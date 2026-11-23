Kano Governor Abba Yusuf revealed that Kwankwaso personally sent him to meet President Tinubu after the 2023 governorship election

Yusuf alleged that Kwankwaso asked him to swear by the Holy Qur'an to assure Tinubu of a promise to return to the APC

The governor defended his January 2026 defection from the NNPP to the APC, saying he was honouring a deal Kwankwaso himself initiated

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kano, Kano State - Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has alleged that his former political mentor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, personally instructed him to swear on the Holy Qur'an before President Bola Tinubu as part of a political agreement struck after the disputed 2023 Kano governorship election.

Yusuf made the claim during an interview with BBC Hausa, in which he offered his account of the events leading up to his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on January 26, 2026.

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf makes fresh allegations about Rabiu Kwankwaso's role in his political dealings with President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

The governor stated that Kwankwaso sent him directly to meet Tinubu at a time when his election victory was being challenged by APC candidate Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna. According to Yusuf, the purpose of the visit was to assure Tinubu that both men would rejoin the APC if the President allowed the court proceedings to run their course without interference.

"He himself sent me to Tinubu. He begged me to go and tell him that we had made this promise, and that if necessary, I should swear with the Qur'an right there that if we won, he wanted us to come together," Yusuf said.

Yusuf accuses Kwankwaso of breaking agreement

Beyond that meeting, Yusuf said Kwankwaso held several sessions with Tinubu and also dispatched delegations to advance the proposed arrangement. He added that lawmakers and local government chairmen were part of those discussions, and that none of it happened without Kwankwaso's knowledge.

"Everything that was done was done with the knowledge of the leader. We reached an agreement, but Kwankwaso did not fulfil it," he said.

Yusuf claimed the deal collapsed after Kwankwaso made public statements opposing the arrangement, shortly after Yusuf had already conveyed their commitment to the President. Those remarks, he said, reached Tinubu and damaged the understanding between the parties.

The governor pushed back firmly against suggestions that his move to the APC was a betrayal of Kwankwaso, arguing instead that he was simply following through on an agreement his former mentor had set in motion.

Despite the split, Yusuf said contact between them had not fully broken down, noting that he recently sent greetings to Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso denies any deal

Kwankwaso had previously rejected claims that any agreement was reached with President Tinubu over the Supreme Court case, maintaining that the court ruled on the election dispute based on its merits alone.

Yusuf's interview presents a sharply different account of what unfolded behind the scenes.

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court upheld Yusuf's election victory in January 2024, overturning earlier rulings that had favoured Gawuna. His formal defection to the APC in January 2026 brought an end to a long political partnership with Kwankwaso, who had been instrumental in his rise to the Kano governorship.

Watch the full video of Governor Yusuf below via the X post:

Yakasai criticises Yusuf over marriage crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kano politician Salihu Tanko Yakasai publicly criticised Governor Yusuf over the way he handled the dissolution of his marriage to Hajia Zainab.

Yakasai said Governor Yusuf's behaviour at a public event fell below the standards expected of his office.

Source: Legit.ng