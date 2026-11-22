Edo postal code — Complete list of postal codes for every region within Edo State
Using the postcode 300001 for Benin City's General Post Office is one of Nigeria's most searched postal facts — yet most residents don't realise Edo State spans codes from 300001 all the way to 313111, with a unique number for each local government area and district. This guide gives you every Edo State postal code, clearly organised by LGA.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What is the Edo State postal code?
- Edo postal code list by LGA — all 18 local government areas
- How to format a postal address in Edo State
- Nigeria's new NIPOST alphanumeric postcode system (2026)
- How to look up your Edo State postcode online
- Troubleshooting common postcode issues
- Official contact information
- FAQs
- What is the postal code for Benin City, Edo State?
- What is the postal code for Auchi in Edo State?
- How many LGAs does Edo State have, and do they all have different codes?
- What is the difference between a postal code and a zip code in Nigeria?
- Is the old six-digit Edo State postal code still valid in 2026?
Key takeaways
- Edo State's postal code zone starts at 300001, which is assigned to the General Post Office (GPO) in Benin City, the state capital.
- Benin City does not use a single postcode; different areas within Benin City carry different six-digit codes, ranging from 300211 to 300283.
- The state is divided into 18 Local Government Areas, each with its own postcode prefix, from 300 (Oredo) to 313 (Owan East and Owan West).
- As of 1 October 2026, NIPOST has launched a new 11-character alphanumeric postcode system that assigns a unique building-level code to every address in Nigeria.
- Residents who cannot find their building's new code can request one free of charge via the official NIPOST postcode portal.
What is the Edo State postal code?
The Edo State postal code range runs from 300001 to 313111. The state capital is Benin City, and Edo State sits in the South-South Geopolitical Zone of Nigeria.
Nigeria's postal codes are issued by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). The older codes were six digits long, with each state's main post office carrying a code ending in 0001 — Benin City's GPO uses 300001 on this basis.
That six-digit numeric system was replaced on 1 October 2026 by the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS), which gives each building an 11-character code. The older six-digit codes remain widely used for correspondence and are still referenced on official forms, so both are covered in this guide.
Edo postal code list by LGA — all 18 local government areas
Edo State's legacy six-digit postal codes span the 300xxx to 313xxx zones across its 18 Local Government Areas, with Benin City's General Post Office using 300001.
The table below lists every LGA, its district-level postcodes, and key towns served, sourced from verified NIPOST data.
LGA
Postcode(s)
Key towns/locations
Oredo
300001 – 300283
Benin City (GPO), Akpakpava, Ikpoba, Uselu, GRA, Ugbowo, Uwelu
Egor
302001
Ugbowo
Ikpoba-Okha
300005
Federal Secretariat area
Orhionmwon
301001 – 301003, 301101 – 301106
Abudu, Igbanke, Ologbo, Evboesi, Okogbo, Ehor
Uhunmwonde
301003
Ehor
Ovia North-East
302001 – 302 series
Okada, Uhen, Utese
Ovia South-West
302 series
Iguobazuwa
Esan West
310001, 310006, 311003
Ekpoma, Ambrose Alli University, Iruekpen
Esan Central
310005, 311004
Ewu, Irrua
Esan North East
311001 – 311002
Uromi, Ubiaja
Esan South East
310003
Ewohimi
Igueben
310002, 310004
Ebelle, Igueben
Etsako West
312001 – 312004, 312101 – 312106
Auchi, Uzairue, Agenebode, Agbede, Iyamho, Jattu
Etsako Central
312006, 312108 – 312113
Fugar, Okpella, Ososo
Etsako East
312107
Agenebode
Akoko-Edo
312005, 312114 – 312123
Igarra, Ibillo, Lampese, Ikpeshi, Ososo
Owan East
313001
Afuze
Owan West
313002 – 313003
Sabogida-Ora, Sobe
Benin City postal codes by area
Benin City is the largest urban centre in Edo State and uses multiple codes. Benin City does not use one postal code for every location — the postcode depends on the specific area.
The table below covers the main Benin City districts and their postcodes within the Oredo Local Government Areas.
Area/District
Postcode
General Post Office (GPO)
300001
Akpakpava
300002
Ikpoba
300211
Uselu
300212
Ekosodin Village
300213
Iwogban
300221
Royal Palace Road
300222
Uhumwuidum
300231
Oregbeni
300232
Ugbekun
300233
Ogbelaka
300241
GRA (Government Reserved Area)
300251
Etete / Eviam
300252
Ewemade Village
300261
Ekenhaun
300262
Ogba Zoo / Oba Akenzua II
300263
Oliha I / Evbotube
300271
Oliha II / Use
300272
Ihogbe
300281
Uwelu
300282
Ugbowo
300283
Northern Edo — Etsako and Akoko-Edo postal codes
The northern LGAs use the 312xxx series. In Etsako West, facility and area codes cover major centres such as Auchi (312001), Uzairue (312002), and Agbede (312004), alongside district codes in 312101–312106. Agenebode is associated with Etsako East (312107), while Ososo is located in Akoko-Edo LGA (312119).
Akoko-Edo LGA is divided into ten postal districts: Akuku/Ewan (312114), Igarra/East Akoko (312115), Okpe-Ijaja Oloma (312116), Central Akoko/North (312117), Okukusho/Central (312118), Ososo (312119), North-East Akoko (312120), Kakumo-Anyanran (312121), North Akoko (312122), and Ikpeshi-Egbegbere/Atje (312123).
Esan Zone — mid-Edo postal codes
The Esan LGAs share the 310xxx and 311xxx prefixes. Key locations include Ekpoma (310001) in Esan West, Ebelle (310002) and Igueben (310004) in Igueben LGA, Ewohimi (310003) in Esan South East, Ewu (310005) in Esan Central, and Uromi (311001) and Ubiaja (311002) in Esan North East.
How to format a postal address in Edo State
Writing your address correctly speeds up deliveries and official correspondence. Use this structure:
- Write the recipient's full name on the first line.
- Write the house number and street name on the second line.
- Write the district or area on the third line.
- Write Benin City (or the relevant town) followed by the six-digit postcode on the fourth line.
- Write Edo State, Nigeria on the final line.
A sample address for a GRA property in Benin City would read: Recipient's Name, House Number, Street Name, GRA, Benin City 300251, Edo State, Nigeria.
Nigeria's new NIPOST alphanumeric postcode system (2026)
On 1 October 2026, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) switched on the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode. It gives each building an 11-character alphanumeric code, such as FC 02 A09 DB 09.
Every addressable building is assigned a unique 11-character alphanumeric postcode connected to its location via GIS. The new system is intended to complement existing street addresses, not simply replace them.
The six-digit codes in this article remain valid for filling in forms and writing letters. Use the new 11-character code for precision deliveries or digital services.
How to look up your Edo State postcode online
Finding your six-digit area code
- Visit Nigeria's postcode database.
- Identify your LGA from the list.
- Cross-reference your district or town against the postcode tables above.
- Use the matching six-digit code on all official documents and correspondence.
Finding your new 11-character building code
To find your building's digital postcode, visit the official NIPOST portal at postcode.gov.ng and select the "Find my postcode" option.
- Go to postcode.gov.ng.
- Select "Find my postcode".
- Enter your house number, street name, neighbourhood, or place name.
- Verify your building on the interactive map.
- Save or share the unique 11-character code displayed.
According to the official platform, finding, saving, and sharing a digital postcode is free.
Where a building does not yet have a postcode, users can request one through the website or the NIPOST app by supplying address details and location information. NIPOST reviews all requests before updating its records.
Troubleshooting common postcode issues
Wrong code on a parcel or letter: Always double-check the district or facility table above. Greater Benin City spans multiple LGAs (Oredo, Egor, and Ikpoba-Okha) and dozens of area codes—using 300001 for every address is a common mistake.
Building not found on the NIPOST portal: The platform allows searches by house number, street name, neighbourhood, postcode, place name, or alias—try each option before requesting a new code.
Checking the right LGA for a town: Confirm the specific LGA before picking a legacy code, such as checking Etsako East (312107) for Agenebode or Akoko-Edo (312119) for Ososo, as well as checking whether a Benin City neighbourhood falls under Oredo, Egor, or Ikpoba-Okha.
Old vs new code format: The six-digit code (e.g., 300001) is still accepted on most forms. The new 11-character alphanumeric code (which uses the ED state prefix for Edo State) is required only where explicitly requested for precision deliveries or digital services.
Official contact information
Channel
Details
New postcode portal
postcode.gov.ng
NIPOST official site
Edo General Post Office
Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State (Tel: 052-467017, 052-2571847; note that Akpakpava has a separate post office on Akpakpava Road)
NIPOST customer care
+234-1-4801826, 234-1-2713546, 234-1-4801450, 234-8023317053 and customerservice@nipost.gov.ng (verify on NIPOST site before calling)
FAQs
What is the postal code for Benin City, Edo State?
Benin City's General Post Office carries the postal code 300001, issued by NIPOST. However, specific streets and districts within Benin City have their own codes — GRA uses 300251, Ugbowo uses 300283, and Uselu uses 300212, among others.
What is the postal code for Auchi in Edo State?
Auchi in Etsako West LGA carries the postcode 312001. Other major Etsako West locations include Uzairue (312002), Agenebode (312003), and Agbede (312004).
How many LGAs does Edo State have, and do they all have different codes?
Edo State has 18 Local Government Areas; the Edo-speaking people alone occupy seven of them. Each LGA has its own postcode prefix, though some share a prefix range (e.g. Etsako West, Central, and East all use the 312xxx series).
What is the difference between a postal code and a zip code in Nigeria?
Nigeria uses the term postal code, issued by NIPOST. The United States term "zip code" is sometimes used informally but refers to the same concept. In Nigeria, all postal codes are issued by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and follow a six-digit format for area codes, now supplemented by the new 11-character building-level code.
Is the old six-digit Edo State postal code still valid in 2026?
Yes. The new alphanumeric system is intended to complement existing street addresses and conventional postal information, not simply replace them. The six-digit codes continue to appear on most official documents, bank forms, and delivery waybills across Edo State.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
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Rivers State codes range from 500001 to 512102, and using the right one can help prevent delivery delays and address confusion. Find the code for your destination in the full guide.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.