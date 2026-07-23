Germany published an official list of circumstances under which foreign nationals living in the country may face deportation

The German government outlined 5 specific acts ranging from criminal convictions to forcing someone into marriage

Providing false information to obtain a German residence permit is among the grounds that could lead to removal from the country

The German government has officially published a list of acts and circumstances that can result in the deportation of a foreign national living in the country.

Through its official government website, Germany outlined 5 specific grounds under which authorities may remove a foreigner from the country. The list covers a wide range of conduct, from serious criminal behaviour to actions that threaten the country's democratic foundations.

Germany explains 10 acts that could cause a foreigner to be deported. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Omer Messinger/SimpleImages/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Germany's grounds for deportation

1. Conviction by court

At the top of the list is a court conviction, which can serve as grounds for removal depending on the nature and severity of the offence.

2. Endangering the constitutional order

Beyond individual criminality, the German government also cited endangering the constitutional order or the security of the Federal Republic of Germany as separate deportable offences, signalling that threats to the state itself are treated with the utmost seriousness.

3. Acts of violence

Foreign nationals who participate in acts of violence or who belong to a banned association or group also risk removal. Inciting hatred against the general population is similarly listed as a ground for deportation.

4. Consuming illegal substances

On a more personal level, consuming illegal substances and refusing to undergo treatment can also trigger deportation proceedings. Forcing another person into marriage is included as well, reflecting Germany's commitment to protecting individual freedoms within its borders.

5. immigration system law

Two further grounds relate directly to the integrity of the immigration system itself. Providing false information to obtain a German residence permit is listed as a deportable offence, as is being a perpetrator of, or a participant in, the commission of serious offences.

What this means for foreigners in Germany

The publication of this list serves as a formal reminder to foreign residents that life in Germany comes with clearly defined legal boundaries. While many of the listed acts would constitute criminal offences in most countries, the German government has taken the additional step of spelling out how such behaviour can affect a person's right to remain in the country.

The grounds reflect a broad set of concerns, covering national security, public order, individual rights, and the credibility of Germany's immigration framework. Foreigners residing in or planning to move to Germany are advised to familiarise themselves with these conditions to avoid jeopardising their residency status.

UK lists reasons foreigners may be deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government explained seven ways foreigners can become British citizens.

The report stated that eligible foreigners may qualify for British citizenship through birth, marriage to a British citizen, descent, Irish citizenship, Commonwealth citizenship, being stateless, or after renouncing a previous citizenship, provided they meet the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng