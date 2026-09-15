FCT Minister Nyesom Wike issued a statement on Tuesday, doubling down on his backing for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Wike clarified that his Rainbow Coalition has no ties to the APC, describing it as a cross-party platform for Tinubu supporters

His remarks came after APC governors distanced themselves from any coalition deal with individuals or opposition parties ahead of 2027

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that his commitment to securing President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is non-negotiable, while also pushing back against claims that he made promises restricting the Peoples Democratic Party from fielding candidates in other elections.

The clarification came through a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

Wike said his Rainbow Coalition is not affiliated with the All Progressives Congress. He described the platform as a vehicle for members of various political parties who back Tinubu's re-election based on their assessment of his performance in office.

Wike draws line between presidential and state elections

The minister stressed that his commitment covers the presidential contest only, not governorship or legislative races. "After the President has been re-elected, we can all go and face elections in our states," Wike said.

He also denied ever meeting with the APC before he and fellow G5 governors threw their weight behind Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election, saying his backing in 2027 remains "solely for the President."

Wike urged political stakeholders to channel their energy into securing the presidential election first, adding that "politics is local" and those dealing with challenges in their states should resolve them rather than entangle those issues with the presidential support drive.

He also drew a distinction between old-style politics and modern electoral strategy, saying winning elections today requires genuine grassroots mobilisation from the polling units upward, not simply leveraging political positions.

APC governors distance themselves from coalition

Wike's statement was a direct response to comments made by APC governors following their meeting in Abuja on Monday night. Hope Uzodimma, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, said the governors had not entered into any formal agreement with any individual or opposition party ahead of the 2027 elections, and that they remain committed to the APC and its structures.

Wike, who serves in an APC-led federal government while remaining a prominent figure in the PDP, has been championing the Rainbow Coalition movement in Rivers State. He recently accused Uzodimma and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of being behind his political difficulties, a claim made during a media chat that added further tension to his already complicated relationship with some APC governors.

See Olayinka's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng