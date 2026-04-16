What is the MTN Y'ello data gifting promo? Here is how to benefit from it

The MTN Y’ello data gifting promo rewards users with tier-based bonus data of up to 1.5GB for sending data to other subscribers.

The MTN Y'ello data gifting promo rewards users with bonus data when they share data with others. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The MTN Y’ello data gifting promo rewards users with bonus data when they send data to other MTN subscribers.

Rewards are based on a tier system , meaning the more data you gift, the higher your bonus.

, meaning the more data you gift, the higher your bonus. Only the sender (gifter) qualifies for rewards, while the recipient does not receive extra benefits.

Bonus data usually has a short validity period, so it should be used quickly before it expires.

Understanding the MTN Y'ello data gifting promo

The MTN Y'ello data gifting promo is a special campaign by MTN Group that rewards customers for sharing data with friends and family. It builds on the regular MTN data gifting service, which allows users to transfer or buy data bundles for others.

The MTN Y'ello data gifting promo is based on a tier system, meaning the more you gift, the more bonus data you get. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Under MTN Y'ello promo, users who gift a minimum of 5GB of data within the specified time window (10:00 AM – 10:00 PM) become eligible for rewards. These rewards may include bonus data (such as 500MB or 1.5GB), shopping vouchers, or even smartphones for top participants.

The promotion usually runs during selected periods or special events, and participation is open to both new and existing MTN customers on eligible plans.

How the MTN Y'ello data gifting promo works

If you are an MTN subscriber who enjoys sharing data with friends, the MTN Y'ello data gifting promo can reward you with bonus data at no extra cost. To fully benefit, it is important to understand how the promo works and meet the required conditions.

1. Get the right tariff plan

Not all tariffs qualify for the MTN Y'ello data gifting. Therefore, ensure you are on the right tariff before you participate. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To participate in the promo, you must be on an eligible MTN tariff plan. Both new and existing subscribers can qualify as long as they are using plans such as BetaGist, mPulse, Pulse, XtraValue, Alumnus, and XtraSpecial postpaid.

If you are unsure of your current plan, you can easily check by dialling *123*1*2# and switch to an eligible one before participating.

2. Gift data to qualify

The main requirement is to send data to another MTN user. You can do this conveniently through several channels, including:

MyMTN mobile app

USSD codes like *312# or *321#

Zigi

eShop

Self-service portal

Ensure the transaction is completed successfully so it counts toward the promo.

3. Meet the reward threshold

The bonus data is only valid for a limited period, usually 24 hours. Ensure you use them within the valid period. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The promo operates on a tier-based system, meaning your rewards depend on the total amount of data you gift. You will only receive the bonus once you hit a specific threshold, with a maximum reward of up to 1.5GB.

Gifting threshold Reward 5GB – 9.99 GB 500MB 10GB and above 1GB

4. Enjoy extra rewards

Beyond bonus data, MTN also offers additional incentives to top participants. These may include shopping vouchers, smartphones, and other exciting prizes, making the promo more rewarding for frequent and high-volume gifters.

5. Use your bonus data quickly

Bonus data typically comes with a short validity period, often around 24 hours. It is important to use it as soon as possible because unused data will expire and cannot be rolled over to the next day.

6. Know who benefits

The rewards are designed for the person sending the data, not the recipient. This means only the gifter (sponsor) earns bonus data or other prizes, while the beneficiary simply receives the gifted data without additional promo benefits.

Ways to benefit from the MTN Y'ello data gifting promo

Unused MTN Y'ello data expires within its validity period and cannot be rolled over. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are several simple ways to maximise your rewards from the MTN Y'ello data gifting promo. By using smart strategies, you can earn more bonus data and enjoy extra benefits.

Gift larger data bundles – Sending bigger data bundles increases your chances of reaching higher reward thresholds and unlocking more bonus data. Instead of making many small transfers, consider fewer but larger gifts to maximise your rewards.

– Sending bigger data bundles increases your chances of reaching higher reward thresholds and unlocking more bonus data. Instead of making many small transfers, consider fewer but larger gifts to maximise your rewards. Participate during promo hours – Most campaigns run within specific time windows, usually from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and only transactions made during this period qualify. Always check the official promo timing and schedule your data gifting accordingly so you don’t miss out.

– Most campaigns run within specific time windows, usually from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and only transactions made during this period qualify. Always check the official promo timing and schedule your data gifting accordingly so you don’t miss out. Use official MTN channels – Always send data through approved platforms like the MyMTN app or USSD codes. Using these official channels ensures your transactions are properly recorded and counted toward the promo rewards.

– Always send data through approved platforms like the MyMTN app or USSD codes. Using these official channels ensures your transactions are properly recorded and counted toward the promo rewards. Aim to be a top gifter – Frequent and high-volume data gifting can increase your chances of ranking among top participants. This may make you eligible for premium rewards such as smartphones or larger bonus data allocations.

– Frequent and high-volume data gifting can increase your chances of ranking among top participants. This may make you eligible for premium rewards such as smartphones or larger bonus data allocations. Combine with other MTN offers – You can maximise your overall benefits by pairing the data gifting promo with other MTN deals, such as bonus airtime or discounted bundles. This strategy helps you get more value from every transaction.

What is the Y’ello data gifting promo?

The Y’ello data gifting promo is a promotional campaign by MTN that rewards subscribers with bonus data and other incentives when they gift data to other MTN users within a specified period.

Only the person sending MTN data to another user receives the bonus data, while data recipients do not qualify for any reward. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who can participate in the MTN Y'ello data promo?

All MTN subscribers in Nigeria, both new and existing, can participate, provided they are on eligible tariff plans such as BetaGist, Pulse, mPulse, XtraValue, Alumnus, or XtraSpecial postpaid.

What is the code for MTN Y'ello data in Nigeria?

The MTN Y'ello data code in Nigeria typically includes USSD options like *312# or *321#, which allow users to gift data, check balances, and access promo-related services directly from their phones.

Do beneficiaries receive any reward from the Y’ello data gifting promo?

Beneficiaries do not receive any additional rewards from the promo. Only the person gifting the data (the sponsor) qualifies for bonus data or other incentives.

How can I check the volume of data I have gifted?

You can track the amount of data you have gifted by using the MyMTN app or dialling the USSD code *312# and following the prompts to view your transaction history.

Besides the bonus data, subscribers can get shopping vouchers, smartphones, or other promotional prizes. Photo: @MTNNG on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the validity of the data bonus reward?

The bonus data usually has a short validity period, often around 24 hours. It is important to use the data within this time frame, as unused bonuses will expire and cannot be carried forward.

What rewards can I get from the Y’ello data gifting promo?

Participants can earn bonus data based on gifting thresholds, and top performers may also receive additional rewards such as shopping vouchers, smartphones, or other promotional prizes.

The MTN Y'ello data gifting promo is a smart way to stay connected while earning extra benefits. You can receive bonus data and even stand a chance to win valuable prizes. To get the most out of it, gift larger data bundles, follow the promo rules, and act within the specified time.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article on ways to get free data on MTN. Buying mobile data can be expensive, but as an MTN subscriber, you can take advantage of various offers and deals to earn free data instead of always paying for it.

MTN provides several opportunities to get free data, including bonus offers, promo deals, referral rewards, and special campaigns. However, these offers often come with specific conditions, such as validity periods and usage limits, so it is important to understand how they work.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng