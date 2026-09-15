Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples since they first went public in 2018. The German supermodel and the Tokio Hotel guitarist share a 16-year age gap, and, as of 2026, they say their marriage has never been healthier.

Heidi Klum (R) and Tom Kaulitz pose together at an indoor gala dinner. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Heidi Klum was born on 1 June 1973; Tom Kaulitz was born on 1 September 1989, making Klum 16 years older .

. The couple met at a birthday party in Los Angeles in February 2018, got engaged in December 2018, and legally married in February 2019.

Klum has four children, Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou , whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal (who legally adopted Leni). Tom has no biological children of his own.

, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal (who legally adopted Leni). Tom has no biological children of his own. In a February 2026 interview, Klum said they sailed through the seven-year mark without any "itch" at all.

without any "itch" at all. Their annual Halloween party is one of Hollywood's most anticipated events, with increasingly elaborate couples' costumes each year.

Profile summary

Heidi Klum Tom Kaulitz Full name Heidi Klum Tom Kaulitz Date of birth 1 June 1973 1 September 1989 Place of birth Bergisch Gladbach, Germany Leipzig, Germany Nationality German-American German Profession Model, TV host, producer Guitarist, songwriter, producer Band/show Germany's Next Top Model, Project Runway Tokio Hotel Instagram @heidiklum —

Who are Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz?

Heidi Klum is a German-American supermodel and television personality known for hosting popular reality shows such as Germany's Next Topmodel and Project Runway. For her work on Project Runway, she earned an Emmy nomination in 2008 and a win in 2013 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Tom Kaulitz is a German guitarist, songwriter, and producer, best known for his work as the guitarist of the band Tokio Hotel. He has an identical twin, Bill Kaulitz, who is the lead singer of the band.

How big is the Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz age gap?

Klum, who turned 52 in 2025, is 16 years older than Kaulitz, who turned 36 in September 2025. The difference is fixed regardless of the calendar; Klum has always been matter-of-fact about it.

Klum has noted that "age-shaming" is something people toss around casually, adding:

I'm 50 and no longer 20. I'm not a young girl who hasn't experienced anything yet or has no idea about life. Time won't stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me. I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that.

She has also argued that the gap matters less than their shared roots, telling Us Weekly:

Even though we do have an age gap, there's a different understanding of being with someone from Germany and having the same roots."

How did they meet, and when did they marry?

A mutual friend introduced Klum and Kaulitz at a birthday party in Los Angeles in February 2018. Klum later told Page Six: "There is a kind of feeling of home with him that I had from the very beginning." According to the model, it was love at first sight.

The couple got engaged in December 2018 and tied the knot for the second time in August 2019, exchanging vows aboard the Christina O in Capri, Italy. They had initially wed in a secret civil ceremony in February 2019.

Is Heidi Klum still married to Tom Kaulitz?

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the "La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Âge De Fer" (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Andreas Rentz

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Yes. Seven years after getting married, Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz seem more in love than ever.

In a February 2026 interview with Us Weekly, Klum addressed the so-called seven-year itch directly.

So far, we've been on the up and up, and now, it can only get even better, because we just passed our seven-year itch. We are now in year eight, and I have to tell you, nothing was ever really even itchy.

Klum put it simply: "It just comes naturally. There's no rule book to follow. I think it just comes naturally, or it doesn't."

She also stressed the importance of ordinary moments:

I think it's important that you spend time every day with someone you know that you love spending time with. Because I think every day, little normal things are what you know. On those days, you should be your happiest.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's children

Klum entered the relationship with four children whom she shares with her ex-husband, British singer Seal. These are Leni, 21; Henry, 20; Johan, 19; and Lou, 16. Kaulitz himself has no biological children.

Klum has spoken openly about how the timing of her relationship with Kaulitz aligned with her children growing up. Klum believes that their age-gap marriage came at the perfect time in her life, so she intends to enjoy every minute of hitting the town with her musician spouse.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive for the Bambi Award 2025 at Bavaria Studios on November 13, 2025 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Source: Getty Images

Halloween is when the couple truly shine together. Klum has thrown her annual Halloween party since 2000, except for a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Tom has become an integral part of the tradition, committing fully to couples' themes each year. In 2024, Klum and Kaulitz executed the most extraterrestrial couples' costumes, dressing up as E.T. A team of 30 artists started the laborious process by taking digital scans of both Klum and Kaulitz's bodies and faces to create the look.

For Halloween 2025, Klum transformed into Medusa, the figure from Greek myth who has snakes instead of hair and is so hideous that anyone who sees her turns to stone. For the costume, she had a prosthetic forked tongue, fake snakes moving on her head, and a face and body covered with scales. On the red carpet, husband Tom Kaulitz accompanied her as one of Medusa's victims: a stone figure. Klum spent 10 hours getting into costume for the party.

FAQs

What is the age difference between Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz? Klum, who turned 52 in 2025, is 16 years older than Kaulitz, who turned 36 in September 2025. When did Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz get married? Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in August 2019, after less than two years of dating. They had previously had a private civil ceremony in February 2019. Do Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have children together? No. Tom became a stepfather to Klum's four children, Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal. Tom has no biological children. Have Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz experienced the seven-year itch? As Klum and Kaulitz enter year eight of their relationship, Klum says they never really went through the "seven-year itch," which is the common belief that marriages go downhill after seven years together. What were Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Halloween costumes in 2025? In 2025, Klum dressed as a terrifying Medusa, alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a knight who turned to stone after fighting her.

We also highlighted facts about Mariska Hargitay’s dating history, marriage to Peter Hermann, and family life. The article examines her relationships with Richard Anthony Crenna, Grant Show, Steven Reuther, and Maria Bello, as well as her enduring Hollywood romance.

Hargitay and Hermann met on the set of Law & Order: SVU in 2002 and married two years later. Their relationship has lasted more than two decades, and they now share three children.

Source: Legit.ng