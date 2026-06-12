Rapper Falz joined other citizens on the streets of Lagos to march against the rising wave of insecurity and hardship in the country

The nationwide protest took place on June 12, 2026, which is Nigeria's Democracy Day, drawing many public figures, labour unions, and civil society organisations

Falz expressed his anger over persistent kidnappings and killings, stating that the authorities only show quick action when prominent people or their relatives are affected

Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, better known as Falz The Bahd Guy, joined protesters in Lagos on Democracy Day, June 12, 2026, to demand urgent action against worsening insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

The rapper accompanied his father, respected human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), as citizens across the country rallied under the banner of civil society organisations and labour unions.

Falz says insecurity has become unbearable as he marches with protesters during Democracy Day demonstration in Lagos. Photo: falzthebahdguy/ije-luv

Source: Instagram

The nationwide demonstrations were organised to challenge the rising wave of killings and kidnappings that have left many Nigerians fearful and frustrated, especially the recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state.

In Lagos, Falz’s presence gave the protest fresh momentum, as he addressed the crowd with sharp criticism of government inaction.

The rapper told interviewers that students continue to face abductions as schools remain open, describing the situation as intolerable.

"Schools are still open every single day. Students are still being kidnapped. What is going on? This has to stop, and this must stop immediately."

Falz speaks on kidnappings, killings and elections while participating in nationwide Democracy Day protest. Photo: falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Falz went further, condemning corruption and mismanagement while listing states where kidnappings and killings have become routine.

"I mean, there's not much to be said that has not already been said apart from the insane corruption and gross mismanagement of our resources. I think everybody can see the worsening insecurity is unbearable now. So many people being kidnapped, being killed daily, and it's like every day now there's a new one."

The award-winning Afro-pop musician cited incidents in Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and Oyo, contrasting the slow response to ordinary victims with the swift release of relatives of a former minister in Oyo state.

"There's Zamfara, there's Kebbi, there's Katsina, there's Kaduna, There's Plateau, the most recent in Oyo, and until now these kids still are not yet home. They haven't been able to reunite with their families.

And on the flip side, in the same Oyo State, the former minister Adelabu's sister was kidnapped along with her twin children. Barely 72 hours later, they found a way to free them. They don't care about us. They don't care about ordinary people, but it must stop."

When asked about the ruling party’s chances in the next general election, Falz said the mood of the people reflected dissatisfaction with the governance of the APC candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"I think I can't predict who's winning or who's not winning. I think from the general mood, I think we can see how people are feeling. I think we can see the discontent, dissatisfaction with the way that they've managed their affairs."

The singer added that Nigerians would express their frustration at the ballot box.

"I personally believe in the democratic system. I believe in the democratic process, and I'm ready on that day to exercise my franchise."

Watch the video below:

The protests were not limited to Lagos. In Abuja, activist Omoyele Sowore led demonstrations, where he collapsed as police fired teargas at protesters.

Actress and Abia state AAC governorship candidate, Doris Ogala, mobilised crowds in her state.

Protesters chanted messages of resistance, declaring their resolve to push for change.

Falz blasts police over Delta shooting

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Falz criticised the police for shielding the identity of an officer accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State.

The rapper expressed his strong disapproval on his Instagram story after the police released an official image of the suspect with his face covered.

Falz stated that the covering was unnecessary because the public had already seen the officer's face in earlier videos of the incident.

Source: Legit.ng