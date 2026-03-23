Canada has released a list of high-paying teaching jobs for individuals who are qualified for the role

Details of the job, as well as deadlines, have been compiled and published by legit.ng for easy application

Canada also mentioned who can apply for the important roles and the pay per hour for different jobs

As demand for high-paying, important jobs continues to rise, Canada has published a list of high-paying jobs that could help individuals support themselves.

A report available on the website listed several jobs across various fields, not just education-related roles.

Canada publishes teaching jobs paying over N20,000 per hour. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Unger/AJ_Watt/manonallard

Source: Getty Images

Canada releases list of teaching jobs

However, Legit.ng focused on the vacant teaching jobs published on the website and compiled a list of 5 teaching jobs in Canada that pay above 20.00 per hour.

These jobs include morning, day, and evening shifts in different locations across Canada.

1. Teaching Assistant Job in Canada

According to the employer, Learning Beam Academy, this is not a remote job as it is expected to be done at the institution.

Qualifications for this job include a bachelor's degree, 1 to 7 months of experience, the ability to speak English, and several other requirements.

This job pays between 26.00 and 28.00 per hour (N25,801 to N27,786).

Application deadline: 2026-03-26.

2. Secondary School Teacher Job in Canada

Employer details: Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) announced on 11 March a role for a school teacher who is expected to start work as soon as possible.

The role is full-time and contract-based, and pays between 28.85 and 59.76 per hour (N27,778 to N59,286).

Application deadline: 2026-04-10.

Canada releases list of high-paying teaching jobs for qualified candidates. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Unger/AJ_Watt

Source: Getty Images

3. Secondary School Teacher Job in Canada

SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH (British Columbia Conference), the employer, advertised the role of a secondary school teacher on 16 March 2026.

This is permanent employment with work expected to be done during the morning and daytime.

Requirements include a bachelor's degree in English and about 3 to 5 years of experience.

There is no remote option, as work is expected to be carried out at the employer's location in Canada.

The job offers 45.00 per hour (N44,700).

Application deadline: 2026-04-06.

4. Elementary School Teacher Job in Canada

Al-Mustafa School announced an open role for an elementary school teacher at the institution, which remains open at this time.

This is permanent employment, with qualified applicants expected to start as soon as possible.

Qualifications include a bachelor's degree and 1 to 2 years of experience.

It is not a remote job, as work is expected to be carried out at the private school’s physical location.

This role pays 43.50 per hour (N43,189)

Application deadline: 2026-04-01.

Canada releases new list of teaching jobs with high pay and simple requirements. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/AJ_Watt

Source: Getty Images

5. Primary School Teacher Job in Canada

Sarvar School Edmonton announced an opportunity for a qualified primary school teacher to work in its institution with attractive pay.

This is permanent employment to be done at a physical location, with pay fixed at 37.00 (N36,733) per hour.

Application deadline: 2026-04-01.

Who can apply for the jobs?

Details from the website explain that Canadian citizens, permanent residents, temporary residents, or other candidates with or without a valid work permit can apply for the above-listed jobs.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a man claiming to be a former lecturer at Covenant University sparked widespread attention online after revealing his monthly salary. The PhD holder shared his official payslip on social media as proof of the amount he earned while at the institution.

University of Ibadan publishes salary for lecturers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has published a report showing the salary scale of its lecturers and professors. The report, available on the school’s website, detailed pay for assistant lecturers, research fellows, senior lecturers, readers, and professors.

According to the report, salaries start at about N794,260 per year for assistant lecturers and rise up to N3,209,140 per year for professors.

Source: Legit.ng