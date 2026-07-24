Five members of the Nnabugwu family were found dead inside their home at Umuimo Village in Abia State's Osisioma LGA

Neighbours grew alarmed after the family was not seen for several days following Saturday, July 19, 2026

Abia State Police confirmed the discovery and said an autopsy would determine the cause of death

Five members of a single family have been found dead inside their home in Umuimo Village, Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State, after neighbours forced their way in following days of concern over the family's disappearance.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, July 22, 2026, when worried community members broke into the residence after the family had not been seen since Saturday, July 19.

Five members of the Nnabugwu family were found dead in Umuimo Village. Photo credit: ALEXANDER JOE

Source: Getty Images

The bodies were already in an advanced state of decomposition when neighbours entered the house.

What neighbours found inside

Those who arrived early at the scene reported that the five bodies were found in the sitting room, positioned in a manner that suggested the family may have been eating when they died.

Partly consumed food, including cooked chicken and groundnuts that had not been finished, was found in the same room. This has led to early speculation that the family may have died from food poisoning or generator fumes, though no official cause of death has been established.

Following local tradition, community members performed customary rites before the bodies were removed and taken to a morgue.

Police confirm incident, launch investigation

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer Maureen Chinaka confirmed that the Osisioma Divisional Police Headquarters received a report about the incident on July 22, 2026. She said the report was made by a brother of the deceased, identified as Kachi Nnabugwu, who had been unable to reach him by phone before going to the house in person, Nations reported.

"Upon arrival, repeated knocks yielded no response. They subsequently forced entry into the house, where they discovered the lifeless and decomposing bodies of their brother and his family," Chinaka said.

She added that officers visited the scene, carried out a preliminary visual inspection of the bodies, and took photographs. The corpses have since been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

"The crime scene has been visited. A preliminary visual inspection of the bodies was conducted, and photographs taken. The corpses have been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy. Investigation is ongoing," Chinaka said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, Vanguard reported.

Lady dies at Umahi's residence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of works David Umahi had spoken publicly for the first time about the death of Mary Habila, a physiotherapist whose body was found inside a staff chalet at his residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Umahi firmly rejected allegations that the incident was handled secretively, stating that Habila was not a personal visitor or a guest brought to his home.

Source: Legit.ng