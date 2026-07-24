The UK required migrants to provide key documents before granting legal permission to live in the country

Applicants needed passports, visas, financial proof and health records for UK immigration approval

Missing or inaccurate documents could have led to visa refusal or loss of immigration status

Anyone planning to relocate to the United Kingdom must ensure they have the correct immigration documents before travelling and throughout their stay.

Failure to meet UK immigration requirements can lead to visa refusal, cancellation of immigration status or, in some cases, deportation.

A UK immigration document being reviewed by an applicant. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

Below are the key documents and requirements prospective migrants should prepare before moving to the UK, according to Briton Time.

1. Valid passport or travel document

Every applicant must have a passport or recognised travel document that remains valid for the duration required by UK immigration authorities.

2. Appropriate UK visa

Most foreign nationals need a valid UK visa before travelling. The type of visa depends on the purpose of travel, such as:

Skilled Worker visa

Student visa

Family visa

Visitor visa

Other eligible immigration routes

Applicants must complete an online application and pay the applicable visa fees.

3. Proof of English language proficiency

Many UK visa categories require applicants to demonstrate their English language ability through an approved test or another accepted qualification.

4. Financial evidence

Applicants may need to prove they can support themselves financially. Depending on the visa category, acceptable documents include:

Recent bank statements

Proof of savings

Income records

Employer financial sponsorship, where applicable

For example:

Skilled Worker applicants generally need at least £1,270 in savings unless their employer certifies maintenance.

Student visa applicants must show evidence of tuition fees and living expenses.

Family visa applicants may need to meet minimum income requirements.

5. Biometric information

Applicants are required to provide fingerprints and a recent facial photograph as part of the visa application process.

6. Visa-specific supporting documents

Some visa categories require additional documents, including:

Job offer from a licensed UK sponsor

Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a UK university

Marriage or relationship evidence for family visas

7. Tuberculosis (TB) test certificate

Applicants from countries listed by the UK government who intend to stay for more than six months must provide a valid tuberculosis test certificate.

8. Immigration Health Surcharge payment

Most applicants must pay the Immigration Health Surcharge to access the UK's National Health Service during their stay.

9. Documents for children and dependants

Applicants travelling with children or dependants may need to provide:

Valid passport for each child

Birth certificate

Evidence of parental responsibility or guardianship, where applicable

Proof of financial support

Consent letter from the other parent where required

10. Proof of accommodation

Some visa routes require evidence showing where the applicant will live in the UK, such as:

Tenancy agreement

Mortgage documents

Employer accommodation letter

11. Certified translations

Any supporting document not written in English or Welsh must be accompanied by a certified translation containing:

Confirmation that the translation is accurate

Translator's name and contact details

Date of translation

Translator's signature or company endorsement

12. Criminal record certificate

Certain applicants, particularly those seeking jobs in healthcare, education or social care, may need police clearance certificates from countries where they have lived for at least 12 months during the previous 10 years.

The UK Home Office expects applicants to submit complete and accurate documentation. Missing paperwork, inaccurate information or failure to disclose relevant details can delay applications, result in visa refusal or affect a person's legal right to remain in the UK.

Applicants are advised to ensure all required documents are complete and up to date before submitting their visa applications and to comply with UK immigration conditions throughout their stay.

UK updates student visa guidance for international applicants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that international students seeking admission into universities and colleges in the United Kingdom can continue to apply under the country's Student visa route, with updated guidance outlining eligibility requirements, application timelines and post-study opportunities.

The visa remains available to applicants aged 16 and above who have secured admission into an approved institution licensed to sponsor international students.

Source: Legit.ng