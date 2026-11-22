Mauricio Pochettino's first match as Manchester United manager ended in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield

Lenny Yoro was shown a red card in the eighth minute, and Liverpool scored twice within the next five minutes to take control

The heavy loss dropped United to 19th on the Premier League table, while Pochettino addressed the defeat after the final whistle

Mauricio Pochettino could not have asked for a tougher introduction to life at Manchester United, suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield in his very first game in charge.

The afternoon unravelled almost immediately when Lenny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute, leaving United to battle for over 80 minutes with ten men.

Mauricio Pochettino reacts during Manchester United's loss to Liverpool. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool wasted no time capitalising. Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, and Florian Wirtz added a second just three minutes later to give Andoni Iraola's side a commanding grip on the match.

Liverpool held their two-goal advantage into half-time and pushed on further in the second half. Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz both found the net to complete a comprehensive 4-0 victory for the home side.

The result left United rooted in the Premier League relegation zone in 19th place, while Liverpool climbed into the top four.

Pochettino reacts after loss to Liverpool

Speaking to NBC Sports after the final whistle, Pochettino acknowledged the red card had a significant impact on how the match unfolded, but urged his squad to channel their frustration into the games ahead.

"Things like this happen. We need to adapt. It's true that it's a difficult decision, one that maybe we do not agree with, but there's nothing to do now," he said.

"We cannot talk too much about the game because 11v10 so early is so difficult. The way we wanted to play, this affects the preparation.”

The Argentine coach added:

"This is so painful but we need to keep our heads up and of course translate all that anger and energy to start to go from tomorrow for the next game."

United have little time to dwell on the defeat. According to the club's official website, their next fixture is a UEFA Champions League tie away in Portugal against Sporting Lisbon.

Man Utd manager's 1st games results

Legit.ng previously analysed how Manchester United managers performed in their first Premier League matches after Mauricio Pochettino’s opening loss.

Liverpool welcomed the Argentine back to the Premier League with a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield as the Red Devils’ woes this season continue.

Source: Legit.ng