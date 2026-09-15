HND nursing graduates in Nigeria start at roughly ₦120,000–₦135,000 per month under the government's CONHESS pay structure, one full grade below the ₦156,000–₦200,000 entry point that BSc nursing holders command. What are the salary bands by grade, the HND vs BSc pay gap, allowances, and career progression, and how does one upgrade?

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Key takeaways

Diploma RNs typically start at CONHESS 6 (~₦120,000) and BSc RNs at CONHESS 7 (~₦156,000).

Based on the official CONHESS salary structure effective 29th July 2024, entry-level registered nurses on CONHESS 6–7 earn ₦120,000–₦187,000 , and senior/specialist nurses on CONHESS 10–12 earn ₦228,000–₦363,000 .

, and senior/specialist nurses on CONHESS 10–12 earn . Academically, HND Nursing is not equivalent to BNSc Nursing; HND graduates must complete a PGD before advancing to MSc, while BNSc graduates can proceed directly.

Critical care/ICU nursing pays the most, at ₦228,000–₦420,000 monthly across government and private sectors.

What is HND nursing in Nigeria?

The ND/HND Nursing is a four-year uninterrupted programme, two years for ND and two years for HND. Students begin with the ND Nursing programme, which is a non-terminal programme.

The key difference between ND Nursing and basic nursing is that basic nursing graduates receive no legally backed academic certificate, only an institutional testimonial and a professional licence from the NMCN. ND/HND Nursing graduates, by contrast, receive both a legally backed academic certificate and a professional licence.

Can you study nursing in a polytechnic?

Some polytechnics and colleges now offer nursing courses approved by the NMCN, leading to National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) qualifications. However, there are currently no standard polytechnics that have been approved to run HND Nursing in Nigeria in the traditional polytechnic sense.

The programmes are housed in non-university nursing schools that offer HND, typically attached to federal or state teaching hospitals, Federal Medical Centres, or specialist hospitals.

Entry requirements

Minimum entry requirements for ND Nursing include five credits, in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, obtained in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB.

ND graduates with a minimum CGPA of 2.5 (Lower Credit) then proceed to HND Nursing. Where a student scores below a CGPA of 2.5, they must repeat ND II before proceeding.

HND nursing salary in Nigeria: CONHESS breakdown

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In Nigeria, the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) is the blueprint for nurse remuneration alongside other healthcare professionals such as pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, and physiotherapists, excluding doctors. All government salary figures are based on the CONHESS salary structure effective 29th July 2024, as published by the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) .

At the CONHESS 06–07 band, health workers are expected to hold an HND, BSc, or be licensed practitioners, such as staff nurses, radiographers, or health record officers — and earn ₦135,000–₦190,000 per month.

The table below summarises the full CONHESS nursing salary ladder:

CONHESS Level Cadre / Qualification Monthly Basic Salary CONHESS 04–05 Auxiliary nurses / OND holders ₦83,000–₦103,000 CONHESS 06 Diploma RN (HND entry level) ~₦120,000 CONHESS 07 BSc RN entry level ~₦156,000–₦200,000 CONHESS 08–09 Mid-level RN (3–8 years' experience) ₦212,000–₦300,000 CONHESS 10–11 Senior nursing officer ₦270,000–₦400,000 CONHESS 12–13 Chief nursing officer ₦363,000–₦500,000

Sources: CONHESS 2024 scale and NSIWC effective 29 July 2024.

The HND vs BSc pay gap

Diploma RNs typically start at CONHESS 6 (~₦120,000) and BSc RNs at CONHESS 7 (~₦156,000). Senior nurses and Chief Nursing Officers reach CONHESS 11–12 (~₦264,000–₦363,000).

That one-grade gap translates to roughly ₦36,000–₦44,000 less per month at entry level, a meaningful shortfall given the cost of living in Nigerian cities.

HND and BSc degrees are not considered equal in Nigeria. BSc degrees are often considered more prestigious and are favoured for higher-level positions and further education opportunities.

Worked salary calculation: HND RN at CONHESS 06

Below is a step-by-step example of what a fresh HND nurse in a federal hospital realistically takes home monthly.

Component Amount (NGN) CONHESS 06 basic salary ₦120,000 Hazard allowance (approx.) ₦5,000 Transport allowance (approx.) ₦4,000 Annual uniform allowance (monthly share) ₦6,667 Gross estimated total ~₦135,667 Pension deduction (8% of basic) −₦9,600 Tax (PAYE — approx. on low income) −₦3,000 Estimated net take-home ~₦123,067

A key recent change from the NSIWC: in early 2026, the commission approved a 300% increase in the annual uniform allowance for nurses in federal employment, lifting it from ₦20,000 to ₦80,000 per year, equivalent to ₦6,667 per month.

Allowances and benefits

On top of base pay come allowances: shift duty, hazard, call duty, and uniform allowances.

Nurses working in ICU, emergency departments, theatre, or offshore oil facilities typically receive additional allowances of ₦30,000 to ₦150,000 monthly beyond their base salary.

Nurses working in federal settings generally receive higher salaries than those in state-run facilities. Government hospitals provide stability and benefits, but private hospitals, oil and gas companies, and international NGOs offer far higher pay.

Private sector vs government pay

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Private hospitals typically pay 15–30% above CONHESS rates. At the top end, premium private hospitals such as Reddington, Evercare, and Cedarcrest pay ₦250,000–₦500,000 for experienced nurses.

An oil and gas company nurse can earn three to five times more than a primary health care centre nurse with identical qualifications and experience.

Which nursing field pays the most?

Critical care/ICU nursing pays the most at ₦228,000–₦420,000 monthly (government and private combined), followed by Operating Room nursing (₦228,000–₦400,000) and Emergency nursing (₦215,000–₦380,000).

High-impact certifications include ICU/Critical Care certification (adds ₦50,000–₦150,000 monthly), Operating Room certification (adds ₦50,000–₦130,000 monthly), Emergency Nursing certification (adds ₦40,000–₦120,000 monthly), and Dialysis certification (adds ₦40,000–₦100,000 monthly).

Nurse anaesthetists are among the highest-paid nursing professionals in Nigeria.

After HND nursing, what next?

HND graduates must proceed to a one-year mandatory Supervised Clinical Experience (Attachment) in an approved health facility, and after completing that clinical experience, one year of NYSC follows.

HND nursing graduates are mobilised for NYSC after completing the one-year mandatory Supervised Clinical Attachment in an approved health facility or institution.

Upgrading to a degree

HND holders can pursue a BSc Nursing degree. Many universities offer "top-up" programmes that allow HND holders to upgrade their qualification to a BSc, usually involving additional coursework and a bridging programme.

Several Nigerian universities offer HND-to-BSc conversion programmes for polytechnic graduates, structured to deliver a recognised university degree within a shorter duration and with flexible schedules suitable for working professionals.

Academically, HND Nursing is not equivalent to BNSc Nursing, HND Nursing graduates are required to complete a PGD in Nursing before proceeding to an MSc Nursing programme, while BNSc Nursing graduates can proceed to MSc Nursing directly without PGD.

CONHESS grade on upgrading

Once an HND nurse completes a recognised BSc top-up degree, they can apply for regrading to CONHESS 07, closing the entry-level pay gap entirely. Check with your hospital's human resources department and the NSIWC for the formal regrading procedure.

Career progression path

Stage Qualification CONHESS Level Approx. Monthly Pay Entry HND (Diploma RN) 06 ₦120,000 Entry BNSc RN 07 ₦156,000–₦200,000 Mid-level 3–8 years' experience 08–09 ₦212,000–₦300,000 Senior Unit or ward manager 10–11 ₦270,000–₦400,000 Chief Chief Nursing Officer 12–13 ₦363,000–₦500,000 Specialist ICU/Theatre/Anaesthesia Variable ₦400,000–₦550,000+

Entry-level registered nurses in federal hospitals earn ₦150,000–₦200,000 monthly on the CONHESS scale, while senior and specialist nurses in private hospitals can reach ₦400,000–₦550,000.

FAQs

Is HND nursing equivalent to BSc nursing in Nigeria?

Academically, HND Nursing is not equivalent to BNSc Nursing, HND Nursing graduates must obtain a PGD before proceeding to MSc Nursing, while BNSc graduates can go directly. Professionally, however, both may be considered equivalent, as graduates of both programmes obtain the same two licences: Registered Nurse (RN) and Registered Midwife (RM) or Registered Public Health Nurse (RPHN).

How many years is HND nursing in Nigeria?

The ND/HND Nursing programme spans four uninterrupted years, two years for ND and two years for HND. Students initially enrol in the ND Nursing programme, which is non-terminal. Those who graduate with a minimum CGPA of 2.5 can progress to the HND Nursing programme.

Does HND nursing go for NYSC?

Yes. Graduates of ND/HND Nursing undergo a one-year NYSC programme, while graduates of the basic nursing programme do not. The NYSC mobilisation follows the mandatory one-year clinical attachment.

Which field in nursing is the highest paid in Nigeria?

Specialist nurses, particularly those trained in critical care, intensive care units (ICU), theatre nursing, neonatal care, and haemodialysis, command higher salaries than general ward nurses. Employers pay premiums for scarce clinical skills, especially in private hospitals and oil and gas settings.

What is the RN nurse salary in Nigeria in 2026?

Fresh RN graduates typically start at CONHESS 6 (₦120,000/month) or CONHESS 7 (₦156,000/month) depending on qualification. Mid-level nurses typically make between ₦150,000 and ₦250,000 monthly, and senior nurses or specialists may earn up to ₦400,000 or more per month in public or high-end private facilities.

Final word

HND nursing in Nigeria offers a legitimate, fully licensed route into the profession, but the one-grade CONHESS disadvantage versus BSc holders is real and costs you roughly ₦36,000–₦44,000 a month at the start of your career. The clearest way to close that gap is a BSc top-up degree, regarding CONHESS 07, and, over time, pursuing specialist certifications in ICU, theatre, or anaesthesia — the fields where nursing pay peaks in Nigeria.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng