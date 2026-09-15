Data Analyst Salary in Nigeria (2026): Local Pay vs Remote Dollars

Data analyst salary in Nigeria range from ₦120,000 to over ₦700,000 per month for local roles, but the real earnings gap opens when you work for an international client paying in dollars. This guide breaks down every pay tier, what drives the difference, and how to position yourself for the highest bracket.

A software developer's glasses reflect lines of code as he works at his desk. Photo: pixdeluxe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Entry-level data analysts in Nigeria typically earn ₦120,000 to ₦200,000 , while mid-level professionals command ₦250,000 to ₦450,000 .

, while mid-level professionals command . Senior data analysts and those with specialist skills can earn ₦500,000 to ₦700,000 or more.

or more. The median annual salary for a remote data analyst in Nigeria paid in dollars is $26,609 .

. Lagos-based roles pay 20% to 35% more than comparable positions in Abuja, Port Harcourt, or Kano.

Nigeria's data analytics job market is growing faster than the supply of qualified candidates; companies across banking, fintech, and telecoms are actively struggling to find good data analysts.

Data analyst salary in Nigeria by experience level

The average data analyst salary in Nigeria ranges from ₦120,000 to ₦2.5 million+ monthly, depending on experience, city, industry, company size, and technical skills. The table below breaks that down clearly.

Experience level Years of experience Monthly salary range (₦) Entry-level 0–2 years ₦120,000 – ₦200,000 Mid-level 3–5 years ₦250,000 – ₦500,000 Senior 5+ years ₦500,000 – ₦700,000+ Remote (dollar-paid) Any $1,500 – $3,500+/month

According to Profolio Nigeria, the average monthly salary sits between ₦150,000 and ₦350,000, with entry-level at ₦120,000–₦200,000 and senior roles reaching ₦700,000+.

Entry-level data analyst salary in Nigeria

Entry-level analysts (0–2 years) earn ₦120,000–₦250,000. These are roles for fresh graduates, interns, or career switchers still building their tool stack.

Mid-level and senior data analyst salary in Nigeria

Mid-level analysts (3–5 years) earn ₦250,000–₦500,000. At the senior level, your leverage is strong. Fintech and technology companies offer the highest data analyst salaries in Nigeria outside the oil and gas sector, driven by the competitive landscape for data talent and the data-intensive nature of digital financial services.

Data analyst salary in Lagos vs other cities

Lagos consistently commands a premium. Location matters; Lagos-based data analyst roles pay 20% to 35% more than comparable positions in Abuja, Port Harcourt, or Kano, reflecting the concentration of tech companies and financial institutions in the commercial capital.

The average salary for a data analyst in Lagos is NGN 316,667 per month, which is 242% higher than the national average, according to Glassdoor Lagos data. Top earners in Lagos have reported making up to NGN 655,800 (90th percentile).

Data analyst salary in Nigeria in dollars (remote roles)

This is where the pay gap becomes dramatic. Remote work opportunities, increasingly offered by international companies hiring Nigerian talent, can push earnings significantly higher.

The median annual salary for a remote data analyst in Nigeria is $26,609, that is, base salary, not including benefits, according to global HR platform Plane. At current exchange rates (approximately ₦1,600 per dollar), that translates to roughly ₦3.5 million per month, several multiples above the best local salaries for the same role.

As a data analyst in Nigeria, you can work with local companies, freelance for international clients, or even pursue fully remote roles. The remote route is increasingly viable and represents the fastest path to breaking the ₦1 million monthly ceiling.

Can I make ₦200,000 as a data analyst in Nigeria?

A focused employee reviews information on her computer screen. Photo: pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

Yes, and it is achievable early. Entry-level data analysts typically earn ₦120,000 to ₦200,000. Hitting the ₦200,000 mark at entry level is realistic if you join a Lagos-based fintech, bank, or telco rather than a smaller company. Mid-level and senior analysts in fintech, telecom, oil and gas, and remote roles can earn ₦1 million+ monthly.

How much does MTN pay data analysts in Nigeria?

Glassdoor's MTN Nigeria data shows data analyst total pay averaging around ₦800,000 per month (with reported figures ranging from about ₦624,000 to ₦1,000,000/month), based on recent employee-submitted salaries. The broader 'Analyst' category at MTN spans ₦100,000–₦888,000/month with an average base of ₦325,000/month.

Companies like Flutterwave, Kuda Bank, MTN Nigeria, and Dangote Group now compete for the same pool of data talent, putting qualified professionals in a strong negotiating position.

Data analyst salary by industry

The industry you join matters as much as your experience. Here is how sectors compare:

Industry Typical monthly salary range (₦) Oil and gas (upstream) ₦450,000 – ₦700,000+ Fintech/technology ₦300,000 – ₦650,000 Banking ₦250,000 – ₦500,000 Telecoms (MTN, Airtel, Glo) ₦200,000 – ₦450,000 Consulting (Big 4) ₦250,000 – ₦500,000 NGO / public sector ₦120,000 – ₦250,000

Oil and gas companies offer some of the most competitive data analyst salaries in Nigeria. As the sector increasingly adopts data-driven operations, predictive maintenance, and production optimisation tools, demand for data professionals has grown substantially, and upstream companies and international operators typically pay the most.

Banks such as GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, and Stanbic IBTC, alongside fintechs like Flutterwave, Paystack, Kuda, Moniepoint, and PiggyVest, rely heavily on data analysts for fraud detection, credit risk modelling, customer behaviour analysis, and product analytics.

What qualifications do you need to be a data analyst in Nigeria?

The majority of entry-level data analyst positions demand at least a bachelor's degree, in a discipline such as mathematics, statistics, economics, marketing, finance, or computer science.

Most employers prefer degrees in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, Engineering, or Accounting, though candidates from other disciplines who demonstrate strong technical skills and relevant project experience are increasingly considered, particularly in fintech and tech-forward companies.

Most companies require a minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1). Consulting firms and oil and gas companies rarely consider below 2:1, though some banks and fintechs accept 2:2 graduates who demonstrate exceptional technical skills or relevant experience.

Technical skills employers test

SQL is the most universally tested skill in Nigerian data analyst hiring processes; failing a SQL assessment ends your candidacy immediately, regardless of other qualifications.

Beyond SQL, the core stack employers want includes:

Excel : Pivot tables, Power Query, advanced formulas.

: Pivot tables, Power Query, advanced formulas. Power BI or Tableau : Dashboard and visualisation builds.

: Dashboard and visualisation builds. Python : For automation and statistical modelling at the mid-to-senior level.

: For automation and statistical modelling at the mid-to-senior level. Data storytelling: Clear communication and the ability to explain insights to non-technical teams often push salaries up faster than technical skills alone.

Certifications that help

Recognised options include the Google Data Analytics Certificate (beginner-friendly), Microsoft Certified Data Analyst Associate (Power BI-focused), Tableau Desktop Specialist, and the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate, which covers Excel, SQL, and Python.

Certifications in data analytics, business intelligence, or cloud platforms such as Google Certified BI Professional or AWS Certified Data Analytics are highly desirable but not required.

Can I learn data analytics in 3 months?

Two business professionals discuss information on a laptop during a meeting. Photo: milorad kravic

Source: Getty Images

Practically, yes — with the right structure. Most beginners become job-ready within 3–6 months with consistent learning and hands-on projects. Three months is enough to cover Excel, SQL, and Power BI to a competitive level, provided you study daily and build a portfolio of real projects.

A fresh graduate with no relevant skills may spend two to four months building foundational skills before applications become competitive. A candidate with strong SQL and Python skills, a solid portfolio, and some internship experience may receive interview invitations within weeks of starting their search.

How much does it cost to learn data analytics in Nigeria?

Data analysis training fees in Nigeria generally fall within these ranges:

Beginner courses cost ₦50,000 to ₦120,000.

Intermediate or complete programmes cost ₦120,000 to ₦250,000.

Premium or specialised analytics courses covering Python, SQL, Power BI, and machine learning cost ₦200,000 to ₦650,000.

Full data science programmes cost ₦300,000 to ₦1,200,000 depending on the institution.

Online platforms are cheaper. Data analysis courses on Udemy typically range from ₦20,000 to ₦60,000, while the Google Data Analytics Certificate, hosted on Coursera, introduces learners to spreadsheets, SQL, R programming, and visualisation tools such as Tableau, and most learners finish it within three to six months.

Are data analysts in demand in Nigeria?

The demand for data analysts in Nigeria has never been higher; from banks and tech startups to NGOs and government agencies, organisations are actively seeking professionals who can turn raw data into meaningful insights.

The demand for data analysts in Nigeria is projected to grow steadily, with organisations in banking, fintech, telecommunications, retail, and government hiring professionals who can uncover trends and provide data-driven solutions.

Nigeria's data analytics job market is growing faster than the supply of qualified candidates. Companies across banking, fintech, and telecoms are actively struggling to find good data analysts, meaning well-prepared candidates with demonstrated skills, real projects, and strong communication abilities find the market receptive.

FAQs

How much does a data analyst earn per month in Nigeria? The average data analyst salary in Nigeria is between ₦150,000 and ₦350,000 per month, depending on experience, industry, and company size. Senior analysts and those working remotely for international clients can earn significantly more. What is the data analyst salary in Nigeria in dollars? The median annual salary for a remote data analyst in Nigeria is $26,609, which is the base salary, not including benefits. That is roughly $2,217 per month, or approximately ₦3.5 million at current exchange rates. Can I make ₦200,000 as an entry-level data analyst? Yes. Entry-level data analysts typically earn ₦120,000 to ₦200,000. Reaching ₦200,000 at the entry level is most likely at a Lagos fintech, bank, or telecoms company, not a small SME or NGO. Can I learn data analytics in 3 months in Nigeria? Most beginners can develop job-ready skills within three to six months through consistent study and practical projects. Three focused months is achievable if you treat it like a full-time commitment. Building a visible portfolio during that time is what makes applications competitive. How much will it cost to learn data analysis in Nigeria? Learning data analysis in Nigeria can cost from around ₦50,000 for basic classes up to ₦400,000 or more for full professional programmes that include SQL, Python, and advanced analytics tools. Free starter resources such as the Google Data Analytics Certificate on Coursera are a practical way to begin before investing in a paid bootcamp.

Final word

The data analyst salary in Nigeria depends almost entirely on three variables: your experience level, the industry you target, and whether your client pays in naira or dollars. The demand for data analysts is growing worldwide, and Nigeria is no exception. Businesses are competing for customers, and they need data to understand what works.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about lawyer salaries in Nigeria, including pay across private firms, government positions, and legal specialisations. The article also explains the qualifications and steps required to become a practising lawyer.

Earnings can range from as little as ₦15,000 a month for junior lawyers to millions of naira for senior attorneys in elite commercial and oil and gas firms. Some experienced energy lawyers earn between ₦15 million and ₦21 million annually, highlighting the profession’s sharp income divide.

Source: Legit.ng