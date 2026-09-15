Losing access mid-download because your bundle quietly expired is one of the most frustrating things about mobile data in Nigeria. Find out more on how to check your Airtel data expiry date in seconds and what to do before the clock runs out.

A person's silhouette is seen holding up a phone in front of a large Airtel logo. Photo: NurPhoto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dial *323# on your Airtel SIM to see your remaining data and its expiry in seconds, no airtime or internet needed.

on your Airtel SIM to see your remaining data and its expiry in seconds, no airtime or internet needed. *323# is the current, NCC-harmonised USSD code that replaced older codes like *140#, *124#, and *123*10# following Nigeria's 2023 network-wide USSD standardisation.

is the current, NCC-harmonised USSD code that replaced older codes like *140#, *124#, and *123*10# following Nigeria's 2023 network-wide USSD standardisation. You can also check via SMS, the My Airtel app, or by calling customer care on 300 .

. When data bundles expire, Airtel gives grace periods: 7 days for monthly plans, 3 days for weekly plans, and 1 day for daily plans.

for monthly plans, for weekly plans, and for daily plans. To roll over unused data, you must renew the same bundle before the grace period lapses.

What you need before you start

An active Airtel SIM card inserted in your phone

A working phone (smartphone or basic feature phone, both work)

No airtime or internet connection is required for the USSD and SMS methods

You can check your Airtel data expiry date in various ways.

Method 1: Dial *323# (fastest method)

To check your Airtel data balance and expiry date, dial *323# on your mobile phone. A pop-up notification will appear on your screen, and you will then receive an SMS with your data balance details. Open the SMS in your message inbox to view your available data balance and expiry date.

Open your phone's dialler. Type *323# and press the call/send button. Wait for the on-screen pop-up or the SMS reply. Read your remaining data volume and the exact expiry date shown.

The *323# USSD code works without airtime or an internet connection, on both smartphones and basic phones.

Method 2: Use the My Account menu (*312#)

Dialling *312# opens the My Account menu, where option 1 shows your data balance. This is a useful backup if *323# is slow to respond.

Dial *312# and press send. Select option 1 (Data Balance) from the menu. Your balance and expiry date will appear on screen.

Method 3: Send an SMS to 121

Send the word STATUS to 121. You will get a free SMS reply listing your remaining data and the expiry date. This works even on a weak signal where USSD times out.

Open your messages app. Create a new message and type STATUS. Send it to 121. Wait for the reply SMS: It will show your bundle details and expiry date.

Method 4: Use the My Airtel app

A close-up of a smartphone showing the red Airtel logo on a white screen, set against a blurred red and white background. Photo: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Install the My Airtel app from Google Play or the App Store. Sign in with your Airtel number and the OTP sent to that line. The home screen shows your airtime, data balance, validity, and bonus minutes. The app also lets you buy bundles, pay bills, and view 90 days of recharge history.

Download and open the My Airtel app. Log in using your Airtel number and the OTP. View the home screen dashboard; your expiry date is displayed there.

Method 5: Call Airtel customer care

Dial 111 on your Airtel line; the service is free and runs 24/7. An agent can verify your balance and resolve plan issues. The Airtel toll-free customer care number is also 300, available 24 hours.

Dial 111 or 300 from your Airtel line. Follow the voice prompts to reach a data-related query. Ask the agent to confirm your data balance and expiry date.

How long does Airtel expired data last?

When data bundles expire, Airtel gives grace periods for the extension of validity periods for unused data, 7 days for monthly plans, 3 days for weekly plans, and 1 day for daily plans. Expired data cannot be used within the grace period unless the bundle is renewed.

Plan type Validity period Grace period Daily 1 day 1 day Weekly / 3-day 3–7 days 3 days Monthly 30 days 7 days

Customers cannot use their data during the grace period. However, this period allows you to carry over unused data. To roll over unused data balance, simply renew the same bundle subscription on or before the end of the grace period.

How to renew expired data on Airtel

A smartphone displaying the Airtel logo rests on a laptop keyboard. Photo: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Data rollover allows you to retain unused data from your current bundle into your next subscription cycle. Airtel Nigeria automatically activates data rollover when you renew your bundle before or immediately after expiry.

To renew your plan, dial *312#, select "Data Plans", choose your preferred bundle, and confirm. If you do not renew after expiry and the grace period ends, your remaining data is lost permanently.

Has Airtel discontinued data packs?

No. In February 2025, Airtel Nigeria increased data prices by up to 50% due to rising operational costs. The company stated this move aims to ensure continued delivery of fast, reliable, and increasingly 5G-ready services, assuring users that diverse plans remain available.

When your Airtel data bundle expires or depletes, you will not be able to browse the internet until you subscribe to a new data plan. However, Airtel may allow "Pay As You Go" browsing if your data plan depletes and you have sufficient airtime.

Troubleshooting common issues

What are the common issues you can encounter?

*323# is not responding

Either your SIM is barred, your line has no active data plan, or the network is busy. Wait a minute and retry, or call 111.

SMS to 121 is not working

If 121 does not return a response, confirm the current SMS shortcode directly via Airtel's official channels, or default to the USSD method, which is more consistently verified.

Data rollover not working

Possible causes include network issues, an outdated Airtel app, or an incomplete subscription renewal. Try restarting your device or checking for any pending app updates. Ensure that your subscription is fully renewed before the expiry date, as data rollover will not work if your subscription has already lapsed.

Balance showing zero after renewal

Turn your phone off and on, or toggle aeroplane mode. If the issue persists, call 300 to speak with an agent.

Channel Detail Toll-free customer care 300 (from Airtel line) Customer care (24/7) 111 (from Airtel line) WhatsApp support 07010000116 Email customercare@ng.airtel.com Official website airtel.com.ng My Airtel app Google Play

Frequently asked questions

What is the code to check Airtel data balance in Nigeria?

Dial *323# on your Airtel line to instantly see your remaining data balance, bundle validity, and expiry date. This is the current, NCC-harmonised USSD code that replaced older codes like *140#, *124#, and *123*10# following Nigeria's 2023 network-wide USSD standardisation.

Does *323# work on MTN, Glo, and 9mobile too?

Yes. As part of the NCC's initiative to harmonise shortcodes, subscribers can now check their data balance across all networks, Airtel, MTN, Glo, and 9mobile, using the single USSD code *323#.

Is it free to check my Airtel data balance?

There are no charges for checking both airtime and data balances across any network in Nigeria. The USSD, SMS, app, and customer care methods are all free.

Can I check my Airtel data balance from another network?

No. USSD and SMS checks only work from the SIM whose balance is being queried. The account owner can, however, share usage screenshots from the My Airtel app.

How do I stop automatic data renewal on Airtel?

Customers may cancel automatic renewal by dialling the applicable opt-out codes. All customers are notified by SMS before their data bundle is renewed, at which point they have an option to cancel the automatic renewal process. Contact Airtel on 300 to get the specific opt-out code for your plan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about how to check an Access Bank account number online and on your phone in Nigeria. The guide covers the USSD code, AccessMore app, internet banking, bank statements, ATMs and customer care.

The AccessMore app can display the full 10-digit account number directly after login, while the USSD service may reveal it during account inquiries or transaction confirmations. These options allow customers to retrieve their details quickly without visiting a branch or relying on SMS.

Source: Legit.ng