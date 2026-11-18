Receiving calls from unknown or hidden MTN numbers is a growing security concern in Nigeria. MTN's WhoDeyCall? service reveals caller identities in real time — including blocked and private numbers — without needing an internet connection. This guide explains every reliable method you can use to check an MTN number owner today.

MTN WhoDeyCall? Reveals hidden and private caller identities without internet access. Photo: @msrinnovationsng (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

MTN Nigeria's WhoDeyCall? service identifies unknown callers in real time , including blocked and hidden numbers, with no data connection required.

, including blocked and hidden numbers, with no data connection required. You can subscribe to WhoDeyCall? via USSD by dialling *4800# , or by texting a keyword to 4800, with plans starting at NGN 100 per day.

, or by texting a keyword to 4800, with plans starting at NGN 100 per day. Truecaller is the best free alternative for identifying MTN number owners, using a large crowdsourced database that works across all Nigerian networks.

for identifying MTN number owners, using a large crowdsourced database that works across all Nigerian networks. USSD codes such as *663# only reveal your own MTN number — they cannot be used to look up another person's number.

— they cannot be used to look up another person's number. For formal ownership verification, visiting an MTN service centre with a valid ID is the only way to get official subscriber information.

What is WhoDeyCall? — MTN Nigeria's caller ID service

MTN WhoDeyCall? is a service that shows you the name of anyone calling you. It will also reveal blocked, unknown, and spam phone numbers, displaying the caller's name as a pop-up message before you answer.

The service works like Truecaller, but with one key difference: WhoDeyCall? is entirely offline and does not require an internet connection. It also works on all device types, including basic phones that are not internet-enabled.

All new and existing MTN prepaid and postpaid customers can subscribe to WhoDeyCall?. Customers who ported into the MTN network from other networks are also eligible.

How to check MTN number owner using WhoDeyCall?

What you need before subscribing

An active MTN SIM card (prepaid or postpaid)

Sufficient airtime to cover the subscription fee

Any type of mobile phone — internet not required

The quickest way to activate the service is through USSD.

Open your phone's dialer. Dial *4800# and press the call button. A menu appears — select your preferred plan. Confirm your choice when prompted.

The current subscription prices from the official MTN Nigeria page are as follows:

Plan Validity Price SMS Keyword Short Code Daily 24 hours NGN 100 WDD 4800 Weekly 7 days NGN 200 WDW 4800 Monthly 30 days NGN 500 WDM 4800

Note: Older third-party sources quote different prices (e.g. NGN 5/daily). Always confirm the latest fees on the official WhoDeyCall page before subscribing.

Prefer using SMS? Follow these steps instead.

Open your messaging app. Type the relevant keyword for your chosen plan. Send that keyword to 4800. Use WDD for 1 day at NGN 100, WDW for 7 days at NGN 200, or WDM for 30 days at NGN 500. You will receive a confirmation SMS once the service is active.

Step 3: Receive and read caller names

Once activated, no further setup is needed.

Wait for an incoming call. The caller's name appears as a pop-up message before you pick up. You can see the names of anyone calling you in real time. The service displays names and numbers stored in your address book as they appear in the WhoDeyCall? database. Use this information to decide whether to answer or decline.

Step 4: Edit your own display name

Active WhoDeyCall? subscribers can update or modify their own display name at no extra cost by texting NAME [space] Preferred Name to 5058.

To cancel and manage active value-added services, dial *305# and follow the on-screen prompts. You may also text STOP WDD, STOP WDW, or STOP WDM to 4800, depending on your active plan.

How to identify an MTN number owner using Truecaller

Truecaller is one of the most popular caller ID apps in Nigeria and relies on a community-driven database, identifying callers based on information provided by other users. It works across all networks and is free to use.

Steps to use Truecaller

Download and install the Truecaller app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Register with your MTN number and grant the requested permissions. Use the search bar on the main screen, labelled "Search name or phone number," and enter the full number including the country code (e.g. +234803xxxxxxx for a Nigerian number). Tap the search button to view the caller's name and any spam reports.

Limitation: If a number is not in the Truecaller database, the search will return no results.

How to find an MTN number owner through official channels

USSD codes are for self-service only. USSD codes cannot be used to look up another person's ownership details — they only display your own number and account information.

For legitimate ownership enquiries, two official routes exist:

MTN service centre: Visit any MTN service centre, provide the MTN number you wish to verify, and MTN staff can confirm whether the number is registered. They may provide owner details if you have a legitimate reason.

Visit any MTN service centre, provide the MTN number you wish to verify, and MTN staff can confirm whether the number is registered. They may provide owner details if you have a legitimate reason. MTN customer care: Call 180 or 300 from your MTN line, explain your situation, and request assistance. Full disclosure is only possible through official channels with proper consent or legal authorisation.

How to check your own MTN number

If you have forgotten your own MTN number, the fastest method is USSD:

Open your phone's dialler and dial *663# from your MTN line. A flash message appears on your screen, and an SMS follows, both showing your mobile number.

Alternatively, you can dial *123# from your MTN line. This leads to a menu offering options including "My Number," "My Tariff Plan," and "My Account Balance."

Troubleshooting common issues

WhoDeyCall? not activating

Confirm you have enough airtime. If you do not have sufficient airtime in your account, you will not be able to subscribe to the service.

Caller name not showing up

The caller's number may not yet be in the WhoDeyCall? database. Try Truecaller as a backup.

USSD codes returning errors

Check your network signal. If the issue persists across multiple days, visit the nearest MTN service centre with your SIM and a valid ID.

Truecaller showing wrong name

If you use Truecaller to identify a number and want to verify accuracy, cross-check the details through another service such as Whoscall.

Channel Details WhoDeyCall? USSD *4800# Cancel subscription *305# MTN customer care (MTN line) 180 or 300 MTN customer care (other networks) 08031000180 MTN WhatsApp support 09033000001 Official WhoDeyCall? page mtn.ng/play/whodeycall MTN support page mtn.ng/helppersonal

You can also dial 300 from your MTN line to access the MTN call centre, which offers faster service and is available 24/7.

FAQs

What is WhoDeyCall? and how does it work?

WhoDeyCall? is a service provided by MTN Nigeria that enables users to identify and trace unknown callers. It gives subscribers access to information about the identities of callers, helping them trace unknown phone numbers on their mobile devices.

What features are available on the WhoDeyCall? service?

WhoDeyCall? runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, identifying all incoming unknown, hidden, or blocked phone numbers. Subscribers can see caller names in real time, even for numbers not saved in their address book, and can identify callers from both MTN and other networks.

Will WhoDeyCall? work for all types of calls?

Yes — WhoDeyCall? works on on-net and off-net calls, as well as international calls. It also covers roaming calls.

Is there a limit to the number of calls WhoDeyCall? can identify in a day?

No, there is no limit. The service runs all the time. You can identify every incoming call for as long as your subscription remains active.

How do I know an MTN number's network if I cannot identify the owner?

Mobile number prefixes are the first few digits of a phone number and show which network the user is on in Nigeria. For example, a number starting with 0810 belongs to the MTN network. Common MTN Nigeria prefixes include 0803, 0806, 0810, 0813, 0814, 0816, 0903, and 0906.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about MTN Zigi, the AI-powered chatbot that helps customers buy airtime, subscribe to data bundles and access support around the clock.

The assistant is available on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and other MTN platforms, using ChatGPT-style AI. Find out how it works and which services customers can use without calling a customer care centre.

Source: Legit.ng