledging to recruit 50,000 new police officers and 28,000 additional military personnel as part of a sweeping security overhaul.

The document, titled *From Reform to Prosperity Agenda 2027–2031*, outlines Tinubu's blueprint for a second term across security, the economy, housing, healthcare and education.

Tinubu’s plan targets six per cent annual economic growth, 200,000 affordable homes and power generation approaching 10,000 megawatts. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the APC leadership is set to formally unveil the manifesto on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja, with the event scheduled to begin at 11 am.

Security and police reform

On security, the manifesto commits to completing the establishment and equipping of four new Army divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City.

It also pledges to "train and deploy the 50,000 newly recruited officers and expand recruitment and tactical training towards a 1:400 police-to-citizen ratio, maximising visible patrols across residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres, schools, and transit corridors."

The document further proposes recruiting 30,150 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to take over static guard duties from the police, and rolling out body cameras, digital record systems, emergency response channels and modern forensic facilities nationwide.

Tinubu also promised to expand e-surveillance coverage of all mapped borders, noting that 31 of 190 mapped areas remain uncovered, and to deploy Forest Guards, Agro-Rangers and Mining Marshals to protect farming communities and mineral deposits.

Economy, housing and public services

The manifesto targets six per cent annual economic growth by 2031, with youth unemployment halved and credit extended to half of all economically active Nigerians.

Tinubu pledged to build 200,000 affordable homes through the Tinubu Mass Social Housing Scheme, using mortgage financing and partnerships with private developers.

On electricity, the document sets a goal of scaling available power generation towards 10,000 megawatts, reinforcing transmission networks and extending clean energy access to underserved communities.

Healthcare and education targets

Under healthcare, the manifesto promises to raise the proportion of functional primary health centres from 53 per cent today to 90 per cent by 2031, and to expand active health insurance coverage from over 23 million enrollees to 40 per cent of Nigerians.

Out-of-pocket health spending is targeted to fall from 71 per cent to below 50 per cent of total health expenditure.

For education, Tinubu pledged to recruit and train 20,000 additional teachers, prioritising female educators and rural communities, building on the 80,284 teachers already certified. The manifesto also commits to halving the number of out-of-school children and scaling the NELFUND student loan programme to more tertiary institutions.

Tinubu said his second term would focus on converting the economic foundations of his first tenure into concrete gains for Nigerians "in homes, markets, farms and workplaces across the country."

Tinubu's manifesto sets healthcare and education goals including fewer out-of-school children. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

Breaking down promises from Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that INEC released the final list of 18 presidential candidates for the January 2027 election on September 12, 2026.

Candidates including Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, Adebayo and Sowore have outlined competing positions on fuel pricing and the economy.

Fuel subsidy has emerged as one of the sharpest dividing lines among the 2027 presidential contenders.

Source: Legit.ng