Using the postcode 300001 for Benin City's General Post Office is one of Nigeria's most searched postal facts — yet most residents don't realise Edo State spans codes from 300001 all the way to 313111, with a unique number for each local government area and district. This guide gives you every Edo State postal code, clearly organised by LGA.

Edo State postal codes range from 300001 to 313111. Photo: Pictures From History (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Edo State's postal code zone starts at 300001 , which is assigned to the General Post Office (GPO) in Benin City, the state capital.

, which is assigned to the General Post Office (GPO) in Benin City, the state capital. Benin City does not use a single postcode; different areas within Benin City carry different six-digit codes , ranging from 300211 to 300283.

, ranging from 300211 to 300283. The state is divided into 18 Local Government Areas , each with its own postcode prefix, from 300 (Oredo) to 313 (Owan East and Owan West).

, each with its own postcode prefix, from 300 (Oredo) to 313 (Owan East and Owan West). As of 1 October 2026, NIPOST has launched a new 11-character alphanumeric postcode system that assigns a unique building-level code to every address in Nigeria.

that assigns a unique building-level code to every address in Nigeria. Residents who cannot find their building's new code can request one free of charge via the official NIPOST postcode portal.

What is the Edo State postal code?

The Edo State postal code range runs from 300001 to 313111. The state capital is Benin City, and Edo State sits in the South-South Geopolitical Zone of Nigeria.

Nigeria's postal codes are issued by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). The older codes were six digits long, with each state's main post office carrying a code ending in 0001 — Benin City's GPO uses 300001 on this basis.

That six-digit numeric system was replaced on 1 October 2026 by the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS), which gives each building an 11-character code. The older six-digit codes remain widely used for correspondence and are still referenced on official forms, so both are covered in this guide.

Edo postal code list by LGA — all 18 local government areas

Edo State's legacy six-digit postal codes span the 300xxx to 313xxx zones across its 18 Local Government Areas, with Benin City's General Post Office using 300001.

The table below lists every LGA, its district-level postcodes, and key towns served, sourced from verified NIPOST data.

LGA Postcode(s) Key towns/locations Oredo 300001 – 300283 Benin City (GPO), Akpakpava, Ikpoba, Uselu, GRA, Ugbowo, Uwelu Egor 302001 Ugbowo Ikpoba-Okha 300005 Federal Secretariat area Orhionmwon 301001 – 301003, 301101 – 301106 Abudu, Igbanke, Ologbo, Evboesi, Okogbo, Ehor Uhunmwonde 301003 Ehor Ovia North-East 302001 – 302 series Okada, Uhen, Utese Ovia South-West 302 series Iguobazuwa Esan West 310001, 310006, 311003 Ekpoma, Ambrose Alli University, Iruekpen Esan Central 310005, 311004 Ewu, Irrua Esan North East 311001 – 311002 Uromi, Ubiaja Esan South East 310003 Ewohimi Igueben 310002, 310004 Ebelle, Igueben Etsako West 312001 – 312004, 312101 – 312106 Auchi, Uzairue, Agenebode, Agbede, Iyamho, Jattu Etsako Central 312006, 312108 – 312113 Fugar, Okpella, Ososo Etsako East 312107 Agenebode Akoko-Edo 312005, 312114 – 312123 Igarra, Ibillo, Lampese, Ikpeshi, Ososo Owan East 313001 Afuze Owan West 313002 – 313003 Sabogida-Ora, Sobe

Benin City postal codes by area

Benin City is the largest urban centre in Edo State and uses multiple codes. Benin City does not use one postal code for every location — the postcode depends on the specific area.

The table below covers the main Benin City districts and their postcodes within the Oredo Local Government Areas.

Area/District Postcode General Post Office (GPO) 300001 Akpakpava 300002 Ikpoba 300211 Uselu 300212 Ekosodin Village 300213 Iwogban 300221 Royal Palace Road 300222 Uhumwuidum 300231 Oregbeni 300232 Ugbekun 300233 Ogbelaka 300241 GRA (Government Reserved Area) 300251 Etete / Eviam 300252 Ewemade Village 300261 Ekenhaun 300262 Ogba Zoo / Oba Akenzua II 300263 Oliha I / Evbotube 300271 Oliha II / Use 300272 Ihogbe 300281 Uwelu 300282 Ugbowo 300283

Northern Edo — Etsako and Akoko-Edo postal codes

The northern LGAs use the 312xxx series. In Etsako West, facility and area codes cover major centres such as Auchi (312001), Uzairue (312002), and Agbede (312004), alongside district codes in 312101–312106. Agenebode is associated with Etsako East (312107), while Ososo is located in Akoko-Edo LGA (312119).

Akoko-Edo LGA is divided into ten postal districts: Akuku/Ewan (312114), Igarra/East Akoko (312115), Okpe-Ijaja Oloma (312116), Central Akoko/North (312117), Okukusho/Central (312118), Ososo (312119), North-East Akoko (312120), Kakumo-Anyanran (312121), North Akoko (312122), and Ikpeshi-Egbegbere/Atje (312123).

Esan Zone — mid-Edo postal codes

The Esan LGAs share the 310xxx and 311xxx prefixes. Key locations include Ekpoma (310001) in Esan West, Ebelle (310002) and Igueben (310004) in Igueben LGA, Ewohimi (310003) in Esan South East, Ewu (310005) in Esan Central, and Uromi (311001) and Ubiaja (311002) in Esan North East.

How to format a postal address in Edo State

A correctly formatted Edo State address ensures mail and parcels reach the right destination. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

Writing your address correctly speeds up deliveries and official correspondence. Use this structure:

Write the recipient's full name on the first line. Write the house number and street name on the second line. Write the district or area on the third line. Write Benin City (or the relevant town) followed by the six-digit postcode on the fourth line. Write Edo State, Nigeria on the final line.

A sample address for a GRA property in Benin City would read: Recipient's Name, House Number, Street Name, GRA, Benin City 300251, Edo State, Nigeria.

Nigeria's new NIPOST alphanumeric postcode system (2026)

On 1 October 2026, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) switched on the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode. It gives each building an 11-character alphanumeric code, such as FC 02 A09 DB 09.

Every addressable building is assigned a unique 11-character alphanumeric postcode connected to its location via GIS. The new system is intended to complement existing street addresses, not simply replace them.

The six-digit codes in this article remain valid for filling in forms and writing letters. Use the new 11-character code for precision deliveries or digital services.

How to look up your Edo State postcode online

Each Edo State district has a designated six-digit postal code based on its LGA and town. Photo: Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

Finding your six-digit area code

Visit Nigeria's postcode database. Identify your LGA from the list. Cross-reference your district or town against the postcode tables above. Use the matching six-digit code on all official documents and correspondence.

Finding your new 11-character building code

To find your building's digital postcode, visit the official NIPOST portal at postcode.gov.ng and select the "Find my postcode" option.

Go to postcode.gov.ng. Select "Find my postcode". Enter your house number, street name, neighbourhood, or place name. Verify your building on the interactive map. Save or share the unique 11-character code displayed.

According to the official platform, finding, saving, and sharing a digital postcode is free.

Where a building does not yet have a postcode, users can request one through the website or the NIPOST app by supplying address details and location information. NIPOST reviews all requests before updating its records.

Troubleshooting common postcode issues

Wrong code on a parcel or letter: Always double-check the district or facility table above. Greater Benin City spans multiple LGAs (Oredo, Egor, and Ikpoba-Okha) and dozens of area codes—using 300001 for every address is a common mistake.

Building not found on the NIPOST portal: The platform allows searches by house number, street name, neighbourhood, postcode, place name, or alias—try each option before requesting a new code.

Checking the right LGA for a town: Confirm the specific LGA before picking a legacy code, such as checking Etsako East (312107) for Agenebode or Akoko-Edo (312119) for Ososo, as well as checking whether a Benin City neighbourhood falls under Oredo, Egor, or Ikpoba-Okha.

Old vs new code format: The six-digit code (e.g., 300001) is still accepted on most forms. The new 11-character alphanumeric code (which uses the ED state prefix for Edo State) is required only where explicitly requested for precision deliveries or digital services.

Channel Details New postcode portal postcode.gov.ng NIPOST official site nipost.gov.ng Edo General Post Office Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State (Tel: 052-467017, 052-2571847; note that Akpakpava has a separate post office on Akpakpava Road) NIPOST customer care +234-1-4801826, 234-1-2713546, 234-1-4801450, 234-8023317053 and customerservice@nipost.gov.ng (verify on NIPOST site before calling)

FAQs

What is the postal code for Benin City, Edo State?

Benin City's General Post Office carries the postal code 300001, issued by NIPOST. However, specific streets and districts within Benin City have their own codes — GRA uses 300251, Ugbowo uses 300283, and Uselu uses 300212, among others.

What is the postal code for Auchi in Edo State?

Auchi in Etsako West LGA carries the postcode 312001. Other major Etsako West locations include Uzairue (312002), Agenebode (312003), and Agbede (312004).

How many LGAs does Edo State have, and do they all have different codes?

Edo State has 18 Local Government Areas; the Edo-speaking people alone occupy seven of them. Each LGA has its own postcode prefix, though some share a prefix range (e.g. Etsako West, Central, and East all use the 312xxx series).

What is the difference between a postal code and a zip code in Nigeria?

Nigeria uses the term postal code, issued by NIPOST. The United States term "zip code" is sometimes used informally but refers to the same concept. In Nigeria, all postal codes are issued by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and follow a six-digit format for area codes, now supplemented by the new 11-character building-level code.

Is the old six-digit Edo State postal code still valid in 2026?

Yes. The new alphanumeric system is intended to complement existing street addresses and conventional postal information, not simply replace them. The six-digit codes continue to appear on most official documents, bank forms, and delivery waybills across Edo State.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about Rivers State postal codes, including the codes used in its local government areas and key locations such as Port Harcourt, Obio-Akpor and Eleme.

Rivers State codes range from 500001 to 512102, and using the right one can help prevent delivery delays and address confusion. Find the code for your destination in the full guide.

Source: Legit.ng