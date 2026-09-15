Sadio Mané and Édouard Mendy both retired from Senegal duty after the 2026 World Cup, ending a golden era for the Lions of Teranga

Riyad Mahrez and Aïssa Mandi stepped away from Algeria following their Round of 32 exit against Switzerland

Players from Ivory Coast and Ghana also announced their international retirements, closing out a significant chapter for African football

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marked the end of some iconic international careers in African football after they stepped aside from the national teams.

Africa had 10 representatives at the tournament, and Morocco, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals, had the best outing, while Tunisia were poor after a group-stage elimination.

Édouard Mendy announces his retirement from international football. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng looks at the African football legends who retired from national team duty after the World Cup.

Africans who retired after World Cup

Sadio Mané - Senegal

Mané is arguably the biggest African name on the list. The Senegal captain announced his international retirement following the Lions of Teranga's 3–2 defeat by Belgium in the Round of 16

He finished his Senegal career with 132 caps and 55 goals, having won the Africa Cup of Nations and becoming one of the country's greatest-ever players.

As noted by Le Quotidien, Mané said he was ready to continue serving Senegal in another capacity, potentially within coaching or football administration.

Riyad Mahrez - Algeria

As noted by BBC Sport, Mahrez ended his Algeria career immediately after the Fennecs' 2–0 defeat by Switzerland in the Round of 32, having previously confirmed after AFCON 2025 that the World Cup would be his last tournament.

The former Manchester City star had captained Algeria at the tournament and confirmed after the match that it was his final appearance for the national team. He leaves with 119 caps and 40 goals, as well as the 2019 AFCON title.

Aïssa Mandi - Algeria

Mandi also decided to close the international chapter after Algeria's World Cup exit. The veteran defender had been one of the most experienced players in the Algerian squad and announced his retirement at 34 after the tournament.

He leaves international football having accumulated more than 120 caps for the Fennecs. Reports confirming his retirement appeared shortly after the World Cup.

Jean Michaël Seri - Ivory Coast

Seri's retirement is particularly notable because the 2026 World Cup was his first World Cup appearance, and decided that one is enough.

The midfielder made his debut at the tournament at 35, before announcing his international retirement in July after an 11-year Ivory Coast career. He finished with 66 international appearances and was part of the generation that won the Africa Cup of Nations.

Iñaki Williams - Ghana

Williams announced his retirement on 11 September 2026, months after Ghana's 1–0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32. The Athletic Bilbao forward finished with 28 Ghana caps and two goals.

Interestingly, Williams had previously made one friendly appearance for Spain before choosing to represent Ghana, the country of his parents. His brother Nico is a Euro and World Cup winner with Spain.

Édouard Mendy - Senegal

Mendy's retirement was announced on 14 September, making him the latest major African player to leave international football, and the only goalkeeper so far.

The Chelsea Champions League winner played a major role in Senegal's recent success, including the country's 2021 AFCON triumph, and finished with 60 caps.

At 34, he now joins Mané in leaving the Senegal setup after the 2026 World Cup, and is set to focus on his club career with Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Seko Fofana - Ivory Coast

Fofana is the latest confirmed addition to the African retired class of 2026. On 14 September 2026, the 31-year-old announced his retirement from international football.

He earned 34 caps and scored seven goals for Ivory Coast and was part of the team that won the 2023 AFCON, played in January–February 2024. He featured only in two matches at the 2026 World Cup, including Ivory Coast's Round-of-32 defeat by Norway

Koulibaly makes honest admission

Legit.ng previously reported that Kalidou Koulibaly admitted that he made costly errors during Senegal’s 3-2 loss to Norway at the World Cup.

The former Napoli defender was suspect in defence throughout the tournament and had fans calling on him to retire from international football.

Source: Legit.ng