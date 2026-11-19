President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government announced plans to cut commercial transport fares by about 40% through a new CNG bus programme

Chinese bus maker Yutong, which sold over 49,000 buses globally in 2025, agreed to supply 300 CNG-powered buses to Nigeria

The first 100 buses are expected in Lagos by December 2026, with subsequent units to be assembled at a plant in Ibadan

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's administration is targeting a 40 per cent reduction in commercial transport fares through a new programme that will bring hundreds of compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered buses onto Nigerian roads.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Thursday, November 19, 2026, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

President Bola Tinubu targets a 40% reduction in commercial transport fares through the introduction of CNG-powered buses. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the initiative is anchored on a fresh agreement with Yutong, the world's largest bus manufacturer, under which the Chinese company will supply an initial 300 CNG-powered buses to Nigeria through the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV).

The first 100 buses are scheduled to arrive in Lagos before the end of December 2026. Subsequent batches will be assembled locally at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, through a local entity called YP Automobiles Bus Assembly. The formal agreement is set to be signed in Lagos on November 19, 2026.

Tinubu's case for cheaper transport

Tinubu said cutting the daily cost of getting around remained the central goal of the investment. He pointed to the millions of Nigerians who rely on commercial transport to reach work, schools, markets and other communities, arguing that the lower running costs of CNG vehicles should directly reduce what passengers pay at the bus stop. Households that spend less on transport, he said, would have more to spend on food, education and other basic needs.

The bus deployment will be coordinated under the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP), which is being implemented alongside state governments and forms part of the Tinubu administration's Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 covering 2027 to 2031.

Yutong plant and local manufacturing

Yutong, which sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025, will bring its mass transit manufacturing experience to Nigeria through the local assembly arrangement.

Tinubu welcomed the investment, saying it would support technology transfer, create skilled jobs for Nigerian engineers and technicians, and strengthen the country's automotive sector, which has seen a significant decline in local production in recent years.

Federal government targets CNG vehicles to reduce transport costs. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

To support wider CNG adoption, the government is also expanding refuelling infrastructure across the country. The effort is being funded through Pi-CNG & EV, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) and private investors. Plans include the rollout of Mobile Refuelling Units and an additional 2,000 CNG refuelling points, following a directive from Tinubu. The government said this infrastructure would lay the groundwork for deploying more affordable buses beyond the initial 300 units.

Tinubu said the success of the entire CNG programme would, in the end, be measured by how much ordinary Nigerians save on transportation every day.

Read President Tinubu's full statement on the latest development in Nigeria's transport sector in the X post below:

NNPC announces new petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) pushed petrol prices up to N1,405 per litre at its filling stations, lifting the pump price by N35 from the previous rate of N1,370 per litre.

Filling station attendants were reportedly informed of the change, with the new price taking effect the following day.

NNPCL launched the discount to mark Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng