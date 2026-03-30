The cost of converting a Nigerian degree into a licensed profession through the Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) is approximately $264 CAD. Additional costs for internationally trained professionals will include ECA-related fees and a 13% Harmonised Sales Tax (HST), as well as exams, verification processes, and procedures, such as residencies for medical professionals, which can drive costs up to $40,000 CAD.

The Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) is a mandatory first step for most immigrants but it does not grant you a licence to practise. Photo: @middletonhomehardware (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

An ECA (Educational Credential Assessment) confirms that your Nigerian degree is real and shows what its Canadian equivalent is

Taking the assessment through WES can cost between $267 CAD and $290 CAD .

. For Nigerian doctors, the full licensing journey can cost between $15,000 CAD and $40,000 CADand can take between 3 and 10 years.

CADand can take between 3 and 10 years. A Nigerian teacher with a B.Ed. degree can complete certification for a total cost of between $3,000 CAD and $8,000 CAD in fees.

in fees. The Canadian government now offers Foreign Credential Recognition Loans of $15,000 to $30,000 CAD to help with the cost of conversion.

What is the real cost of converting a Nigerian degree?

For Nigerian professionals, Canada's Foreign Credential Recognition Program is required for regulated professions or compulsory trades. Without the ECA, you can not claim education points in the CRS system, nor can you qualify as an applicant in the Federal Skilled Worker Program.

The most popular Educational Credential Assessment route for Canada immigration is the World Education Services (WES). WES charges $267 CAD for their standard service, while IQAS charges $230 CAD. Have a look at the average costs for WES and other approved bodies such as CES (University of Toronto), ICAS, and BCIT/ICES.

ECA body Standard cost Processing time WES $267 7–10 business days IQAS $230 + fees 15–20 business days CES $200 + fees 15–25 business days ICAS $200 + fees 10–20 business days

Can a Nigerian doctor work in Canada?

The pathway to becoming a doctor in Nigeria requires you to complete two steps: assess your credentials and get licensed through a provincial or territorial regulatory authority. Here is how you can get your spot among the 5,000 federal immigration spots reserved in the Provincial Nominee Program.

A screenshot of the physiciansapply.ca portal. Photo: @portal.physiciansapply.ca (modified by author)

Source: Original

On your browser, go to the application portal run by the Medical Council of Canada (MCC). Create a PhysiciansApply.ca account and follow the instructions. Request source verification. Upload your transcripts and other medical credentials. Apply for the MCC Qualifying Examination (MCCQE) Part I and National Assessment Collaboration (NAC) Examination View your exam results Request for an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) report Apply for Canadian residency through CaRMS Complete Canadian residency After completing residency, apply for Provincial Medical Licence

As a medical graduate from Nigeria, you are classified as an international medical graduate (IMG). You can apply for medical jobs through the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, Rural Community Immigration Pilot, Express Entry, and the Provincial Nominee Program. Have a look at the costs associated with your career journey.

PhysiciansApply.ca source verification $570–$800 MCCQE Part I (1–2 attempts) $1,460–$2,920 NAC Examination $2,945 CaRMS application fees (1–3 cycles) $500–$4,500 Study materials, prep courses, observerships $2,000–$8,000 Provincial licensing fees $500–$2,000 Immigration (PR, biometrics, etc.) $2,000–$5,000 Total fees $10,000–$26,000

Can a Nigerian teacher work in Canada?

In March 2026, Canada announced its need for instructors of persons with disabilities, teacher assistants, early childhood educators, and secondary school teachers. To qualify, all internationally educated teachers (IETs) must meet a given Canadian province or territory's requirements to teach.

Note that some provinces use internal evaluation, and others require ECA (Educational Credential Assessment) via WES Canada or ICES. Once you have applied for a teaching role in a specific province, here is how you can get your credentials validated through Pathways to Teach Canada.

A screenshot of the Pathways To Teach user interface for signing into an account or creating a new one. Photo: @pathwaystoteach.ca (modified by author)

Source: Original

On your computer, go to the Pathways to Teach Canada website. Click on the Determine My Pathway tool to check your eligibility and to find out which assessment you are required to take: the credential assessment, the LCATP, or both. Answer the questions provided in the tool. Create an account on the Pathways to Teach Canada website. You will be redirected to the World Education Services (WES) website. Complete the WES application. You will be required to provide your contact information, academic credentials, authorisation to teach, and experience. When submitting your World Education Services (WES) application, you must provide additional documents, such as a government-issued proof of identity and legible photocopies of your degree certificate/diploma. Other documents will be provided by your training institution. These include your academic records, teaching practicum verification, and proof of professional standing. Monitor your account for updates and check for required action items. Once your documents are verified, WES will begin the evaluation process. Once complete, you will receive a notification and can view your report in your account.

Complete processing takes 14 business days after all documents are received and approved. Have a look at the costs associated with this assessment process.

WES ECA (immigration purposes) $267–$290 Pathways to Teach Canada assessment $300–$600 Provincial certification application fee $100–$400 Bridging/AQ courses (if required) $1,000–$5,000 Police check + document notarisation $100–$300 Language test (if required) $350–$400 Total fees $2,100–$7,000

Can a Nigerian accountant work in Canada?

Qualified Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) members are eligible for the membership pathway in Canada's CPA body. While this does not include credential verification, Nigerian accountants are required to take the Common Final Examination (CFE), which costs about $480 in the first attempt and $110 per failed section in each retake.

To validate your credentials, register at wes.org, pay CA$267 plus tax and delivery fees, and submit your transcripts. WES contacts your Nigerian institution directly to verify. The report takes 7 to 10 business days after documents are confirmed and is valid for five years. This process must be taken before relocating to Canada.

Can I teach in Canada with a Nigerian teaching certificate?

A Nigerian teacher can teach in Canada with provincial certification. This process is shorter and cheaper than almost any other regulated profession in Canada.

Is a Nigerian degree accepted in Canada?

WES assesses degrees from recognised Nigerian universities without issue. For regulated professions, the ECA is separate from licensing. Your provincial regulator independently assesses whether your training content meets Canadian standards for practice.

The cost of converting a Nigerian degree into a licensed profession in Canada ranges between $267 and $290. However, additional direct and indirect costs can go from $2,100 to $26,000 for teachers and doctors.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article on how to migrate to Finland from Nigeria. Finland is one of the countries that many Nigerians aspire to move to for work and better opportunities. However, like most destinations abroad, it is important to understand the requirements to ensure a smooth migration process.

To migrate to Finland, you must secure a job, apply for a residence permit, and adapt to the country’s work culture. You will also need a valid passport, proof of funds, and supporting documents such as a birth certificate and an employment contract.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng