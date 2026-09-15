How to Check Your Glo Data Expiry Date via Text — No USSD Needed

Letting your Glo data plan expire without warning can cut you off mid-stream or kill a work call. The good news: you can check your remaining data and expiry date with a single text message, no USSD dialling required. Find out how, plus every other method available in 2026.

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Key takeaways

Text "INFO" to 312 to receive your data balance and expiry date via SMS, without dialling a single USSD code.

to receive your data balance and expiry date via SMS, without dialling a single USSD code. Unused data rolls over when you renew before your plan expires or within the grace period.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) introduced unified USSD codes, and Glo now routes all data subscriptions through *312# .

. Glo sends SMS notifications when your data reaches 75% and 100% consumed .

. Glo data plans still carry expiry dates in 2026, the network has not removed validity periods.

What you need before you start

An active Glo SIM card inserted in your phone.

inserted in your phone. A small amount of airtime (standard SMS rates apply).

(standard SMS rates apply). Your messaging (SMS) app open and ready.

open and ready. A working mobile signal.

The SMS route is the fastest way to see your expiry date without navigating USSD menus. This simple method delivers your data balance and expiry date directly to your phone via SMS.

Step 1: Open your SMS app

Unlock your phone. Open your default messaging app. Tap "New Message" or the compose icon.

Step 2: Send the keyword to 312

Text "info" to 312. You will receive a response detailing your current data plan, your remaining data balance, and the expiry date of your data bundle.

In the "To" field, type 312. In the message body, type: INFO Tap Send. Wait up to 30 seconds for the reply SMS.

The reply will list your active bundle, data remaining, and the exact expiry date. Save the response message on your phone for future reference, and set a reminder to check your data balance regularly.

Note: This method is handy when you are low on data but still have a small amount of airtime.

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If you, for some reason, cannot access the above methods to check your data, you have other easily accessible methods.

Using the USSD code

If you prefer the dialler, you can check your data bundle balance via USSD by dialling *312# or *323# (for main data bundle and bonus).

Open your phone dialler. Dial *323# and press Call/Send. Dial *323# on your Globacom line. You will receive a response detailing your current data plan, your remaining data balance, and the expiry date of your data bundle.

Using the Glo Café app

The Glo Café app is a one-stop destination for managing your Globacom account, bill payments, mobile recharges, and checking usage.

Download the app from the Glo official page, available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Log in with your Glo phone number. The app gives real-time visibility of your airtime and active data bundles, including bonus balances and expiry dates.

Did Glo remove data expiry?

No. All data plans have a validity period (daily, weekly, or 30-day monthly). Unused data expires at the end of the period unless you subscribe again before expiry.

However, if you subscribe to a new data bundle in the same category before your existing bundle expires, your unused data will be rolled over.

How to stop your Glo data from expiring (data rollover)

Any unused data will roll over when you renew your plan before it expires or subscribe to another data plan within the grace period. Here is how to renew on time:

Check your expiry date using the SMS or USSD method above. Note the exact expiry date from the SMS reply. Dial *312# on your Globacom line, and you will see options to buy a data plan. Select "Buy Data", then choose a plan in the same or higher category. Complete your purchase before the expiry date hits.

Once your bundle validity ends, browsing will be stopped unless you renew [or] buy another data bundle.

Most bonus data does not roll over and expires earlier than main data, so always check both your main balance and bonus balance in the SMS reply.

How to renew expired data on Glo

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If your plan has already lapsed, you may still be within the grace period of 1–7 days depending on the plan; if you renew within this window, unused data carries over.

To renew:

Dial *312# on your Glo line. Select "Buy Data". Choose your preferred plan and follow the prompts.

Select whether you want the data plan subscription to be one-off or auto-renewal.

Troubleshooting common issues

Problem Likely cause Fix No SMS reply received Network congestion or low signal Move to an area with better signal and resend. "Invalid keyword" error Typo in message body Retype INFO in capital letters and resend. Balance shows ₦0 airtime No airtime to send SMS Top up airtime first, then send INFO to 312. App not loading Outdated app version Update the Glo Café app from your app store. USSD code not responding Old *127# code used The old *127# codes no longer work the same way — use *323# instead

For unresolved issues, reach Glo customer care through the following verified channels:

Call (on Glo line): 300 or 0805 002 0121

300 or 0805 002 0121 Call (from other networks): +234 805 002 0121 (prepaid) or +234 805 002 0200 (postpaid)

+234 805 002 0121 (prepaid) or +234 805 002 0200 (postpaid) Email: customercare@gloworld.com

customercare@gloworld.com Official website: gloworld.com/ng

gloworld.com/ng Facebook Messenger: Reach out to Glo's social response team on Facebook Messenger — available to assist 24/7.

FAQs

How do I check when my data plan will expire? Text "info" to 312. You will receive a response detailing your current data plan, your remaining data balance, and the expiry date of your data bundle. Alternatively, dial *323# from your Glo line. How do I stop my Glo data from expiring? Subscribe to a new data bundle in the same category before your existing bundle expires, and your unused data will be rolled over. Renewing even a few days early is enough to keep your balance safe. How do I renew expired data on Glo? Dial *312#, select "Buy Data", and choose a new plan. If you are still within the grace period of 1–7 days, unused data will carry over when you renew. After the grace period, expired data is permanently lost. What is the Glo customer care number? The Glo helpline numbers are 300 (on a Glo line) and 0805 002 0121 (from other networks). You can also email customercare@gloworld.com. Did Glo remove data expiry in 2025 or 2026? No. The benefits of data bundles will not change, and you will continue to enjoy the benefits of your existing data bundle till the expiry. Glo has updated bundle sizes and prices but has not removed validity periods from any plan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about how to stop auto-renewal of data on Airtel, MTN, Glo and 9Mobile. The guide explains the USSD codes, SMS commands and mobile app options available for cancelling active data subscriptions.

Automatic renewal can deduct airtime without a new manual subscription when a data plan expires and sufficient credit remains on the line. Understanding the correct cancellation method for each network can help users prevent unexpected charges and manage their mobile data budgets.

Source: Legit.ng