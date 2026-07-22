The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined the official path to becoming a US citizen through the naturalization process

The step-by-step guidelines detail every phase of the application, including eligibility checks, biometrics, and the interview

For many living in the United States as permanent residents (Green Card holders), this official framework serves as the definitive roadmap to securing citizenship

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published an official, simplified 10-step guide to naturalisation.

The guide walks applicants through the required documentation, fees, examinations, and civic responsibilities involved in earning American citizenship.

The US publishes the needed steps to become a citizen by naturalisation. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

Official steps to US citizenship by naturalisation

The USCIS outlines the naturalisation process as follows:

1. Determine if you are already a US citizen

If you were not born in the US, or if you did not automatically acquire or derive citizenship from your parents after birth, you must proceed with the naturalisation application.

2. Determine if you are eligible to become a US citizen

Applicants are advised to use the official USCIS naturalisation eligibility tool to verify if they meet the age, residency, and moral character requirements before applying.

3. Prepare your Form N-400, Application for Naturalisation

This is the core application form. It can be filled out and submitted online by creating a free USCIS account. Applicants must collect supporting documents and obtain passport-style photos if they are residing outside the US.

4. Submit your Form N-400 and pay your fees

After submitting the form and paying the processing fees online, USCIS will issue a receipt notice. Applicants can use their online accounts to track their case processing times and check their real-time application status.

5. Go to your biometrics appointment, if applicable

If fingerprints, photos, or signatures are required, USCIS will send an appointment notice detailing the date, time, and location. Applicants must attend this appointment to have their biometrics captured.

6. Complete the interview

Once preliminary background checks are completed, USCIS will schedule an in-person interview. Applicants must report to the designated USCIS office with their appointment notice.

7. Receive a decision from USCIS on your Form N-400

Following the interview, the USCIS will issue one of three decisions:

Granted: Approved if eligibility is fully established.

Continued: Put on hold if the applicant needs to submit additional documents, or if they failed the English and/or civics test on their first attempt (applicants are typically given a second chance to pass).

Denied: Rejected if the evidence shows the applicant is ineligible.

8. Receive a notice to take the Oath of Allegiance

If the application is approved, the applicant may participate in a naturalization ceremony on the same day as their interview. If same-day ceremonies are unavailable, USCIS will mail a notice with the scheduled date, time, and location.

9. Take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States

An applicant is not legally a US citizen until they take the Oath of Allegiance at an official ceremony. At the ceremony, they must:

Complete the questionnaire on Form N-445 (Notice of Naturalisation Oath Ceremony).

Check in with USCIS officers.

Surrender their Permanent Resident Card (Green Card).

Take the Oath of Allegiance and receive their Certificate of Naturalisation.

10. Understanding US citizenship

The final step involves embracing the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, which include voting in federal elections, serving on a jury, and honouring the US Constitution.

The USCIS stresses that all forms, instructions, and case-tracking tools are free to access on their official portal.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services outlined the steps lawful permanent residents must take to begin a naturalization application.

The government agency listed two steps for Green Card holders to follow if they want to become citizens of the United States.

Source: Legit.ng