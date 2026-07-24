Saudi Arabia's ambassador delivered a personal invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, July 25

The invitation is for the 10th edition of the Future Investment Initiative, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in October 2026

President Tinubu and some Nigerian officials received the envoy at the Presidential Villa Mosque in Abuja after Jumu'ah (Friday) prayers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja – Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has received a formal invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend the 10th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, scheduled for October 2026.

The invitation was delivered in person by Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Nigeria and Special Envoy of the Crown Prince, when he met with Tinubu after Jumu'ah prayers at the Presidential Villa Mosque in Abuja on Friday, July 24.

President Bola Tinubu receives Saudi Arabia's invitation to attend the 10th Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh in October 2026. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's response to Saudi invitation

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, was among the government officials present at the mosque for the prayers.

Tinubu welcomed the gesture warmly, offering his thanks and appreciation to the Saudi Crown Prince for the invitation. He also used the occasion to commend the ties that exist between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia across several sectors.

Nigeria's ministry of information and national orientation described the meeting as a reflection of the close friendship and deepening strategic partnership between both countries.

Saudi Arabia: About Future Investment Initiative

Legit.ng reports that the Future Investment Initiative is an annual global forum hosted by Saudi Arabia that brings together heads of state, business leaders, and investors to discuss economic opportunities and international cooperation.

The 10th edition will mark a significant milestone for the forum, which has grown into one of the world's most prominent investment conferences since its launch.

Read about Saudi Arabia's invitation to Tinubu in the Kingdom's embassy in Nigeria's official X post below:

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu outlines second-term priorities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, President Tinubu said his administration will focus on resolving key political issues in the country during his second term, while prioritising the economy and national security as immediate concerns.

The Nigerian leader stated that economic stability and security remain central to his government’s survival strategy, stressing that both issues are currently the administration’s top priorities.

The president alleged that individuals opposed to his policies and programmes were behind some of the country’s security challenges.

Source: Legit.ng