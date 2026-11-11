15 greatest nu metal bands of all time that have defined the genre to its core

The greatest nu metal band of all time is Korn — the Bakersfield quintet who invented the genre's blueprint with their 1994 self-titled debut and went on to sell over 40 million records worldwide. No act has done more to define nu metal's sonic DNA: downtuned seven-string riffs, hip-hop rhythms, and confessional, emotionally raw lyrics that spoke directly to a disaffected generation.

Members of the rock band "Disturbed" (L) and members of the band Korn (R). Photo: Frank Micelotta, Scott Gries (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Korn are widely recognised as the inventors of nu metal , having pioneered the genre's signature sound on their 1994 debut before selling 40+ million records worldwide.

, having pioneered the genre's signature sound on their 1994 debut before selling 40+ million records worldwide. Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory is one of the best-selling rock/metal debut albums of the 21st century, with tens of millions of copies sold and a Diamond RIAA certification.

is of the 21st century, with tens of millions of copies sold and a Diamond RIAA certification. System of a Down's Toxicity is a multi-platinum smash and a defining album of 2001, accumulating billions of streams overall on digital platforms.

is a of 2001, accumulating billions of streams overall on digital platforms. The Deftones, Slipknot, and Limp Bizkit each sold tens of millions of records at the genre's commercial peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

at the genre's commercial peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Nu metal's commercial influence peaked between 1999 and 2003 before the genre splintered into alternative metal, post-grunge, and other subgenres.

How we ranked these bands

Our rankings draw on data from multiple sources, including Loudwire, Kerrang!, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Revolver, and audience polls from Ranker and Alternative Press. We weighted commercial impact (album sales, chart performance, certifications), critical recognition (awards, inclusion in essential-album lists), and lasting cultural influence on the genre. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (November 2026).

Summary table

Rank Band Origin Active Key Album 15 Drowning Pool Dallas, TX 1996–present Sinner (2001) 14 P.O.D. San Diego, CA 1992–present Satellite (2001) 13 Mudvayne Peoria, IL 1996–present L.D. 50 (2000) 12 Staind Springfield, MA 1995–present Break the Cycle (2001) 11 Papa Roach Vacaville, CA 1993–present Infest (2000) 10 Godsmack Lawrence, MA 1994–present Godsmack (1998) 9 Static-X Los Angeles, CA 1994–present Wisconsin Death Trip (1999) 8 Disturbed Chicago, IL 1994–present The Sickness (2000) 7 Incubus Calabasas, CA 1991–present Make Yourself (1999) 6 Limp Bizkit Jacksonville, FL 1994–present Significant Other (1999) 5 System of a Down Glendale, CA 1994–present Toxicity (2001) 4 Deftones Sacramento, CA 1988–present White Pony (2000) 3 Slipknot Des Moines, IA 1995–present Iowa (2001) 2 Linkin Park Agoura Hills, CA 1996–present Hybrid Theory (2000) 1 Korn Bakersfield, CA 1993–present Korn (1994)

The 15 greatest nu metal bands of all time

The genre that fused heavy metal, hip-hop, grunge, and alternative rock into something entirely new produced a remarkable concentration of talent. Nu metal is a subgenre of alternative metal that fuses heavy metal music with other styles like hip hop, grunge, alternative rock, hard rock, and funk. From its mid-1990s origins to its early-2000s commercial peak, these fifteen acts shaped its core identity.

15. Drowning Pool

Drowning Pool band members (L to R): Stevie Benton, C.J. Pierce, Dave Williams, and Mike Luce pose for a photograph backstage. Photo: Scott Harrison

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Full name: Drowning Pool

Drowning Pool Founded: 1996, Dallas, Texas

1996, Dallas, Texas Genre: Nu metal, alternative metal, hard rock

Nu metal, alternative metal, hard rock Key album: Sinner (2001)

(2001) Known for: Bodies (2001)

Founded in Texas in 1996, Drowning Pool quickly rose to stardom in 2001 with their platinum album Sinner, which became the perfect representation of the band's style — a blend of hard rock and alternative metal.

Drowning Pool gained fame with their intense hit single Bodies and a heavy, riff-driven sound that captivated audiences. The band's relentless touring and revolving vocalist lineup have kept them active in the heavy music scene for three decades.

14. P.O.D.

The members of the rock band POD arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: George De Sota

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Full name: Payable on Death (P.O.D.)

Payable on Death (P.O.D.) Founded: 1992, San Diego, California

1992, San Diego, California Genre: Nu metal, rap metal, reggae metal

Nu metal, rap metal, reggae metal Key album: Satellite (2001)

(2001) Known for: Alive, Boom

An acronym for "Payable on Death," this band was formed in 1992 in San Diego, California, and is one of the few Christian bands to ascend to the heights of the genre.

Originating in rap metal, they slowly transitioned to the reggae-influenced nu metal style they are most known for. With twelve million record sales and three Grammy nominations, they are considered one of the best nu metal acts around.

13. Mudvayne

Greg Tribbett, Matthew McDonough, Chad Gray and Ryan Martinie of heavy metal band Mudvayne backstage during OZZFEST. Photo: Bill Tompkins

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Full name: Mudvayne

Mudvayne Founded: 1996, Peoria, Illinois

1996, Peoria, Illinois Genre: Nu metal, progressive metal, alternative metal

Nu metal, progressive metal, alternative metal Key album: L.D. 50 (2000)

(2000) Known for: Dig, Happy?

Mudvayne is an American nu metal and alternative metal band that formed in Peoria, Illinois, in 1996. The band is recognised for its complex song structures, distinctive makeup, and philosophical themes.

Revolver voted L.D. 50 the fourth-greatest nu metal album of all time, and in 2021 the magazine included it in its list of the "20 Essential Nu-Metal Albums." The band has sold six million albums worldwide and toured relentlessly alongside other nu metal groups.

12. Staind

John Wysocki, Johnny April, Mike Mushok and Aaron Lewis of Staind pose at the Hard Rock Cafe

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Full name: Staind

Staind Founded: 1995, Springfield, Massachusetts

1995, Springfield, Massachusetts Genre: Nu metal, post-grunge, alternative metal

Nu metal, post-grunge, alternative metal Key album: Break the Cycle (2001)

(2001) Known for: It's Been Awhile, Outside

Staind is a post-grunge and alternative metal band formed in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1995. Fronted by Aaron Lewis, the band distinguished itself with a heavier emotional texture than most of their contemporaries.

Staind had their most successful run in the early 2000s, seeing their 2001 album Break the Cycle go five-times platinum in the US. Their slow-burning radio crossover appeal bridged nu metal's aggression with accessible post-grunge balladry.

11. Papa Roach

Tobin Esperance, Jacoby Shaddix, Jerry Horton Jr., and David Buckner of Papa Roach pose for a photo. Photo: Jeffrey Maye

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Papa Roach

Papa Roach Founded: 1993, Vacaville, California

1993, Vacaville, California Genre: Nu metal, rap rock, alternative metal

Nu metal, rap rock, alternative metal Key album: Infest (2000)

(2000) Known for: Last Resort, Broken Home

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, nu metal achieved mainstream popularity with bands like Korn, Limp Bizkit, P.O.D., Papa Roach, Disturbed, System of a Down, Linkin Park, Slipknot, Deftones, and Staind.

Papa Roach's debut major-label album Infest catapulted the Californian outfit to global fame on the strength of Last Resort, one of nu metal's most instantly recognisable singles. The band has since sold over 20 million records and remained a festival mainstay well into the 2020s.

10. Godsmack

Members of the rock band Godsmack (L-R): Tony Rombola, Shannon Larkin, Robbie Merrill, and Sully Erna arrive at the VH1 Rock Honours. Photo: Ethan Miller

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Full name: Godsmack

Godsmack Founded: 1994, Lawrence, Massachusetts

1994, Lawrence, Massachusetts Genre: Nu metal, heavy metal, alternative metal

Nu metal, heavy metal, alternative metal Key album: Godsmack (1998)

(1998) Known for: Whatever, I Stand Alone

The biggest nu metal bands by commercial success and cultural impact include Korn, Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, System of a Down, Deftones, Disturbed, Papa Roach, Godsmack, P.O.D., Mudvayne, and Staind.

Godsmack built one of nu metal's most durable fanbases through muscular, groove-driven riffs and a relentless touring schedule. Their self-titled debut and follow-up Awake both went multi-platinum in the US, earning them a reputation as one of the genre's most commercially consistent acts throughout the early 2000s.

9. Static-X

Members of the rock group Static-X (L to R): Tony Campos, Ken Jay, Wayne Static, and Tripp Eisen arrive at a special screening of the movie "Resident Evil". Photo: J. Emilio Flores

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Full name: Static-X

Static-X Founded: 1994, Los Angeles, California

1994, Los Angeles, California Genre: Nu metal, industrial metal

Nu metal, industrial metal Key album: Wisconsin Death Trip (1999)

(1999) Known for: Push It, I'm with Stupid

Static-X blended industrial metal with nu metal, creating a unique sound complemented by their energetic live shows. Fronted by Wayne Static, the band's debut album Wisconsin Death Trip became a defining work in their career.

Wisconsin Death Trip was eventually certified platinum in the United States and established Static-X as one of the genre's most distinctive sonic signatures, fusing mechanised industrial textures with nu metal's hip-hop rhythms in a way no other band quite replicated.

8. Disturbed

John Moyer, Dan Donegan, David Draiman, and Mike Wengren of the band Disturbed visit Build Series to discuss their new album "Evolution". Photo: Roy Rochlin

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Full name: Disturbed

Disturbed Founded: 1994, Chicago, Illinois

1994, Chicago, Illinois Genre: Nu metal, alternative metal, hard rock

Nu metal, alternative metal, hard rock Key album: The Sickness (2000)

(2000) Known for: Down With the Sickness, The Sound of Silence cover

Disturbed is an American alternative metal, nu metal, and hard rock band from Chicago, Illinois. One early band that established itself as an instantly recognisable act was Disturbed, who released their debut album The Sickness in 2000, spawning Down With the Sickness, which became a cult classic and helped the band skyrocket into the mainstream.

Disturbed have released eight studio albums, two live albums, and 31 singles since forming in 1994. Their career longevity and consistent album sales place them among nu metal's most enduring acts.

7. Incubus

Musicians Chris Kilmore, Mike Einziger, Jose Pasillas, Brandon Boyd, and Ben Kenney of the band Incubus arrive at the 2008 VH1 Rock Honours. Photo: Jason Merritt

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Full name: Incubus

Incubus Founded: 1991, Calabasas, California

1991, Calabasas, California Genre: Alternative metal, nu metal, funk metal, alternative rock

Alternative metal, nu metal, funk metal, alternative rock Key album: Make Yourself (1999)

(1999) Known for: Drive, Pardon Me, Stellar

Formed in Calabasas, California, in 1991, Incubus became one of the most versatile and distinctive acts of the late 1990s nu metal and alternative metal explosion. Combining heavy, downtuned guitar riffs with DJ scratches (courtesy of DJ Lyfe and later DJ Kilmore), slap basslines, and Brandon Boyd's melodic, soaring vocals, the band bridged the gap between aggressive heavy music and broad radio accessibility.

Their breakthrough third studio album, 1999's Make Yourself, achieved double-platinum status in the United States on the strength of hit singles like Pardon Me and the massive crossover acoustic ballad Drive. Incubus continued their commercial momentum into the 2000s with Morning View (2001) and A Crow Left of the Murder... (2004), cementing their legacy as one of the genre's most enduring and musically inventive pioneers.

6. Limp Bizkit

Sam Rivers, DJ Lethal, Fred Durst, John Otto and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit arrive for the 2009 Kerrang! Awards. Photo: Chiaki Nozu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit Founded: 1994, Jacksonville, Florida

1994, Jacksonville, Florida Genre: Nu metal, rap metal, rap rock

Nu metal, rap metal, rap rock Key album: Significant Other (1999)

(1999) Known for: Nookie, Break Stuff, Rollin

Linkin Park became a global phenomenon with their 2000 debut album, Hybrid Theory, which established them as one of the definitive acts of the 21st-century rock landscape. Blending aggressive hip-hop verses, soaring melodic choruses, and electronic textures, the band created an instantly recognisable sound that resonated with millions worldwide.

Though overall global consumption figures (incorporating streaming equivalents and physical sales) position Hybrid Theory among the best-selling rock and debut albums of the modern era—surpassing 27 million copies worldwide and achieving Diamond status via the RIAA—their cultural footprint extends far beyond charts. Anthems like In the End and Crawling cemented their legacy as a transformative bridge between heavy alternative music and mainstream consciousness.

5. System of a Down

Metal band System of a Down (L-R John Dolmayan, Shavo Odadjian, Serj Tankian and Daron Malakian) pose together before signing copies of their new CD, Mezmerize. Photo: Amanda Edwards

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Full name: System of a Down

System of a Down Founded: 1994, Glendale, California

1994, Glendale, California Genre: Nu metal, alternative metal, art metal

Nu metal, alternative metal, art metal Key album: Toxicity (2001)

(2001) Instagram: @systemofadown

@systemofadown Known for: Chop Suey!, B.Y.O.B., Aerials

System of a Down is an Armenian-American nu metal band formed in Glendale, California, in 1994. The band stands out for their politically charged lyrics, eclectic influences, and unique vocal delivery.

Toxicity includes notable singles such as Chop Suey!, Toxicity, and Aerials, achieving significant commercial success by peaking at number one on the Billboard 200 and selling over 12 million copies worldwide. The single Chop Suey! earned the band its first Grammy nomination in 2002 for Best Metal Performance at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards.

4. Deftones

The Deftones pose backstage with their awards at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards. Photo: David McNew

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Deftones

Deftones Founded: 1988, Sacramento, California

1988, Sacramento, California Genre: Nu metal, alternative metal, shoegaze

Nu metal, alternative metal, shoegaze Key album: White Pony (2000)

(2000) Known for: Change (In the House of Flies), My Own Summer

Formed in Sacramento, California, in 1988 by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Chino Moreno, the Deftones lineup includes guitarist Stephen Carpenter, drummer Abe Cunningham, and long-time bassist Chi Cheng (alongside later members).

The California experimental rock band is a prime example of clashing genres. While they were considered nu metal until the release of their third album White Pony, many now believe they have moved past that label to something entirely new. The Grammy Award-winning Deftones have released nine studio albums, including White Pony, Gore, and most recently Ohms.

3. Slipknot

Sid Wilson, Shawn Crahan, Paul Gray, Joey Jordison, Craig Jones and Chris Fehn of Slipknot during The Grammy Awards. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Slipknot

Slipknot Founded: 1995, Des Moines, Iowa

1995, Des Moines, Iowa Genre: Nu metal, groove metal, alternative metal

Nu metal, groove metal, alternative metal Key album: Iowa (2001)

(2001) Instagram: @slipknot

@slipknot Known for: Psychosocial, Before I Forget, Wait and Bleed

Slipknot is an American nu metal and groove metal band from Des Moines, Iowa. Formed in 1995, the group was founded by percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray; after several lineup changes in their early days, the band consisted of nine members — Sid Wilson, Paul Gray, Joey Jordison, Chris Fehn, Jim Root, Craig Jones, Shawn Crahan, Mick Thomson, and Corey Taylor.

Iowa is considered the band's heaviest and darkest album. The band received the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song Before I Forget. Their signature masked image and chaotic live shows remain among the most distinctive presentations in heavy music.

2. Linkin Park

Members of the band Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn and Brad Delson, arrive at "The Raid: Redemption" Los Angeles premiere. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Linkin Park

Linkin Park Founded: 1996, Agoura Hills, California

1996, Agoura Hills, California Genre: Nu metal, rap rock, alternative metal

Nu metal, rap rock, alternative metal Key album: Hybrid Theory (2000)

(2000) Instagram: @linkinpark

@linkinpark Known for: In the End, Crawling, Numb

Linkin Park is most often classed as nu metal, rap rock, alternative metal, and electronic rock. The lineup for the band's first seven studio albums included lead vocalist Chester Bennington and drummer Rob Bourdon; following Bennington's death in July 2017, the band endured a seven-year hiatus

Hybrid Theory holds the accolade of the best-selling debut album of the 21st century, having sold over 32 million copies globally. It achieved a Diamond Certification from the RIAA and won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance with Crawling. In November 2024, Linkin Park released From Zero, marking the band's return to the nu metal, alternative metal, and rap rock genres.

1. Korn

Korn Band members Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, James "Munky" Shaffer, Jonathan Davis, and David Silveria appear onstage during MTV's Total Request Live. Photo: Paul Hawthorne

Source: Getty Images

Full name: KoЯn (stylised)

KoЯn (stylised) Founded: 1993, Bakersfield, California

1993, Bakersfield, California Genre: Nu metal, alternative metal

Nu metal, alternative metal Key album: Korn (1994), Follow the Leader (1998)

(1994), (1998) Instagram: @korn

@korn Known for: Freak on a Leash, Blind, Got the Life

Korn is notable for pioneering and popularising the nu metal genre. Korn is credited as the band that kickstarted the nu metal movement, blending aggressive, downtuned guitar riffs with hip-hop rhythms and dark, introspective lyrics.

In 1994, the band released their self-titled debut album, featuring singles Blind, Need To, and Clown. Korn has since gone 2× Platinum and is widely credited with starting the new wave of metal. Korn proceeded to popularise the nu metal subgenre in the music industry, selling over 40 million albums worldwide. Their 1998 Family Values Tour — the first of its kind to blend nu metal, alternative rock, and hip-hop acts on a single bill — helped cement the entire genre's commercial credibility.

FAQs

Is Slipknot a nu metal band?

Hailing from Iowa, the Slipknot band has consistently pushed the boundaries of nu metal. Known for their unforgettable stage presence, complete with eerie masks and aggressive performances, the nine-member ensemble expertly combines heavy metal with elements of rap and electronics. While some critics place them in groove metal or alternative metal, Slipknot's debut and Iowa are regularly cited as nu metal cornerstone albums.

Is Deftones nu metal?

The California experimental rock band is a prime example of clashing genres. While they were considered nu metal until the release of their third album, White Pony, many now believe they have moved past that label to something entirely new. They are often grouped with nu metal's first wave but are equally associated with shoegaze and dream pop influences.

Is Linkin Park nu metal?

Hybrid Theory and Meteora are the records most often called nu metal, though AllMusic also tags The Hunting Party with it, while later albums moved through alternative rock, electronic rock, and pop. The band always resisted genre labels, but their early work is foundational to the best nu metal band discussions worldwide.

Who invented nu metal?

The rise of nu metal is primarily attributed to the band Korn, who released their debut, self-titled album in 1994, ushering in a new wave of metal music. Korn did not invent nu metal in a vacuum — elements of it existed in bands like Faith No More and Prong — but they codified it, commercialised it, and became its most visible ambassadors.

What happened to nu metal?

After the mid-2000s, nu metal's popularity began to decline, with many nu metal bands moving on to other genres. More recently, however, there has been a significant revival, with new generations discovering the raw emotional power of nu metal and contemporary artists incorporating its sonic elements.

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