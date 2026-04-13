The MTN Sachet Bundle explained, from cheap data plans to activation steps

MTN have the cheapest data rates in the market, easily accessible and loved by many, which has positioned them as a market leader.

Minutes in the MTN Sachet Bundle account can only be used for national calls. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook, @Frederick Bass on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The MTN Sachet Bundle is a voice-only offer available for all MTN subscribers in Nigeria .

. Recharge bands for the MTN Sachet Bundle are priced at ₦100, ₦200, and ₦500 .

. The affordable plans can be activated by recharging through the USSD code *886*PIN# or purchasing from the main airtime account using the code *887# or *312*7# .

or purchasing from the main airtime account using the code . MTN Sachet Bundle minutes are valid for 1, 2, or 5 days.

MTN Sachet Bundle: Get to know its benefits, pricing, and how it works

The MTN Sachet Bundle is a specially designed voice offer that allows MTN network users to keep calling at affordable rates. Each voice bundle in the Sachet Bundle offer provides customers with a set of minutes, available through recharge or direct purchase from their airtime balance.

Who can use the MTN Sachet Bundle in Nigeria?

The Sachet Bundle offer is available for all MTN prepaid and postpaid customers. Whether you are a student, trader, or remote worker, as long as you are on the MTN network in Nigeria, this bundle is accessible to you. However, you cannot receive the Sachet Bundle offer if you receive airtime via MTN Share.

Sachet bundles are available for all MTN prepaid and postpaid customers. Photo: @MTNNG

Source: Twitter

A full breakdown of MTN Sachet Bundle's prices

Designed to be affordable, the MTN Sachet Bundle is one of the network's most attractive offers. There are three recharge bands with varying voice minutes and validity periods. After expiry, all unused voice minutes will be cleared from the Sachet Bundle account. Here is the official price summary directly from MTN Nigeria:

Recharge amount Voice minutes Rate (Naira per second) Validity ₦100 8.5 minutes ₦20,000 1 day ₦200 21 minutes ₦16,000 2 days ₦500 55 minutes ₦15,000 5 days

How do I activate the MTN Sachet Bundle code?

There are two main ways to activate the MTN Sachet Bundle. Have a look at how to recharge the bundle using an MTN recharge card or directly from your main airtime account.

Using the recharge card

Here is how you can reload your MTN Sachet Bundle balance using a mobile recharge or recharge card.

Dial *886*Recharge PIN# on your MTN phone number to open the data menu. Follow the on-screen prompts to view available plan offers. Select your preferred option. Wait for a confirmation SMS. Once activation has been confirmed, minutes will be credited to your Sachet Bundle account.

Using the airtime from your main account

You can use your airtime balance to recharge the MTN Sachet Bundle. Here is how;

Dial *887# or *312*7# on your MTN phone number to open the menu. Follow the on-screen prompts to view available plan offers. Select your preferred recharge amount. Wait for a confirmation SMS to confirm activation. The recharge amount selected will be deducted from the available airtime in your main account.

A screenshot of a mobile phone showing the process of buying the MTN Voice Bundle, known as Sachet Bundles. Photo: @babawaziri101

Source: Facebook

How do I use the MTN Sachet Bundle?

The airtime in your Sachet Bundle can only be used for local calls within Nigeria to all networks, including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile.

You can not use the bundle's airtime from your Sachet Bundle account for other subscriptions such as data bundles, MTN Backup, MTN CallerTunez, MTN Play, or other VAS.

How do I check my MTN Sachet Bundle account balance?

For a real-time update of how many minutes are remaining in your Sachet Bundle account, follow the steps below,

Dial *310*15# on your MTN phone number to open the menu. Follow the on-screen prompts to request balance information. Wait for an SMS to confirm your remaining Sachet Bundle minutes.

Once you exhaust MTN Sachet Bundle voice minutes, your calls will be charged from your main account at your default tariff plan rate or any active bundle. Photo: @mtnmomoug

Source: Twitter

What is the code for the MTN Sachet Bundle?

To recharge the bundle using a recharge card, dial *887#. To buy the Voice Offer Bundle from your airtime balance, dial *887# or *312*7#.

Which MTN plan is best for voice calls?

MTN offers several voice plans at competitive rates. The MTN XtraValue or XtraTalk Bundle allows customers to make national and international calls while still sending SMS and browsing for 30 days. Its value for money can be seen from its affordable prices, starting from ₦500 to ₦5,500.

Can I recharge the MTN Sachet Bundle if I have an outstanding loan?

If you borrowed airtime from MTN previously and you still have an outstanding loan and recharge using *886*Recharge PIN#, your loan will be cleared first, and you will receive the remaining balance in your main account.

The MTN Sachet Bundle is an affordable voice plan for Nigerian customers. It offers minutes for local use only, in three packages costing ₦100, ₦200, and ₦500 that remain valid for one to five days.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to migrate to MTN XtraValue. MTN XtraValue is a hybrid tariff plan from MTN Nigeria that combines additional airtime for calls and SMS with generous data bundles.

MTN XtraValue offers plans such as XtraTalk for voice-heavy usage, XtraData for data-focused needs, and Value Data for data-only use. Subscribing to any MTN XtraValue bundle automatically migrates you to it.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng