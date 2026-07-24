List of Documents Required to Legally Live in United Kingdom and Avoid Deportation
- The UK required migrants to provide key documents before granting legal permission to live in the country
- Applicants needed passports, visas, financial proof and health records for UK immigration approval
- Missing or inaccurate documents could have led to visa refusal or loss of immigration status
Anyone planning to relocate to the United Kingdom must ensure they have the correct immigration documents before travelling and throughout their stay.
Failure to meet UK immigration requirements can lead to visa refusal, cancellation of immigration status or, in some cases, deportation.
Below are the key documents and requirements prospective migrants should prepare before moving to the UK, according to Briton Time.
1. Valid passport or travel document
Every applicant must have a passport or recognised travel document that remains valid for the duration required by UK immigration authorities.
2. Appropriate UK visa
Most foreign nationals need a valid UK visa before travelling. The type of visa depends on the purpose of travel, such as:
- Skilled Worker visa
- Student visa
- Family visa
- Visitor visa
- Other eligible immigration routes
Applicants must complete an online application and pay the applicable visa fees.
3. Proof of English language proficiency
Many UK visa categories require applicants to demonstrate their English language ability through an approved test or another accepted qualification.
4. Financial evidence
Applicants may need to prove they can support themselves financially. Depending on the visa category, acceptable documents include:
- Recent bank statements
- Proof of savings
- Income records
- Employer financial sponsorship, where applicable
For example:
- Skilled Worker applicants generally need at least £1,270 in savings unless their employer certifies maintenance.
- Student visa applicants must show evidence of tuition fees and living expenses.
- Family visa applicants may need to meet minimum income requirements.
5. Biometric information
Applicants are required to provide fingerprints and a recent facial photograph as part of the visa application process.
6. Visa-specific supporting documents
Some visa categories require additional documents, including:
- Job offer from a licensed UK sponsor
- Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a UK university
- Marriage or relationship evidence for family visas
7. Tuberculosis (TB) test certificate
Applicants from countries listed by the UK government who intend to stay for more than six months must provide a valid tuberculosis test certificate.
8. Immigration Health Surcharge payment
Most applicants must pay the Immigration Health Surcharge to access the UK's National Health Service during their stay.
9. Documents for children and dependants
Applicants travelling with children or dependants may need to provide:
- Valid passport for each child
- Birth certificate
- Evidence of parental responsibility or guardianship, where applicable
- Proof of financial support
- Consent letter from the other parent where required
10. Proof of accommodation
Some visa routes require evidence showing where the applicant will live in the UK, such as:
- Tenancy agreement
- Mortgage documents
- Employer accommodation letter
11. Certified translations
Any supporting document not written in English or Welsh must be accompanied by a certified translation containing:
- Confirmation that the translation is accurate
- Translator's name and contact details
- Date of translation
- Translator's signature or company endorsement
12. Criminal record certificate
Certain applicants, particularly those seeking jobs in healthcare, education or social care, may need police clearance certificates from countries where they have lived for at least 12 months during the previous 10 years.
The UK Home Office expects applicants to submit complete and accurate documentation. Missing paperwork, inaccurate information or failure to disclose relevant details can delay applications, result in visa refusal or affect a person's legal right to remain in the UK.
Applicants are advised to ensure all required documents are complete and up to date before submitting their visa applications and to comply with UK immigration conditions throughout their stay.
UK updates student visa guidance for international applicants
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that international students seeking admission into universities and colleges in the United Kingdom can continue to apply under the country's Student visa route, with updated guidance outlining eligibility requirements, application timelines and post-study opportunities.
The visa remains available to applicants aged 16 and above who have secured admission into an approved institution licensed to sponsor international students.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng