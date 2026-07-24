Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State dropped eight Special Advisers just two days after sacking six commissioners

The governor simultaneously named nine new Special Advisers with portfolios spread across the state's 13 local government areas

Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, issued the official statement on Friday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lafia, Nasarawa State - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has dismissed eight Special Advisers and replaced them with nine new appointments, continuing a broad cabinet reshuffle that began two days earlier when six commissioners lost their positions.

Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, said the governor described the move as part of a continuing effort to strengthen service delivery across the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, Labaran announced the changes in an official statement issued on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Special advisers relieved of duty

The eight officials dismissed from their roles are Hon. Lawal Yakubu Karshi, Hon. Danlami Lawal Moroa, Haruna Kasimu Idris, Hon. Gambo Abdullahi, Muhammadu Usman Shege, Ibrahim Shekarau Dahiru, Engr. Moses Utondo, and Hon. Elsie Monday.

Full list of new appointees

Governor Sule approved nine new Special Advisers, with each appointment linked to one of the state's local government areas. The full list is:

1. Barr. David Moyi Sule, Special Adviser on Humanitarian Service, representing Obi 2. Hon. Jafaru Ango, Special Adviser on Public Works, representing Karu

3. Alh. Ado Dauda, Special Adviser on Social Investment, representing Kokona

4. Hon. Abdullahi Angibi, Special Adviser on Political Affairs, representing Lafia

5. Hon. Prince Nuhu Dauda Shege, Special Adviser on Rural Development, representing Toto

6. Hon. Joseph Attah, Special Adviser on Information and Orientation, representing Doma

7. Dr Felix Upav Saaior, Special Adviser on Education, representing Obi

8. Hon. Peter Mbucho, Special Adviser on Health, representing Akwanga

9. Idris Suleiman Dansauka, Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs, representing Keffi

The statement noted that a date for the swearing-in ceremony of the new appointees would be communicated separately.

The twin shake-ups within 48 hours signal a significant reorganisation of Governor Sule's administration, with the changes touching portfolios ranging from health and education to political affairs and chieftaincy matters.

APC governor sacks 6 commissioners

Recall that Governor Sule approved a cabinet reshuffle after the fifth State Executive Council meeting of 2026 in Lafia.

Six commissioners lost their appointments across ministries, including Works, Information, and Lands and Survey.

Governor Sule dismissed rumours of a full cabinet dissolution, saying only limited changes would be made to strengthen governance.

Source: Legit.ng