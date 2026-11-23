Veteran Nollywood actresses Patience Ozokwo and Ebele Okaro paid a condolence visit to Joke Silva weeks after the death of her husband, Olu Jacobs

Patience shared a video of the visit on social media on Sunday, November 22, showing the moment Joke walked in to welcome her colleagues

The visit came after Patience missed Olu Jacobs' funeral in Lagos on October 2, 2026, due to a work engagement in Ghana

Nollywood veterans Patience Ozokwo and Ebele Okaro have visited their colleague Joke Silva at home to offer their condolences following the passing of her husband, Olu Jacobs.

Patience shared footage of the visit on social media on Sunday, November 22, capturing the moment she signed the condolence register before Joke walked into the room to welcome her fellow actresses.

Patience Ozokwo shares a video of her visit to Joke Silva after Olu Jacobs' passing. Credit: patienceozokwo/ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

In the caption accompanying the post, Patience conveyed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to be with her colleague during such a difficult period.

"I am so glad we could visit our amazing. I am grateful for the fellowship and time shared. God will continue to keep you strong and blessed," she wrote.

The condolence call came roughly seven weeks after Olu Jacobs was laid to rest in Lagos on October 2, 2026, following a funeral service that brought together family members, close friends and colleagues from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Patience had previously revealed that she was unable to attend the burial because she was in Ghana on a work engagement and could not return to Nigeria in time due to contractual obligations. The visit appeared to be her way of making good on a promise to show up for Joke in person.

Olu Jacobs' legacy

Jacobs passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84. His career stretched across several decades, taking in theatre, television and film, and he is widely regarded as one of the most significant figures in the history of Nigerian cinema.

Joke Silva, herself a distinguished actress, had been by his side throughout his later years as he battled health challenges. The outpouring of support from colleagues since his death has underscored the deep bonds within the Nollywood community.

Actress Patience Ozokwo pays Joke Silva a condolence visit. Credit: patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

The video Patience Ozokwo shared as she paid a condolence visit to Joke Silva is below:

Olu Jacobs' son and estranged wife's video trends

Legit.ng also reported that a video from the night tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs drew attention online after featuring his son, Soji, alongside his estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, and their daughter.

The family members were captured together in a group photograph during the tribute, which brought relatives and loved ones together to honour the celebrated actor and reflect on his legacy.

However, social media users quickly noticed the visible distance between Soji and Blessing in the photograph.

Source: Legit.ng