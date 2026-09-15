Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign, made sweeping projections about the former vice president's chances in the 2027 presidential race

Okonkwo explained that growing anger over fuel prices and the minimum wage would drive voters away from President Tinubu's administration

The former Labour Party chieftain named specific states in the Southwest where he believes the opposition can win

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, has predicted that the former vice president will win all 19 northern states and at least three states in the Southwest in the 2027 general elections.

Okonkwo made the projection on Monday, September 14, 2026, during an interview on AIT's Democracy Today programme, where he assessed the standing of the major presidential contenders ahead of the vote.

Kenneth Okonkwo predicts that Atiku Abubakar will defeat President Bola Tinubu and NDC's Peter Obi to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He stated that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on whose platform Atiku is expected to run, has already locked in broad support across the north.

His words:

"The 19 states of the north have fallen for ADC. Settled."

2027 election: Economic grievances highlighted

The campaign spokesperson linked the projected shift in voter sentiment to widespread discontent with the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu's administration, citing the national minimum wage and petrol prices as the clearest flashpoints.

"This government is irrational from their decisions. They are anti-people, and the people have gotten the message because you're paying somebody 70,000 as minimum wage, and fuel is almost N1,500," he said.

Okonkwo argued that the current wage level had become meaningless against rising living costs.

"Your 70,000 can no longer afford you half-tank if your tank is 100 litre without rent, without food," he added.

2027 election: Southwest and South-South targets

Beyond the North, Okonkwo pointed to specific Southwest states where he believes internal trouble within the All Progressives Congress (APC) could open the door for the opposition. He named Osun, Ondo, and Ogun as the most likely targets.

"In the Southwest, we most likely get three states. We may win Osun. We won Osun last time in 2023," he said, before flagging what he described as factional tensions inside the ruling party in the other two states. "Then Ondo, because there are a lot of crises in the APC. Yes, Ogun. There are a lot of crises," he said.

On the South-South, Okonkwo said Atiku's yet-to-be-named running mate would be a key factor in winning votes in the region.

"South South, we are going to win in some states, and we're going to get more than two," he said, adding that the ticket would secure over 25 per cent of the vote in every South-South state.

He also dismissed the notion that Lagos remains a safe stronghold for Tinubu, claiming:

"The Tinubu has never been popular in Lagos."

Atiku, 79, has run for the presidency multiple times across various parties, including 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. He served as the vice president under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

Watch Okonkwo's video below via X:

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The political climate reached a point where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had to issue a warning that campaigning at that time was illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Source: Legit.ng