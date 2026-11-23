Dangote Coal Mines has awarded scholarships worth millions of naira to 42 students from six host communities

The programme aims to support higher education and reduce the financial burden on students and their families

Community leaders have praised the company for fulfilling its commitments to the host communities

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Dangote Coal Mines Limited has awarded scholarships worth millions of naira to 42 students from its host communities in Kogi State for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The initiative, covering students enrolled in various tertiary institutions, is part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and its obligations under the Community Development Agreement (CDA) with the host communities.

Dangote Awards Scholarships to 42 Students, Names Six Beneficiary Communities

Source: UGC

The scheme is intended to improve access to higher education, reduce the financial pressure on students and their families, and encourage academic excellence among young people.

Six communities benefit from scholarship scheme

The company's General Manager, Special Duties, Mr Nuhu Elujah, represented by Mr Emmanuel Alonge, said the programme reflects Dangote Coal Mines' commitment to sustainable community development.

He said the 42 beneficiaries were selected from six coal-bearing communities in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State. They are Awo-Akpali, Awo-Ojuwo, Awo-Akpolokuta, Awo-Atte, Onupi and Ajobe-Ofeanyaka.

According to the company, the scholarships are among initiatives designed to meet its CSR commitments under the CDA through programmes that support education, human capital development and social advancement.

Elujah said the financial assistance would give students greater opportunities to pursue their academic goals while easing the burden on parents and guardians.

He added that investment in education was important to building a skilled and productive generation that could contribute to the development of their communities and Nigeria

Community leaders commend Dangote Coal Mines

The Community Leader of Awo-Akpali, Dr Samuel Adejoh, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary communities, commended the company for fulfilling its commitments to residents.

Adejoh described the scholarship programme as a valuable intervention, noting that the cost of tertiary education places considerable pressure on students and their families.

He said the support would help beneficiaries pursue their studies without facing undue financial constraints, while giving them a better chance of achieving their academic ambitions.

The company said the programme also reflects its commitment to inclusive development by extending educational support to young people across communities hosting its mining operations.

Dangote Awards Scholarships to 42 Students, Names Six Beneficiary Communities

Source: UGC

Through the initiative, Dangote Coal Mines aims to widen access to education, promote academic achievement and equip beneficiaries with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute meaningfully to society.

The scholarship awards form part of the company's broader community engagement efforts, which it says are intended to create opportunities for future generations and strengthen relationships with residents of its host communities.

It also seeks to ensure that students from the affected communities can continue their education and develop the capacity to participate in economic and social activities locally and nationally.

Source: Legit.ng