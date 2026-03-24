The Nigerian Army has opened online registration for its 91 Regular Recruits Intake, offering opportunities for tradesmen, women, and non-trades applicants

Registration begins on March 30, 2026, and runs until May 17, 2026, with no fees attached for qualified Nigerian citizens

Applicants must meet strict eligibility requirements, with all documents verified to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process

The Nigerian Army has officially announced that online registration for the 91 Regular Recruits Intake Exercise will begin on March 30, 2026.

The exercise covers tradesmen and women, as well as non-tradesmen and women. Registration will run until May 17, 2026, and is open to all qualified Nigerian citizens at no cost.

Nigerian Army opens online registration for 91 Regular Recruits Intake. Photo credit: Audu Marte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made via the Nigerian Army’s official X account and recruitment website.

Basic entry requirements for Nigerian Army recruitment

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be single and a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Possess a National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) slip.

Ensure names and dates of birth on all documents match.

Be medically, physically, and psychologically fit according to Nigerian Army standards.

Have no criminal conviction.

Possess at least four passes including English Language in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB/NBAIS, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Tradesmen/women must also hold a Trade Test or City and Guild Certificate.

Provide a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, or local government council.

Be aged 18–22 years for non-tradesmen/women, and not more than 26 years for tradesmen/women by June 30, 2026.

Meet the minimum height requirement: 1.68 metres for males and 1.65 metres for females.

Apply using their State of Origin, not State of Residence.

Possess a valid Certificate of State of Origin.

Apply here.

Benefits of serving in the Nigerian Army

Joining the Nigerian Army offers several advantages, including:

Career stability and clear promotion pathways.

Regular pay and allowances.

Access to continuous military education and specialised training.

Opportunities for further education.

Social integration across diverse tribes and religions.

Comprehensive medical care for personnel and families.

Pension and gratuity upon retirement.

Opportunities to serve Nigeria both locally and internationally.

Post-service career opportunities.

Applicants meet strict entry requirements for Nigerian Army recruitment. Photo credit: Audu Marte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Important notes for candidates

The Nigerian Army has emphasised strict compliance with recruitment rules:

All documents will be verified from issuing authorities. Fake documents will lead to prosecution.

There will be no pre-selection; candidates found with falsified documents will be withdrawn from training.

Screening will be conducted in candidates’ respective states of origin.

Applicants must bring their NIN and BVN slips to the recruitment venue.

Electronic or recording devices are not allowed at the screening centres.

Tattoos, piercings (except tribal marks), and multiple ear piercings for females are prohibited.

Candidates must not belong to any cult, secret society, or fraternity.

Shortlisted candidates will be published on the Nigerian Army website.

Original copies of all credentials must be presented during screening.

See the X post below:

Things to know about new military service chiefs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ushered in a sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s military leadership, appointing new service chiefs days after alleged coup plots.

The announcement, made by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, marked a pivotal moment in the administration’s defence strategy.

Source: Legit.ng