The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Golden Visa holders to learn about consular services available to them while travelling this summer

MoFA announced an emergency Return Document that Golden Visa holders can use to re-enter the UAE if their passport is lost or damaged abroad

The ministry also released a list of travel tips to help UAE residents avoid disruptions during their trips

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has called on Golden Visa holders planning to travel this summer to get familiar with the consular support available to them outside the country, including an emergency travel document designed for situations where a passport is lost or damaged.

The ministry said the Return Document allows affected residents to complete a single journey back to the UAE and must be used within seven days of being issued.

MoFA travel campaign raises awareness as Golden Visa holders prepare for summer journeys with consular support and emergency hotline access. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Emergency hotline for travellers

Beyond the document, Golden Visa holders abroad can reach a dedicated 24-hour emergency hotline for consular assistance and general travel inquiries. The round-the-clock service is intended to give residents access to support regardless of time zone or destination.

The announcements came as part of a broader seasonal travel awareness campaign launched by MoFA ahead of the summer period.

Practical tips MoFA wants travellers to follow

According to Gulf news, the ministry outlined a series of steps residents should take before and during their trips. On the preparations side, travellers were told to confirm both outbound and return flight bookings, ensure their passports carry at least six months of validity, check visa conditions for everyone travelling with them, and arrange comprehensive international health insurance for the full length of their trip.

MoFA also advised keeping digital copies of identity documents while storing the originals somewhere secure, saving the contact details of the nearest UAE embassy or consulate at the destination, and booking accommodation and transport only through officially recognised providers.

For health-related preparations, the ministry encouraged travellers to check whether their destination requires specific vaccinations or carries particular health conditions they should know about.

Additional guidance covered financial and logistical matters, including telling banks about travel plans in advance to avoid payment cards being frozen abroad, following local traffic laws at the destination, and arriving at airports with enough time to complete check-in and other travel procedures without rushing.

The ministry also urged travellers to take time to understand the local laws and cultural norms of the countries they plan to visit.

Consular assistance empowers travellers abroad with 24-hour emergency hotline support and guidance on essential travel preparations. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UAE publishes visa fees for foreign travellers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has published the official visa fees that foreign nationals are expected to pay when applying to visit the country, covering two distinct categories based on travel frequency.

According to information on the UAE government's official website, visitors can apply for visas that permit stays of 30, 60, or 90 days, with the duration chosen by the applicant at the point of application.

Source: Legit.ng