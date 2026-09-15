Patience Ozokwo clocked 68 and marked the occasion by sharing an AI 80s photo of herself online

Ebele Okaro and other Nollywood colleagues showed up at her compound to serenade the veteran actress

Traditional singers, drinks, and food made an appearance as the crowd turned Mama G's birthday into a full celebration

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, turned 68 recently, and her colleagues made sure she felt every bit of the love.

To mark her birthday, Ozokwo had earlier shared an AI-generated throwback photo of herself styled in the 80s aesthetic, using the moment to express gratitude for long life, good health, a sound mind, and divine knowledge.

Patience Ozokwo clocks 68 as Ebelle Okaro, others celebrate her in style. Credit: @ebeleokaro, @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

But the real celebration came to her doorstep. Fellow actress Ebele Okaro led a group of colleagues and well-wishers who descended on the veteran's compound in a burst of colour and festivity, transforming what could have been a quiet milestone into a full-on community celebration.

Mama G Dances as Crowd Gathers in Her Compound

Footage from the event captures a large gathering of people dressed in vibrant attire, mingling and dancing outside a multi-storey building in what appears to be Ozokwo's residential compound.

The atmosphere is unmistakably joyful, with guests greeting one another and moving to music in a lively, communal spirit.

Ozokwo herself was right in the middle of it all. She was spotted singing and dancing as traditional musicians performed for her, while the crowd brought along drinks and food to mark the occasion in style.

Watch the birthday celebration at Mama G's compound:

The gathering reflected the deep affection the Nollywood community holds for the actress, who has spent decades building an iconic career in Nigerian cinema. Ozokwo's portrayal of tough, commanding mother figures has made her one of the most recognisable faces in the industry, earning her the enduring "Mama G" title among fans across the continent.

Ebelle Okaro, others honour veteran actress Patience Ozokwo as she clocks 68. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Patience Ozokwo speaks on playing wicked roles

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, sat down with comedian Carter Efe for a candid interview about her remarkable career in the Nigerian film industry.

During the conversation, the actress addressed a question that had long intrigued fans about why she is often cast in the role of a wicked character in Nollywood movies.

Her response has since sparked hilarious and nostalgic reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to reminisce about her memorable roles after the clip went viral.

Source: Legit.ng