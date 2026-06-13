The Ghana government has sent a strong message to FIFA concerning former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Partey will miss Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama after Canada refused his visa application

FIFA has reaffirmed that it does not control host countries’ immigration decisions

The Ghana government has sent a strong message to the world football governing body, FIFA, over the visa controversy surrounding Thomas Partey.

The former Arsenal star will be missing in action when the Black Stars take on Panama in their opening Group L match at Toronto’s BMO Field on Wednesday, June 17.

Canadian authorities refused Partey’s visa application, preventing him from travelling from Ghana’s team base in the United States to Canada for the opening fixture.

Ghanaian government blasts FIFA over Thomas Partey’s visa refusal in Canada. Photo by: Ryan Hiscott.

Source: Getty Images

Under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), foreign nationals may be deemed criminally inadmissible under certain circumstances.

Adams blames FIFA

Ghana Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has berated FIFA for their poor handling of Thomas Partey's case.

According to Modern Ghana, Adams stated that the world football governing body has set a bad precedent for future hosts of the tournament.

He advised FIFA to pay more active role in terms of accreditation to prevent future occurrences.

The sports minister added that the immigration decision falls under the jurisdiction of the host nations and are beong its control. Adams said:

"I am equally disappointed in the behaviour of the world football governing body, FIFA, in handling the situation that has arisen as part of the tournament.

"I feel they have poorly handled a lot of things and the earlier they sit, the better.

"FIFA cannot say that it cannot interfere with the internal affairs of the host countries as to whether they admit a person into their country or not. This should not have been the position, especially for a player."

The sports minister urged FIFA to always ensure countries awarded hosting rights, grant athletes, officials and delegates unrestricted access to ensure smooth running of the tournament. He said:

Thomas Partey during the international friendly match between Wales and Ghana at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

"There are many clauses that they sign on to. Amongst them are unfettered rights to clubs that may be participating if it's a club competition or nations that will be participating, and their athletes would have to be given visas. They will not be denied such things."

The Black Stars will face Panama on June 17. After taking on the North American side, Ghana will return to Rhode Island before heading to Boston for the England clash and then travelling to Philadelphia for the final group game against Croatia.

The Black Stars will be aiming to secure enough points from their three matches to progress to the round of 32 in the expanded 2026 World Cup.

What did FIFA say?

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA has denied playing any role in the denial of Thomas Partey at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

In a statement released by the body, FIFA claimed that the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.

Source: Legit.ng