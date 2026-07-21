Natasha Osawaru shared celebratory Instagram Stories following the reunion rumours surrounding 2Baba and Annie Idibia

The Edo state lawmaker posted content spotlighting her colleagues in the Edo House of Assembly on Monday

2Baba and his estranged wife Annie Idibia had both moved to shut down viral speculation about a reconciliation

While speculation about a possible reunion between music icon 2Baba and his estranged wife Annie Idibia swirled online, his current wife Natasha Osawaru appeared unbothered, taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 20, 2026, to celebrate her fellow lawmakers in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Osawaru, who is a serving member of the Edo State House of Assembly, posted cheerful content on her Instagram Stories, tagging a colleague with the caption:

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru celebrates her colleagues at Edo state House of Assembly. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/official2baba

Source: Instagram

"My ever ready Deputy Governor Edo state chapter. 👊👊👊👊"

The post showed her in a celebratory mood, focused entirely on her legislative work rather than the swirling drama around her personal life.

Annie Idibia and 2Baba Shut Down Reunion Talk

The timing of Osawaru's posts drew attention because they came shortly after both 2Baba and Annie Idibia addressed viral rumours of a reconciliation.

The actress had broken her silence with a cryptic post following the widespread online chatter, while the singer also weighed in to douse the speculation.

2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, is one of Nigeria's most celebrated music artists. His marriage to Annie had been marked by public turbulence over the years, making any hint of a potential rekindling a hot topic for fans and followers.

The couple had been estranged, and reports of a possible reunion sent social media into a frenzy before both parties moved to address the claims.

A screenshot of Natasha Osawaru's Instagram story posts celebrating her colleagues is below:

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru shares moments with colleagues at Edo state House of Assembly. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng