How to Accept or Reject Admission on JAMB CAPS Before the Window Closes

The final deadline to accept or reject all pending JAMB admission offers from 2021 to date is 30 September 2026, with no further extension. Find out more on how to respond on the CAPS portal, how to use SMS short codes, what each status message means, and what to do if you cannot access your dashboard.

JAMB gives candidates with pending admissions from 2021 till date a final deadline of 30th September 2026 to accept or reject their offers. Photo: @jamb_hq (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

JAMB has set Wednesday, 30 September 2026, as the deadline for candidates offered admission from 2021 to date to indicate acceptance or rejection.

as the deadline for candidates offered admission from 2021 to date to indicate acceptance or rejection. Every offer that remains neither accepted nor rejected at the deadline will automatically convert to "Not Admitted" permanently.

Admissions can be accepted or rejected via the short codes 55019 or 66019 , or by using biometrics at any accredited CBT centre or JAMB office.

, or by using biometrics at any accredited CBT centre or JAMB office. The decision to accept or reject an admission offer is final and cannot be reversed .

. Candidates on a 2026 offer who still have an older unaccepted offer can reject the previous one without affecting their 2026 admission.

What is JAMB CAPS?

JAMB CAPS, the Central Admissions Processing System, is where all admission offers in Nigeria are processed and managed. Through this portal, you can check whether you have been admitted, accept or reject offers, and print your official admission letter.

CAPS is not a separate website. It is a section inside the main e-Facility portal at efacility.jamb.gov.ng, which is also where you manage your JAMB profile and access other candidate services.

How to accept or reject admission on JAMB CAPS (portal method)

Open efacility.jamb.gov.ng in your browser. Do not use any other website claiming to show your JAMB admission status. These are almost always scams or outdated aggregator pages. Enter the email address and password you used when registering for the UTME.

Follow these steps once you are logged in:

On your dashboard, click "Check Admission Status". Select your exam year, then enter your JAMB registration number if prompted. Select your examination year from the dropdown list and type your JAMB registration number. Click the button labelled "Access my CAPS". You will be redirected to the main CAPS overview page. On the left-side navigation panel, click "Admission Status". Your current standing will display on screen. When you receive an offer, the portal gives you two options: "Accept Admission" and "Reject Admission". If you are satisfied, click "Accept". A confirmation pop-up appears. Click Confirm to finalise. Your status then changes to "Admission Accepted". After accepting, proceed to the JAMB portal to pay for and print your admission letter for school registration and clearance.

How to accept admission using 55019 (SMS short code)

As of 2026, JAMB has updated the method of accepting or rejecting admission offers. For many candidates, this action is now done directly via SMS rather than through a button on the portal.

What you need before sending the SMS:

Confirmation that your CAPS status already shows an offer (such as "Admitted" or "Congratulations"), and your O'Level result is already uploaded on your JAMB profile, an offer will not display correctly without it.

The phone number used during your JAMB registration, with at least ₦100 airtime on the same number.

Steps to accept using 55019

Before sending any SMS, log in to your JAMB e-Facility profile at portal.jamb.gov.ng, click "Check Admission Status", and confirm that an actual offer is showing. Send your JAMB Registration Number + SPACE + ACCEPT to the shortcode 55019 from the phone number linked to your JAMB profile. For example: 2025550004442FE ACCEPT. Note: While the standard format is your registration number followed by ACCEPT, JAMB's system occasionally processes the command using just the word ACCEPT sent on its own. If your first message fails to deliver or process, try sending just the word ACCEPT to the shortcode using your registered SIM. Send the message to either 55019 or 66019. Both numbers work the same way, so you only need to use one. After sending, you will receive a confirmation message from JAMB. You can then log in to CAPS to confirm your status reads: "Congratulations, you have accepted your admission."

To reject an offer, replace ACCEPT with REJECT in the same format.

"Candidates with pending admission offers who have not yet accepted or rejected such offers are strongly advised to do so before 30 September 2026.

How to accept admission on JAMB CAPS on the phone

The number one reason students panic and assume their portal is faulty is the mobile view issue. When you open JAMB CAPS on a smartphone browser, the page loads in standard mobile mode. In this mode, the sidebar containing critical tabs like "Admission Status" is completely hidden. You will only see a generic "Welcome" page.

If the page looks broken or half the menu is missing, switch your phone browser to "Desktop Site”. In Chrome, tap the three dots at the top right, then select Desktop site. This single fix resolves most of the "CAPS is not working" complaints candidates report.

What each CAPS status message means

Status Meaning Action required Admission Offered An offer is ready for you Accept or reject immediately. Admission in Progress (AIP) School submitted your name; JAMB is reviewing Wait: no action needed yet Recommended School wants you; JAMB is verifying your O'Level and cut-off Wait for final confirmation Not Admitted No offer received yet, or requirements not met Check back regularly Admission Accepted You have confirmed your offer Proceed to print admission letter

Admission in Progress (AIP) means the school has submitted the candidate's name to JAMB for final approval and the admission is still being processed. At this stage, wait and continue checking CAPS. The status may later change to "Admission Offered" after JAMB completes its review.

'Recommended' means you have been considered for admission, but your offer is still under review to ensure you meet all criteria set by your institution and JAMB.

Why can't I access my admission status on JAMB CAPS?

Several common issues prevent candidates from viewing their status:

Mobile view problem : The sidebar is hidden on phones. Switch to desktop mode as described above.

: The sidebar is hidden on phones. Switch to desktop mode as described above. O'Level result not linked: It usually means the institution has not yet uploaded its admission list, or your O'Level result has not been linked to your profile.

It usually means the institution has not yet uploaded its admission list, or your O'Level result has not been linked to your profile. Offer not uploaded yet : If the SMS method also fails, your institution may not have uploaded your admission to JAMB CAPS. Wait until the offer appears before using 55019.

: If the SMS method also fails, your institution may not have uploaded your admission to JAMB CAPS. Wait until the offer appears before using 55019. Network congestion : Try sending the SMS during off-peak hours, usually at night, when network traffic is lower.

: Try sending the SMS during off-peak hours, usually at night, when network traffic is lower. Wrong login details: Your registration number alone will not log you in. You need your registered email address and password.

If all else fails, visit any JAMB-accredited CBT centre or JAMB office to accept or reject your admission in person.

What happens if you miss the deadline?

JAMB pushed the deadline back from the original 31 August 2026 to 30 September 2026. The board described this as a final window, with no further extensions to follow.

Any admission offer from 2021 to date that remains neither accepted nor rejected at the expiration of the deadline will automatically be reverted to "Not Admitted" and will remain that way permanently on the board's records.

For the 2026/2027 session, public universities are required to conclude admissions on or before 31 October 2026, while private universities have until 30 November 2026.

FAQs

How do I accept my admission using 55019? Send your JAMB registration number + space + ACCEPT to 55019, using the phone number you linked to JAMB during registration. Type ACCEPT or REJECT in capital letters — any variation may result in failure. Ensure you have sufficient airtime and confirm the offer is showing on CAPS before sending. Can I accept my JAMB admission without using 55019? Yes. You can accept admission at any accredited JAMB CBT centre, via SMS using 55019 or 66019, or through fingerprint authentication at a JAMB office. The JAMB e-Facility portal may also display an Accept button depending on the current admission cycle — log in and check your CAPS dashboard first. Can I reverse my acceptance or rejection on JAMB CAPS? No. The decision to accept or reject an admission is final and cannot be reversed. If you reject an admission, you become available for consideration at other institutions with open admission slots. Think carefully before clicking either button. Why does JAMB CAPS show "Not Admitted" even after my school confirmed my admission? If your school portal shows you as admitted while CAPS still reads "Not Admitted," give it some time. JAMB CAPS is usually updated after the school forwards the admission list to JAMB for approval. Also check that your WAEC or NECO result has been uploaded to your JAMB profile — without a valid O'Level result on CAPS, your admission may not be processed. What should I do after accepting my admission on JAMB CAPS? Accepting your admission on CAPS is a separate process from paying school fees or acceptance fees. Accept the offer on CAPS as soon as your status reads "Admitted," then follow your institution's payment instructions and registration procedures afterwards. You must also print your JAMB Admission Letter in colour for your school's screening exercise.

We also highlighted facts about courses and institutions available to candidates with low JAMB scores in Nigeria. The options include Education, Agriculture, Arts, Social Sciences, polytechnics, colleges of education, and private universities.

Students who miss competitive university cut-offs may still secure admission through alternative pathways. Nursing schools in Lagos, including institutions in Igando, LUTH, and Igbobi, offer three-year training programmes without requiring JAMB.

Source: Legit.ng