APM governorship candidate Laja Adeoye urged Lagosians to reject APC's continuity agenda ahead of the February 6, 2027 election

Adeoye's 'Atunto Eko 1.0' blueprint targets 1.5 million jobs, 100,000 homes, and 2,000 MW of electricity within four years

The APM candidate said Lagos's N1.77 trillion revenue in 2025 had not translated to relief for ordinary residents

Lagos, Nigeria - Prince Laja Adeoye, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Lagos state, says the February 6, 2027 election will decide whether Lagosians are ready to break from nearly three decades of unbroken rule by the same political machinery.

Adeoye made the case in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 10, arguing that his campaign, branded "Atunto Eko 1.0" (Reset Lagos), offers voters a clear and costed alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its predecessors, the AD and ACN, which have governed Lagos since 1999 through a structure centred on the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC).

APM's Laja Adeoye says his proposed Lagos development plan will create up to 1.5 million jobs and deliver 100,000 affordable homes if elected governor. Photo: Laja Adeoye

Source: UGC

2027: What Adeoye Says Is Wrong With Lagos

While he acknowledged that Lagos generated about N1.77 trillion in internally generated revenue in 2025, well ahead of every other state in Nigeria, Adeoye said the figure masked daily realities that most residents know well: chronic traffic gridlock, recurrent flooding, rents demanded up to two years in advance, housing shortages, multiple taxation, unreliable electricity, poor waste management, and inadequate emergency services.

He pointed to forced evictions in Makoko and Oworonshoki as evidence of a governance culture that bypassed consultation and offered displaced residents little in the way of alternatives.

Adeoye also challenged the APC's incumbent candidate, Deputy Governor Dr Femi Hamzat, whose 100-point "Lagos Promise" agenda includes targets of 4,000 buses, rail extensions, housing completions and health insurance expansion. He argued that Hamzat had been Deputy Governor since 2019, and that many of the same problems had persisted or deepened during that period, making a fresh cycle under the same structure feel like deferred accountability rather than genuine progress.

2027: What the APM Plan Proposes

The "Atunto Eko 1.0" blueprint rests on five pillars: affordable healthcare, quality education, job creation through small businesses, modern infrastructure, and community policing.

On jobs, the plan targets roughly 100,000 direct positions within two years and up to 1.5 million within four years, through tech hubs in Yaba and Ogba, agro-processing clusters in Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu, skills academies, and an "Eko Skill Code" programme. A N50 billion yearly fund in MSME seed capital and grants would support 50,000 youths and women.

On housing, the plan proposes about 100,000 affordable homes through private-sector partnerships backed by single-digit mortgages. For power, it targets at least 2,000 MW through independent power projects across Lagos's five IBILE divisions.

The agenda also commits to rehabilitating more than 300 primary healthcare centres within 18 months, funding all public schools above the UNESCO education benchmark, and returning over 300,000 out-of-school children to classrooms with a focus on the girl-child.

Laja Adeoye's plans for GAC

Adeoye also proposed replacing the GAC with a broader advisory council that includes traditional rulers, market leaders, youth and women's groups, and converting Lagos's 37 Local Council Development Areas into full local government areas, pushing the total towards 57.

"We are not coming to manage Lagos, we are coming to reset it," Adeoye said.

He added that if elected, he would not disrupt ongoing government projects, would prioritise paying contractors already owed by the Lagos State Government, and would promote deserving civil servants while placing service above patronage.

Source: Legit.ng