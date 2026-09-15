Linda Ikeji weighed in on the viral controversy surrounding Margaret Obi's luxury Hermes bag, claiming the N250m price tag is inaccurate

Images of Peter Obi's wife at an airport carrying what appears to be a Hermes Kelly 35 in Malachite sparked a heated political debate online

The controversy drew comparisons to Peter Obi's 2023 campaign promises of fiscal discipline and reducing the cost of governance

Popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji has thrown her voice into the growing controversy surrounding a luxury handbag spotted with Margaret Obi, wife of Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, dismissing the widely circulated N250 million price estimate.

Sharing a photo of the bag in question, Linda — who is known to collect high-end designer pieces — told her followers to calm down, drawing on her personal experience with the brand to debunk the figure making rounds online.

Linda Ikeji sets the record straight on Margaret Obi’s alleged N250m designer bag. Credit: @lindaikeji, @peterobi

Source: Instagram

"Relax people... this is not a N250m bag.... If it was, you think she would be traveling with it? I know how much these bags cost, because I have a few. Relax!" she wrote.

Margaret Obi's bag triggers political storm

The uproar began after footage and images emerged showing Margaret Obi at what appeared to be an airport, dressed in green and carrying a bag widely identified as a Hermès Kelly 35 in Malachite.

According to the Hermès official website, that particular piece retails at £131,938.81, which converts to roughly ₦237 million at current exchange rates.

The images spread quickly, with commentators using them as a political weapon against Peter Obi.

A viral Instagram video featured a man filming himself in commentary style, with on-screen graphics overlaying event footage of Mrs Obi alongside the bag's price tag and the pointed question: "Why is Peter Obi's wife carrying a £132k bag if he's willing to cut cost of governance?"

Peter Obi's frugality brand under question

Much of Peter Obi's political identity during his 2023 presidential run was built on projecting a persona of extreme fiscal discipline.

He often referenced owning a single pair of shoes or one wristwatch as markers of his personal simplicity, and the so-called "Obidient" movement of young Nigerian supporters rallied around that image.

Linda Ikeji weighs in as Margaret Obi’s alleged N250m bag fuels online debate. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Facebook

Supporters of President Bola Tinubu have since seized on the bag's reported price to challenge that frugality narrative, with some online critics also questioning what the bag signals about Obi's lifestyle and sincerity.

It is worth noting, however, that no confirmed evidence exists that the bag was purchased at the Hermès retail price, or purchased at all.

The ₦237 million figure circulating online is derived solely from converting the official retail price to naira, and the item could have been gifted, borrowed, or acquired through other means.

See Linda Ikeja's Instagram post on the viral debate:

Nigerians react to Linda Ikeji's take on Margaret Obi’s bag

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jfc_foodstuffz said:

"If it was, you think she'll be traveling with it? I don't understand that statement tho. Doesn't it mean one can't travel with expensive bags???? I really want to understand that statement abeg.. Make u na help biko."

cellarrouge

"Linda Linda Linda 🙄."

thereal_beebee

"Okay tell us how much ma."

posh.blogger said:

"Oshe maami 😍."

okeangel1 said:

"Who be dis 😂😂😂😂."

Atiku told to endorse Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, was urged to support Peter Obi as ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Obidient Movement leader, Tanko Yakasai, emphasises Obi's significance amid debates over ADC's future direction.

Divided Obidient supporters insist it's Peter Obi or nothing for the upcoming elections, while reacting to the comment of the Obidient leader.

Source: Legit.ng