Germany has officially confirmed that citizens of 8 countries can travel to the country without obtaining a visa before departure

US passport holders are among those permitted to enter Germany freely and apply for a residence permit after arriving in the country

The privilege covers nationals from countries including US, New Zealand, UK, and others

Germany has confirmed that citizens of eight specific countries may enter without a visa in advance and can apply for a residence permit upon arrival.

According to information published by the German federal government, US passport holders are among those granted this privilege. Upon arriving in Germany, they may proceed directly to the local immigration office, known as the Ausländerbehörde, to begin the residency application process without first going through a consulate.

Countries eligible to enter Germany without visa and apply after arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

8 countries on Germany's list

Beyond the United States, seven other nations share the same benefit:

1. Citizens of Australia,

2. Canada

3. Israel

4. Japan

5. New Zealand

6. The United Kingdom

7. The Republic of Korea

Citizens of the above countries are all covered under this arrangement.

The process comes with specific timelines that new arrivals must follow. Within two weeks of moving to Germany, individuals are required to register their new address, a process known as Anmeldung. The formal application for a residence permit must then be submitted within the first 90 days of arrival.

Germany visa: Conditions attached to the privilege

While the German visa arrangement offers significant flexibility compared with the standard visa application route, there are important conditions attached. Nationals who enter Germany under this arrangement are not automatically permitted to work. Employment may only begin once a residence permit that specifically authorises work has been issued by the relevant immigration authority.

The benefit also does not apply to intra-corporate transfers, commonly referred to as ICT transfers, meaning employees being relocated within a multinational company to a German branch cannot use this route.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany published a list of nationalities allowed to travel to the country first and apply for the Opportunity Card after arrival, without needing a prior visa.

Foreigners who can work in Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced a special employment rule for citizens of 12 countries who can apply for work-related residence without proving their qualifications.

The policy removes a major hurdle for eligible workers, but they still need approval from Germany’s Federal Employment Agency. Could this pathway make it easier for more foreigners to find jobs in a country facing labour shortages?

Source: Legit.ng