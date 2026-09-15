Once your MTN bundle's validity period ends, every unused megabyte is gone for good, including your bonus data and night data. This guide shows you exactly how to check your MTN data expiry date using USSD codes, SMS, the MyMTN app, and the self-care portal, so you never lose paid-for data again.

Photo illustration of the MTN Group. Photo: Thomas Fuller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dial *323# to check your remaining data balance and expiry date.

to check your remaining data balance and expiry date. Send 403 to 131 by SMS, the reply lists your main data balance, bonus data, and the expiry date for each separately.

by SMS, the reply lists your main data balance, bonus data, and the expiry date for each separately. MTN night data is o nly valid from 11 pm to 6 am , any unused night data expires at 6 am,, and you must activate a new plan to continue.

, any unused night data expires at 6 am,, and you must activate a new plan to continue. You can roll over unused main data only if you buy another plan from the same category within the grace period, bonus data can never be rolled over.

With auto-renewal enabled, your data bundle automatically renews after expiry, provided you have enough airtime.

What you need before you start

An active MTN SIM card (prepaid or postpaid)

Mobile phone with a dialler (any smartphone or basic phone)

Enough airtime to send an SMS (if using the SMS method)

The MyMTN NG app installed (for the in-app method)

An internet connection (for the app and web portal methods only)

You can check your MTN data in various ways, and they are detailed below.

Method 1: Using a USSD code (fastest method)

This is the quickest way to check your data balance and expiry date. The USSD method works on both smartphones and basic phones without requiring an internet connection.

Open your phone's dialler. Dial *323# and press the call/send button, then select "Check Data Balance" from the menu. Wait a few seconds for the MTN response. A message will appear on your screen showing your active data plans, remaining data, and expiry date.

For a direct, one-step shortcut, dial *323*4# to check your bundle validity and usage without navigating menus.

Tip: All balance-check USSD codes on MTN Nigeria are free; you will not be charged airtime or data for dialling them.

Method 2: Using SMS

A woman checks her phone while riding in the back of a vehicle. Photo: Masego Morulane

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Checking your MTN data balance via SMS works without the need for an internet connection, making it useful when your data is low or turned off.

Open your phone's messaging app. Send 403 to 131. Wait for MTN's reply (usually within a few minutes). You will receive a reply with your current data balance and its expiry date.

Alternatively, send "2" to 323, and you'll get a message showing your remaining data and expiry date.

Method 3: Using the MyMTN NG app (most detailed view)

The MyMTN app provides a convenient and visual way to monitor your data usage in real time. With just a few taps, you can see your remaining data balance, active bundles, and expiry dates all in one place.

Download the MyMTN app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, then register or log in with your MTN number. Navigate to the Dashboard or My Data section. On the dashboard, view all your active data plans, remaining balance, and expiry dates. The app also allows you to track your data usage over time, buy new data bundles, manage subscriptions, and receive notifications when your data is running low.

Night data tip: Night data (11 pm–6 am) only appears in balance checks during its active hours; check after 11 pm to see your night balance.

Method 4: Using the MTN self-care web portal

Visit the MTN self-care portal and log in using your MTN number. Navigate to the Data section. View your active bundles, remaining data, and validity period. The online portal is useful for users managing multiple lines or wanting detailed usage reports.

Understanding your MTN data expiry results

Once you run any of the checks above, here is what the key terms mean:

Term What it means Main data balance Your purchased bundle data: Can roll over if renewed in time Bonus data Promotional or gifted data: Expires with the bundle, never rolls over Night data Usable only between 11 pm and 6 am; expires at 6 am Unused data The bundle has expired but is within the grace period for rollover. Expiry date The date and time your bundle's validity period ends

If you have multiple data bundles active, the bundle with the least validity is used first. For example, if you have a 30-day bundle and a 60-day bundle both active, the 30-day plan is used before the 60-day plan.

How to renew your expired data (and save unused MBs)

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Data rollover on MTN Nigeria means that unused data from your current bundle can be carried forward to your next bundle, provided you renew within the permitted grace period.

Monthly plans have a 7-day grace period, weekly plans have 3 days, and daily plans have 1 day. This grace period lets you renew and retain your remaining balance.

You can only roll over unused data if you renew with a plan from the same category, for example, monthly bundles with monthly bundles.

To renew quickly:

Dial *312*1# or *904# and select your preferred data plan via USSD.

or and select your preferred data plan via USSD. Send the bundle keyword to 312 via SMS.

via SMS. To set auto-renewal, send R + bundle code to 312.

Troubleshooting common issues

What are the common issues you might encounter?

USSD code returns no response or times out

First, check your signal strength and restart your phone. If codes still fail, send "BAL" to 131 or call 300 for customer support.

Balance shows zero after buying a bundle

Wait 1–2 minutes for activation. If still zero, dial *323# to confirm the subscription was successful, or check the MyMTN app for the active bundle.

Data finishes faster than expected

Some apps use data in the background even when you are not actively using your phone — examples include WhatsApp auto-downloads, Google Photos syncing, email refresh, and social media preloading content.

Night data not showing in balance check

Check after 11 pm. Night data only appears in balance checks during its active hours.

Bonus data seems to be ignored

Data usage follows a priority system depending on the type of bundles you have. In some cases, the system may switch between bonus and main data based on usage rules, expiry dates, or bundle type.

Contact information and official links

Channel Details USSD — data balance *323# or *323*4# USSD — buy data *312# or *904# SMS balance check Send 403 to 131 Customer care (MTN line) Dial 300 — toll-free Customer care (other networks) 0803 310 0300 WhatsApp support 09033000001 Email customercare.ng@mtn.com Official website mtn.ng

FAQs

Data plans have expiry dates because each bundle comes with a set validity period that defines how long you can use it. This helps ensure fair network usage, allows for flexible pricing (shorter plans cost less), and enables features like renewals and promotions. Daily plans last 24 hours, weekly plans last 7 days, and monthly plans last 30 days.

Why does my data plan expire before I finish it?

All data bundles come with a fixed validity period, and any unused data expires once that period ends. Background apps, updates, streaming, downloads, or hotspot usage can consume data shortly after activation, making your bundle appear to vanish faster than expected.

Which MTN bundles don't expire?

Currently, no MTN Nigeria prepaid data bundle is truly non-expiring. All data bundles you purchase have unique expiry dates. However, the Always-On monthly plans allocate data on a daily basis, reducing waste. You can roll over unused data from an Always On plan, if you buy any Access data bundle of 30 days or more, or buy the same Always-On plan again.

How do I renew my expired data?

Any unused MB does not roll over to a new plan unless you renew before expiry. MTN's auto-renewal feature can be enabled in the MyMTN app to prevent this. If your bundle has just expired, act within the grace period: you must renew your data plan before it expires or within the allotted rollover grace period after expiry. Dial *312# to buy a new bundle from the same category.

Will bonus data and night data still expire?

Yes, always. You will NOT be able to roll over any unused bonus data even if the bundle auto-renews before expiry, upon expiry, or within the applicable rollover period. For night data specifically, the data is strictly for use between 11 pm and 6 am, and any unused night data expires at 6 am and cannot be rolled over."

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about MTN Data Referral, including its eligibility requirements, referral methods and bonus structure. The programme allows eligible users to earn 10% of a referred customer’s first data bundle, while the customer receives an additional 50% bonus.

The rewards can provide substantial extra data, but each referral bonus expires with the customer’s bundle and cannot be rolled over. Users can send up to 10 referrals daily through USSD, SMS or the MyMTN app.

Source: Legit.ng