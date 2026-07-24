At least 15 suspected ISWAP fighters were killed after a military drone struck a location in Marte LGA, Borno State

An ISR platform codenamed 'Guardian' spotted five insurgents and concealed vehicles before the precision strike was carried out

In a separate overnight mission along the Bama-Maiduguri route, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI killed eight more suspected fighters

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At least 15 suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were killed early Tuesday morning when a military drone struck a target in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

The airstrike took place at around 5:35 am after intelligence placed suspected terrorists near KLA Balia in Marte LGA.

As reported by TheCable, counter-insurgency publication Zagazola Makama, which covers security developments across the Lake Chad basin, disclosed this on Friday, July 24, 2026.

How military airstrike unfolded

An intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform known as "Guardian" located three vehicles hidden across different positions in the area and then detected five suspected insurgents sheltering under a tree.

Once the targets were positively identified, the drone delivered a precision strike that killed all five fighters. Secondary explosions triggered by the attack pushed the estimated death toll to at least 15.

A follow-up strike aimed at the concealed vehicles could not be completed after a malfunction in the laser targeting system prevented accurate designation of the targets.

Military sources quoted by Zagazola Makama still described the overall operation as a success, saying it inflicted significant losses on the group and disrupted its operational capacity.

Surveillance of the area is continuing, with further strikes expected against surviving fighters and the vehicles that could not be destroyed.

In a separate but related development, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out a night combat mission on July 22 along the Bama-Maiduguri main supply route, killing eight suspected ISWAP fighters.

According to the counter-insurgency publication, helicopter crews observed muzzle flashes coming from a location that had previously been identified as an insurgent training ground. They fired probing shots to confirm whether fighters were present.

When the insurgents returned fire on the aircraft, the military responded with sustained aerial strikes that killed eight fighters, while others escaped into nearby bush.

Zagazola Makama said both operations form part of a broader intensification of air offensives in north-east Nigeria, with the military aiming to break up insurgent movements, neutralise training camps, and keep key supply routes secure.

Military airstrikes kill terrorist commanders

Recall that the Nigerian military reportedly recorded massive success after killing scores of terrorist commanders in the Lake Chad region.

Makama disclosed this in his report on Wednesday, June 3, adding that it was a major breakthrough in the country's counter-terrorism campaign.

He cited military sources who disclosed that strikes were conducted on May 31, around the Kirta and Arina Ciki general areas.

NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists, destroy strongholds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Air Force conducted successful strikes, eliminating terrorists in Borno State during Operation HADIN KAI Air.

Marshal Aneke confirmed that intelligence-driven air operations will target terrorist networks and hideouts.

NAF plans to sustain joint operations with allied partners to combat terrorism and restore peace.

Source: Legit.ng